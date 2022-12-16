Will in-store pickup make livestream shopping more attractive to Americans?

Source: TalkShopLive - “Let’s Get Cozy For Fall!” by Noah Schnacky

Best Buy customers watching its livestream shopping events will now have the option of placing orders for in-store pickup. It marks the first time that pickup is being offered on a live shopping platform that is embeddable anywhere online.

The pickup option is now available, and Best Buy is counting on it to make its livestream shopping content more attractive to a larger number of viewers who, in turn, will buy more of its merchandise. The retailer will also benefit from a reduction in expenses as pickup is more profitable than delivery.

Best Buy, which is partnering with TalkShopLive for its livestream shopping shows, earlier this week went live with TikTok star Noah Schnacky and friends to highlight some of his favorite products sold by the retailer. The goal is to make it easier for Best Buy’s customers to buy goods while they watch livestream shows.

Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart and Target are among the retailers that have been moving into livestream shopping more aggressively as they seek to create points of difference with each other and their various competitors.

Coresight Research forecast that livestream shopping would generate $20 billion in sales this year, up from $6 billion in 2020. The research firm expects that sales will grow to $57 billion by 2025, according to a Wall Street Journal report in October.

If retailers want to attract viewers to their livestream shopping events, they better make them entertaining. Coresight found that 46 percent of those who attend livestream shopping events do so in search of entertainment.

One of the challenges associated with livestream shopping success is the cost of marketing the events. Retailers need to actively promote events to drive traffic with an audience who doesn’t have livestream as top-of-mind option when it comes to shopping for the goods they want to buy.

Platforms have increasingly sought to partner with high-profile celebrities and influencers to drive engagement. TalkShopLive, for example, offers livestream shopping channels with Kelsea Ballerini, Drew Barrymore, Garth Brooks, Gloria Estefan, Bobby Flay, Dolly Parton and Shania Twain.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will having the option of ordering an item from a livestream shopping event for in-store pickup make these shows more attractive to a larger number of consumers? Will the in-store pickup option make it easier for retailers to justify their investments in this form of shopper marketing?