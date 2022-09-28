Will Gently become the Kayak of secondhand apparel?
As secondhand retail draws more of a mainstream audience, the number of places online where a shopper can find gently used apparel is proliferating. Now a new startup aims to let customers search all of those clothing resellers at once.
Gently is an app that envisions itself as being to secondhand apparel what Kayak is to booking hotels, according to TechCrunch. The website, which launched last year under its former name, Wearloom, allows users to search multiple online retailers for used clothing at once. Visitors key in what they are looking for and Gently searches its partners for the product and returns results from them.
Gently’s partners include popular used product destinations like eBay, ThredUp, Vestiaire Collective, Rebag, Grailed, GOAT, StockX and TheLuxuryCloset. In its early incarnation, Gently/Wearloom customers would enter the used items they were looking for into a form and the startup founders would search websites for them manually and email the customer a list of possible selections. When this became too laborious, they pivoted to an automated search model.
The company’s user base is now in the tens of thousands. It is not, however, the only aggregator in the space. Gently points to Lyst and ShopStyle as its main competitors.
A visit to the Gently website further finds that the service promotes deals from its partners to customers via emails and populates those deals on its home page.
Once a niche segment for dedicated “thrifters” and vintage enthusiasts, used apparel has been growing in popularity and finding a place both online and in major brick-and-mortar retailers. This is in part because an inflationary economy and rising living costs have pushed shoppers to look for deep-discounted goods. Beyond the price, secondhand clothing provides a more environmentally sound alternative to buying new apparel, especially over fast fashion, which is often pointed to by critics as being resource intensive to produce and wasteful.
Secondhand customers also report enjoying the “treasure hunt” aspect of shopping used, according to a recent CNBC article.
- Gently’s shopping aggregator aims to remove friction of locating secondhand apparel – TechCrunch
- Gently – Gently.com
- Secondhand shopping is booming: Here’s how much you can save – CNBC
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see shopping aggregators as a positive, negative or neutral development for sites selling secondhand apparel? How likely are such services to become the starting points for a large percentage of shoppers seeking to buy resale?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "Will Gently become the Kayak of secondhand apparel?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
The new “Gently” branding is brilliant, and the experience is much improved over earlier iterations, so I think they have a shot to carve out a nice niche for themselves. However they will likely remain a niche player unless they find a way to integrate bigger brands’ resale selections into their platform. And I think that is a pretty big ask. Major brands are investing in resale to, in part at least, protect their brand image and combat the knockoff industry. I just don’t see them opening up their brand to aggregators anytime soon, which I do think will be a built-in inhibitor to real meaningful growth for aggregators like Gently.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Unlike new apparel, used clothing sellers don’t suffer the same level of competition since most items are essentially one-offs, without a range of sizes or colors. Reaching a broader audience is essential for resellers, not just for making sales but also for enticing trade-ins to keep the stocking cycle healthy. Shopping aggregators offer a big benefit to the resale market to increase shopper traffic and elevate the quality of the shopping experience. For the resale market specifically, a rising tide lifts all boats.
Director of Commerce
There has been a lot of movement in the gently used clothing arena. I see this continuing to grow as a viable alternative to buying new apparel.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
I love the idea of Gently, I’m just wondering if consumer behaviors will adapt to this type of a resource. It seems right now shoppers already have their go-to sites for secondhand and, if they enjoy the hunting process, this tool may take away some of the fun for them.