Will mall owner’s $5 billion revitalize retailers weakened by COVID-19?
It’s not exactly a Marshall Plan for retail businesses hurt by COVID-19, but Brookfield Asset Management has announced the launch of a program to provide retailers with funds they need to recapitalize their businesses.
The $5 billion Retail Revitalization Program, funded by the mall owner and institutional partners, will seek out non-controlling investments in retail businesses. It will focus on companies that have been in business for at least two years and that were generating $250 million or more in sales prior to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Brookfield’s effort will be led by Ron Bloom, managing partner and vice chairman of the company’s private equity group. Mr. Bloom is described by Brookfield as “a principal architect of the restructuring and rejuvenation of the automobile industry on behalf of the U.S. government during the 2008 financial crisis.”
Mr. Bloom said the new program will provide a hand for medium-sized companies looking to get “back on their feet,” adding, “We believe this is a critical component to getting the economy moving again, and we would like to partner with companies and entrepreneurs that can draw on our capital and expertise to stabilize and grow their business.”
This is not the first time that Brookfield has sought to help a retailer in need. The asset management company joined with Simon Property Group and the licensing firm Authentic Brands Group to acquire the bankrupt Forever 21 chain for $81 million back in February. In 2016, Simon and General Growth Properties (later acquired by Brookfield) were part of a $243 million bid to acquire Aeropostale and its 229 stores.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How effective do you think Brookfield’s $5 billion Retail Revitalization Program will prove to be in helping struggling retailers? Which retailers hurt by store closures as a result of stay-at-home orders would be good investments for Brookfield?
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Brookfield’s $5 billion program will definitely be a help to many struggling retailers but, unfortunately, the $250 million annual sales requirement will leave many small retailers out. That is not good news. Also we need to remember that all of these loans have to be paid back. So retailers that were struggling before the pandemic will now have things even worse. The damage from the COVID-19 long-term is still unknown, but we are already seeing retailers like Lord & Taylor calling it quits and Neiman Marcus filing for bankruptcy. I predict that this is just the beginning. The big companies like Macy’s and Kohl’s will survive because they have access to vast amounts of cash, but I see many of the small and independent retailers not coming back and for some that do, within a short period, not surviving. Is there an alternative? No, what’s done is done and now we have to pick up the pieces and rebuild our country, including the retail industry.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
This looks like a great program. Beyond the funding, if Brookfield can assemble a group of executives with expertise across multiple retail functions to help where needed, this could be a home run. The first brand that comes to mind is Victoria’s Secret. They need a rebranding but they are well known and heavily mall based so I see them as a good target.