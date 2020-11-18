Will GameStop play better online?
If you trace video game retailer GameStop’s history back to its earliest days as Babbage’s, you’ll see that the company has been selling physical video games since the days of 5 ¼” floppy discs. One of the chain’s major shareholders, however, is strongly suggesting that the retailer move its focus away from its brick-and-mortar presence.
GameStop shareholder Ryan Cohen, who is also a co-founder of Chewy, has strongly encouraged the retailer to focus on digital sales, according to Reuters. In a statement to regulators, Mr. Cohen discussed the chain’s need to become a company that “delights gamers and delivers exceptional digital experiences” rather than “[overprioritizing] its brick-and-mortar footprint and [stumbling] around in the online ecosystem.”
The video game industry has shifted increasingly away from physical media-based games towards downloadable ones thanks to big advancements in consumer internet connection speed, bandwidth and cloud computing.
GameStop has shown recent signs of changing how it does business to profit in the digital realm. In October, the chain inked a deal with Microsoft, giving the retailer a cut of the price of any transaction, such as a digital download or a subscription, made through a console that GameStop sells, according to an article on The Motley Fool.
Before this year, GameStop made numerous attempts to find its footing in a world with fewer people purchasing cartridges or discs for their consoles.
In the mid-2010s, GameStop acquired online retailer ThinkGeek to focus on branded collectibles (known as “loot”), and launched a standalone brick-and-mortar retailer under the banner. In 2019, GameStop began consolidating ThinkGeek into its main brand, according to The Verge.
Also in 2019, GameStop began piloting a few redesigned store concepts. Some of the new stores were geared towards allowing visitors to try out new games and engage in e-sports competitions. Others were geared specifically toward classic gaming consoles and retro gaming.
Earlier this year GameStop fell out of the public’s good graces by attempting to keep its stores open during the first wave of pandemic lockdowns. The retailer soon doubled back on the policy.
- GameStop investor Ryan Cohen urges strategic review – Reuters
- GameStop’s Deal With Microsoft Gives It a Cut of Every Digital Game Sale – The Motley Fool
- Once e-tail only, ThinkGeek expands brick-and-mortar presence – RetailWire
- ThinkGeek.com is shutting down and that’s a damn shame – The Verge
- Can GameStop become the go-to place for the gaming lifestyle – RetailWire
- Will GameStop lose more than it wins keeping stores open during the coronavirus outbreak? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How important are physical stores to a brand like GameStop? Do you see GameStop being more successful if it focuses on selling online and focusing on digital game downloads?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Will GameStop play better online?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Physical stores still play a role, particularly for GameStop’s significant used game business, however they have been slow to embrace online gaming. GameStop is reliant on game publishers to release new compelling games, and increasingly these are being delivered online. GameStop needs to go much further to embrace online selling and digital game downloads.
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
Physical stores will not disappear but the manner of shopping and purchasing has and will continue to change. In-store there is likely to be a demand for retro games, new games, and in-store demonstrations. Stores need to offer in-store purchasing, delivery, and curbside pickup. In addition streaming services are increasingly important. GameStop will need to do all of these or become irrelevant.
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners (RCP)
There are certainly a lot of parallels to be drawn to Blockbuster Video back between 2000 and 2008. GameStop had enjoyed tremendous success with its physical stores given that online bandwidth had not yet allowed most console gamers to switch to pure online play. However as internet speeds continue to increase into homes, games are increasingly switching to downloadable formats. Because GameStop itself is not a game content producer, they need to find creative ways to demonstrate their value to their customers and suppliers. I agree with their shareholder who is pushing for a much stronger and dedicated push into online. The stores as they exist today will be a relic within a few years (or less); however, continued experimenting with different gaming niches and concepts may be able to net value out of a greatly reduced number of locations.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Online gaming is fast approaching the $200 billion mark. Physical consoles do not require a physical store to purchase, although there are advantages to test driving a new device in a store setting.
However the increasing share of mobile gaming, and Google’s announcement of cloud gaming service Stadia, undermine the demand for physical stores. Used consoles are easily discovered and sold online through several selling platforms. Bottom line, the shift to online is permanent, the physical footprint of games is smaller, and all growth and dominant future revenue will be online.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
My son is a gamer and a good part of his childhood was a weekly visit to stores like GameStop. Nowadays he only goes to the store if he wants a new console or accessories and doesn’t want to wait for online delivery. I like that the new stores will be geared towards allowing shoppers to try out new games and interact with other gamers in person, face to face.