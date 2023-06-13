Will Michaels’ Arts and Crafts Camp For Kids Create Lifelong Customers?

Source: Michaels

Michaels is bringing back its Camp Creatology free kids’ summer craft classes to all of its 1,290 stores this summer.

Kids participating in the program can attend instructor-led classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at any Michaels location or on michaels.com. Those unable to participate in the live events can access classes on-demand through the retailer’s site. The on-demand courses include written instructions to help young crafters complete projects independently. Registration is not required for any class.

The retailer is building its classes around kits from its Camp Creatology private brand. Michaels, each week between June 19 and July 14, will introduce four new project kits priced at $14.99 with themes including “Have Fun,” “Hello Summer,” “One of a Kind” and “Wild One.”

Camp Creatology campers do not need to buy Michaels’ kits to participate in the classes. The retailer has posted online lists to enable kids, parents or caregivers to use their existing supplies for class projects.

“With schools out for summer break, parents and guardians are looking for fun and affordable ways to keep kids both occupied and engaged during the days,” Heather Bennett, executive vice president of marketing and eCommerce at Michaels, told RetailWire in an email exchange.

“Studies have actually shown that arts and crafts can benefit not only kids’ mental health, but overall health and well-being in many ways, including helping them develop cognitive, physical, and problem-solving skills as well as creating opportunities for self-expression,” she added.

Ms. Bennett said its Camp Creatology classes have evolved in the decade since they first began with the introduction of project kits that have everything needed to participate. The chain sees its use of live and on-demand events as an extension of its omnichannel strategy.

Michaels, in the end, sees its classes for kids and adults as part of its larger experiential retail strategy.

“We understand the importance of being able to connect with our customers and create relationships,” said Ms. Bennett. “We provide experiences, inspiration, and education to them that’s unmatched in the arts and crafts retail space, deepening their connection to our brand. When we help our customers feel inspired or find enjoyment in the process of creating, we believe we’re giving them even more of a reason to keep choosing Michaels for all their creative needs.”