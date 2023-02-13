Will modest fashion become a mainstream retail opportunity?

Photos: Nordstrom/Henna & Hijabs

American Dream, the mega entertainment and retail complex in East Rutherford, NJ, announced plans to open The Address, billed as “the world’s first modest fashion department store” for Muslims, Orthodox Jews and others requiring or seeking cover-up styles.

The 55,000-square-foot space will sell “the world’s most sought-after modest brands” and feature weekly events, fashion shows and personal styling services.

“We know the modest trend has seen a global boom in mainstream fashion in recent years,” said American Dream CEO Don Ghermezian, in a press release. “This is a movement, and these savvy shoppers remain underserved by brick-and-mortar stores.”

Modest garments are usually defined by higher necklines, longer hemlines and sleeves, and looser fits, and are often worn for religious reasons. Some branches of Christianity and Orthodox Judaism subscribe to a way of dressing that is not revealing, but modest fashion is inextricably linked with the Islamic religion.

The fashion trend erupted after Dolce & Gabbana released a collection of hijabs and abayas (ankle-length robes) in 2016 targeting Muslim shoppers in the Middle East, followed by similar collections from other fashion houses. Nike, H&M, Mango, ASOS, Gap, DKNY and Uniqlo have also put out modest themed lines, although the product is primarily sold in small, local boutiques or online.

The trend has been bolstered by the arrival of more style and choice options, including more relaxed dressing options over head-to-toe burkas. Raising awareness have been younger consumers showcasing their matching, layered approaches to modest dressing on TikTok, according to Vogue Fashion.

Recent growth has also been boosted by more women looking to wear modest fashion as a personal preference, including for comfort. Some see the trend as a return to more discreet, less sexualized clothing and possibly a response to the #MeToo movement.

Moda writes, “While women have used revealing clothing as a means of liberation from societal constraints, it seems as though the male gaze has caught up and has capitalized on women’s sexuality. Thus, by dressing modestly, women may once again become liberated. It is a means of rejecting the male gaze and having confidence in one’s own body.”