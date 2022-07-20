Will more Americans make e-grocery delivery a weekly habit?
Online grocery shopping is a weekly habit of a segment of the population, according to a new study.
One in six consumers (15.8 percent) said they purchase groceries online and have them delivered to their home weekly, according to PYMNTS’ “ConnectedEconomy Monthly Report”. While this is fewer than the near quarter of customers (24.6 percent) that purchase non-grocery products from websites like Amazon.com, Etsy or eBay every week, it nevertheless indicates that a significant number of shoppers have folded e-grocery into their routine for more than just occasional stock-up purchases. The percentage of shoppers using e-grocery monthly or less frequently was 16.8 percent. The numbers for weekly use of curbside pickup stood at 15.6 percent.
Online grocery shopping experienced an unprecedented wave of trial and adoption in early-2020 when the implementation of social distancing guidelines throughout the U.S. drastically limited the amount of in-store shopping people could do, and fears over potentially contracting COVID-19 kept many customers at home. The question of what e-grocery will look like in the long term has become a bit of a moving target, as record inflation and new variants of the novel coronavirus continue to rattle the economy and impact consumer habits.
One certainty, however, is that e-grocery is a habit for many more than it was pre-pandemic. A Coresight survey last month found that 54.3 percent of customers had purchased groceries online at least once within the previous 12 months. This number is far higher than the 36.9 percent for 2019.
A recent “Bricks Meet Clicks/Mercatus Shopping Survey” reported in The Produce News found online grocery spending up six percent year-over-year in June, rising to $7.2 billion. Spending for the entirety of Q2 was up one percent year-over-year. Delivery in particular was up six percent over 2021, but down for Q2.
The $7.2 billion represents a drop from the $8.7 billion in total e-grocery spend found in the Mercatus Shopping Survey covering the numbers for March, reported by MarketWatch. When that report was released, there was speculation that inflation was driving customers back into stores because of the added cost of e-grocery.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do the weekly use statistics for delivery and pickup mean for grocery operations? What are the best-in-class strategies and tactics for dealing with e-grocery demand?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Online grocery will continue to grow. Although it is worth saying that it is dwarfed by sales made in stores and customer visits to stores – that’s important as there is often way too much hyperbole surrounding online that leads some to think it’s the be all and end all. That noted, with low margins in grocery allied with the costs of online fulfillment, the priority is efficiency and productivity to produce profitability. Regular, habitual purchases are helpful here as they make planning somewhat easier. In addition to the operational focus, investment is needed in reliability to ensure things like substitutions are minimized to improve the customer experience.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I am not an online grocery shopper because I know I will miss too many things online that I discover on the sales floor. Plus, I don’t trust store shoppers to choose the same meats and produce that I would choose. That being said, I use Instacart weekly to send groceries to an elderly relative who lives 800 miles away. In this instance, the ability to order online has been a godsend.
Some of us are too busy to shop or are in situations like mine, others just hate grocery shopping. Whatever the reason, I believe grocery delivery and pickup will continue to grow.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
I bet grocery footprints will start to shrink if online continues to rise. Just as restaurants have turned to ghost kitchens for efficiency, grocery may try its own version to keep picker carts out of the aisles.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I often see comments that consumers want to return to shopping in stores. For the majority, that may be the case. For a significant number (of us), retailers enhancing curbside and home delivery and making it far more viable has created an opportunity for us to shop and receive products without having to go in a store. 15 percent of consumers is a significant number. Significant enough that grocers should be paying attention. Key success metrics: easy-to-shop experiences online, or on a mobile device, fast order turn-around, and making it easy for customers to receive the product.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
E-grocery was growing before the pandemic, but it got a boost that mostly stuck. Most of those opting out now are doing so because of cost, but e-grocery will continue the upward trend. For operators, the greatest challenges remain: connecting online and offline experiences, and managing the high cost of delivery.