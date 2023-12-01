Will Best Buy customers be okay with its rewards program changes?
The good news if you are a My Best Buy rewards program member is that you will no longer be required to make a minimum purchase to receive free standard shipping on online orders. The bad news is that you will no longer receive reward points for those purchases unless you pay with the retailer’s high interest credit card.
The consumer electronics chain began offering free shipping to members on January 9. The change in rewards points will go into effect on February 14.
Customers who hold the My Best Buy Credit Card will receive five percent back in rewards (2.5 points for every $1 spent). Card holders may also be eligible to receive one point for every $2 spent with companies identified as “Best Buy Partners.”
It’s interesting that Best Buy is extending free standard shipping on online purchases to all My Best Buy rewards program members since the program as currently configured is free to join. The move on the surface appears to be a response to Amazon.com’s Prime program and Walmart+. Those programs require annual subscription fees of $139 and $98 respectively. Walmart+ subscribers may add the retailer’s InHome delivery service to their memberships for a total cost of $138 a year.
Amazon Prime members receive free same-day, next-day and two-day shipping on select items. Walmart+ members get free same or next-day shipping on groceries from local stores and free standard shipping on other eligible items without a minimum purchase.
Best Buy in November reported a 10.4 decline in same-store sales for its third quarter year-over-year. Those numbers represent an eight percent increase over Best Buy’s third quarter performance prior to the pandemic, CEO Corie Barry said on the company’s last earnings call.
The retailer experienced sales declines across “most categories,” according to its CEO, with the biggest impact being felt in sales of computing and home theater products.
Ms. Barrie said that the chain’s $199.99 Totaltech subscription plan, which offers free two-day shipping along with around-the-clock tech support and added savings on product purchases and repairs, has resulted in net promoter scores that are “considerably higher” when compared to non-members. The retailer, she conceded, has not brought in the number of members it expected for the program.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How do you expect Best Buy customers to react to changes to its My Best Buy rewards program? What do you see as the major challenges and opportunities in front of Best Buy for 2023?
5 Comments on "Will Best Buy customers be okay with its rewards program changes?"
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
Best Buy has spent a bunch of time and money on their customer database and, apparently, they think they don’t need the loyalty program to track customers anymore. Best Buy’s reward program used to be a 2 percent (rewards back) program, then moved to 1 percent. Not it’s not even that, unless you agree to be a credit cardholder. That alienates many who either can’t qualify or don’t want to. Not a win for consumers.
CEO, Currency Alliance
These changes are short-sighted and will only drive a modest degree of incremental revenue for a smaller segment of customers. Most customers already have four credit cards and are not going to bother with a Best Buy card just to save a few percent on maybe hundreds of dollars per year in purchases. Best Buy has had a good business for many years because they helped make complex technology accessible to the mass market. They need to build on that legacy and not double down on a niche of customers.
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
Will this change encourage sales? It may encourage sales using the Best Buy credit card. However that does not necessarily increase overall sales. Seems like a problem of low sales is being addressed by changing the rewards program. How does changing the rewards program create more sales? A negative reaction to the rewards program change could result in a decrease in sales.
President, Protonik
This move will make the program only of value to the most dedicated of Best Buy customers. That might be a good thing.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Proof yet again that not only is “free” not free, it’s one of the most expensive words in retail. I am a Totaltech subscriber and I have always gotten my money’s worth from that program. Best Buy has great in person and remote tech support. Free has often been thinly disguised as part of a subscription plan, but now flipping it into a high interest credit card is a bit much. I would have hoped for better from Best Buy.