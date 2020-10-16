Will Black Friday be the day customers buy IKEA’s environmental promise?
Last month, IKEA announced plans to make itself a fully circular business by 2030. This month in Canada the chain is using Black Friday as a way to promote its newly-launched furniture buyback program.
IKEA Canada is kicking off a campaign called #BuyBackFriday in what it says is an attempt to change the conversation from one of “mass consumption” to one of “mass circularity,” according to Adweek. The campaign allows customers to sell back gently-used furniture (to be refurbished and resold) in exchange for double the usual in-store credit. An advertisement for the initiative is pegged on the chain’s popular Old Billy bookcase, which can be returned for up to $150.
The program that #BuyBackFriday is promoting will also launch in 26 other nations, but not in the U.S. The new initiative replaces multiple different buyback strategies already implemented at IKEA stores around the world with a single, global approach.
Under the Buy Back system, IKEA will assess the value of the used furniture based on its condition and give sellers a store gift card with no expiration date in exchange. Dressers, bookcases, shelving units and many other common IKEA products will be accepted, though not everything the chain sells will be eligible.
Promoting reusability has become a major goal for IKEA, a chain whose product is affordable but often has a short lifespan, putting the company sometimes at odds with consumers’ newfound focus on environmental sustainability.
The furniture giant announced in September the opening of its first test store in Sweden dedicated to reselling damaged and repaired furniture.
IKEA is not the first retailer to direct its Black Friday messaging away from the consumerism with which the shopping holiday is closely tied. REI has for a number of years run a campaign called #OptOutside, whereby it closes its doors and encourages customers and employees to enjoy spending time outside and appreciating nature instead.
- Ikea Canada Wants to Buy Your Furniture on Black Friday – AdWeek
- Ikea Will Buy Back Some Used Furniture – The New York Times
- Can IKEA drive a used furniture movement? – RetailWire
- REIs new OptOutside message: Save the planet – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think Black Friday is the right time for IKEA to start promoting its Buy Back program in earnest? Do you expect IKEA to bring this initiative to the U.S.?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "Will Black Friday be the day customers buy IKEA’s environmental promise?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
President, City Square Partners LLC
In a typical year I would say “bad timing,” but given the craziness of this year with the pandemic I say “go for it.” Especially since they are doing this outside of the U.S. for now. If it was a U.S. announcement I would be concerned the messaging would get drowned out because of Black Friday. I would expect IKEA to bring the program to the U.S. Maybe an Earth Day announcement this coming year?
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
So IKEA wants to change the direction of Black Friday? Good luck with that. The Buy Back program is a good idea but the timing is wrong – consumers here still like Black Friday in whatever form it takes. IKEA already knows this because the program isn’t happening in the U.S.
President, Humetrics
Consumers are looking at Black Friday promotions. This is a great move for three reasons.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
We all understand the tie into Black Friday as a counter message to the obvious consumption it represents. I was surprised to read the U.S. was not one of the countries where the program was offered. As a Chicago Tribune article stated perhaps they are waiting for Earth Day to make an announcement that the program is now available in the U.S.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
It’s clearly time to update Black Friday, and this is the year to do it. Too bad IKEA didn’t see fit to offer this in the U.S., but hopefully next year we will see an even better offer to replace the tired rat-race of holiday shop-till-you-drop.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I think it’s a GREAT time to do this. I think about REI and their decision to close on Black Friday the last few years to give their associates time to be in the outdoors. That was spot on for their brand and I think resonated with their customers. Given the pandemic and its effect on Black Friday this is the perfect time to start something like this. I think it reflects well on the IKEA brand and changing consumer sentiments on sustainability.