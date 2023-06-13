Will Michaels’ Arts and Crafts Camp For Kids Create Lifelong Customers?
Michaels is bringing back its Camp Creatology free kids’ summer craft classes to all of its 1,290 stores this summer.
Kids participating in the program can attend instructor-led classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at any Michaels location or on michaels.com. Those unable to participate in the live events can access classes on-demand through the retailer’s site. The on-demand courses include written instructions to help young crafters complete projects independently. Registration is not required for any class.
The retailer is building its classes around kits from its Camp Creatology private brand. Michaels, each week between June 19 and July 14, will introduce four new project kits priced at $14.99 with themes including “Have Fun,” “Hello Summer,” “One of a Kind” and “Wild One.”
Camp Creatology campers do not need to buy Michaels’ kits to participate in the classes. The retailer has posted online lists to enable kids, parents or caregivers to use their existing supplies for class projects.
“With schools out for summer break, parents and guardians are looking for fun and affordable ways to keep kids both occupied and engaged during the days,” Heather Bennett, executive vice president of marketing and eCommerce at Michaels, told RetailWire in an email exchange.
“Studies have actually shown that arts and crafts can benefit not only kids’ mental health, but overall health and well-being in many ways, including helping them develop cognitive, physical, and problem-solving skills as well as creating opportunities for self-expression,” she added.
Ms. Bennett said its Camp Creatology classes have evolved in the decade since they first began with the introduction of project kits that have everything needed to participate. The chain sees its use of live and on-demand events as an extension of its omnichannel strategy.
Michaels, in the end, sees its classes for kids and adults as part of its larger experiential retail strategy.
“We understand the importance of being able to connect with our customers and create relationships,” said Ms. Bennett. “We provide experiences, inspiration, and education to them that’s unmatched in the arts and crafts retail space, deepening their connection to our brand. When we help our customers feel inspired or find enjoyment in the process of creating, we believe we’re giving them even more of a reason to keep choosing Michaels for all their creative needs.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do programs like Michaels’ Camp Creatology lead to higher net promoter scores and, ultimately, greater customer lifetime value results? What brands and retailers do the best job of using educational content to connect with customers?
Join the Discussion!
11 Comments on "Will Michaels’ Arts and Crafts Camp For Kids Create Lifelong Customers?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Initiatives like Camp Creatology will deliver higher net promoter scores and increase lifetime value — and more. Michael’s is really creating a program of creating new customers as these kids grow into adults who will also love crafting. In an age where parents are trying to get kids off screens, this program hits many of the important themes of the day. Programs like these have the potential to deliver meaningful business impact.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
Perfect! Let’s put the idea of selling more now aside, which of course, it will, and simply look at the lifelong connection Michael’s will make with the participant.
Today, that computer game is a default activity when there is nothing better to do. In a short time, it becomes a thoughtless habit. Now, for many young people, this will be something better to do. The big bravo is, in the end, they have something to show for their accomplishment.
Shhh. Let’s not use the word “educational.” Let’s use the word “fun.”
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
This sounds to me like the epitome of immersive and experiential retail. Love it! And I love that Michaels’ makes it so easy, open and inclusive. Sure, it’s about sales, but customers can engage at their own pace. I often say that retail boils down to Explore + Experiment + Execute = Experience³. Michaels’ is executing to provide the perfect opportunity for kids to explore and experiment.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
First, let me say that I have been a member of the creative industries since, well, forever, so I know about the power of crafting and kids. Michaels, and other retailers like it, both chain and independent, are known and beloved by customers for their summer camps.
Michaels Summer Camp is back and in more ways than one since it is now available online and on demand as well as in-store. Higher net promoter scores would be an added benefit to what craft classes and summer camps do for kids but, that’s not the only reason retailers host them. And yes, I would say that Michaels Craft Camp does have the potential to create lifelong customers because I have seen it happen.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Camp Creatology is a brilliant move by Michael’s. It captures the imagination of its future customers at an age when they are most likely to make a lifetime impression. I also like that it’s multichannel, they have kits available, but they’re not mandatory. For many it will be their first (of many) interactions with the Michael’s brand. I’m signing my grandkids up today. Lowe’s does a good job at this as well with their birdhouse kits for kids. This is a smart move and one that creates lifetime value. However you measure it, whether through sales or NPS, these efforts will certainly lead to higher LTV.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Michael’s summer camps represent an absolute straight line to higher NPS scores, greater lifetime value and, perhaps as importantly, the next generation of loyal Michael’s customers.
VP, Professional Services, Retail, NCR
Camp Creatology is a wonderfully immersive program for kids and parents. Love it!! It contains all the right aspects of sensory and creative art expression for young children that will definitely materialize in brand connection to Michael’s for years to come.
Merchant Director
This is a great move on their part. It brings in the communities, allows kids to be involved and learn. This program will build a relationship with the parents as well as build a bond with the kids for the future as a go to source arts and crafts. Lots of positive business and social benefit.
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
Michael’s is solving problems for families, offering enriching activities for children and building long-term value and loyalty for multiple cohorts.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Let’s get the kids “hooked” on Michaels’! This is a great idea. They will have fond memories of these “camps” that make for positive brand appreciation in the future, not to mention the current appreciation from the parents. A great move for Michaels
Sr. Director, Marketing @ Optoro
Michael’s seems to have nailed understanding their customers and creating additional experiences to delight them.