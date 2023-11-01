Will job cuts spur growth for McDonald’s?

Photo: RetailWire

The biggest U.S. fast food chain is planning some corporate job cuts even as it pursues a nationwide store expansion.

In a company-wide memo, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski announced an internal reorganization designed to refocus the chain’s priorities, citing an “outdated and self-limiting” approach currently in place, CNBC reported. He said that the impending job cuts will not be made to reduce costs, but rather to help promote innovation and efficiency.

Plans to accelerate restaurant openings throughout the year are intended to “fully capture the increased demand [McDonald’s has] driven over the past few years,” though the chain has not yet stated how many more restaurants it intends to open in 2023. McDonald’s plans to communicate specifics around layoffs by April 3.

McDonald’s has been discussing moving in a less-siloed direction to better meet customer needs for some time. In July of 2021 McDonald’s made similar statements to the recent ones, in conjunction with the introduction of company veteran Manu Steijart to the role of chief customer officer.

Before that, at the end of 2020, McDonald’s announced the launch of a comprehensive strategy for growth called “Accelerating the Arches,” according to a press release. That strategy touted three growth pillars: “Maximize our Marketing,” “Commit to the Core” and “Double Down on the Three D’s (Digital, Delivery and Drive-Thru).”

This month the chain announced the launch of its “Accelerating the Arches 2.0” strategy, which makes a few additions to the original strategy, including a fourth “D,” for “Development.”

While the corporate job cuts planned by April may not be cost-cutting measures, some of the other moves the chain is making are striking some as ways to save on labor costs.

At the end of 2022, McDonald’s launched its first automated restaurant, putting robots to work handling order taking and delivering customers their food on a conveyor belt, according to a Yahoo!Finance report. Online critics expressed concerns over mass job loss due to the roll out of the concept. The chain said that the store would continue to have a live crew on hand to help with food prep.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Where do you see the biggest opportunities for McDonald’s to grow its business in the U.S. through its “Accelerating the Arches” strategy? Will a corporate reorganization, based on experience, more likely assist McDonald’s in achieving its financial goals or falling short of them?