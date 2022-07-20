Photo: Getty Images/marekuliasz

Online grocery shopping is a weekly habit of a segment of the population, according to a new study.

One in six consumers (15.8 percent) said they purchase groceries online and have them delivered to their home weekly, according to PYMNTS’ “ConnectedEconomy Monthly Report”. While this is fewer than the near quarter of customers (24.6 percent) that purchase non-grocery products from websites like Amazon.com, Etsy or eBay every week, it nevertheless indicates that a significant number of shoppers have folded e-grocery into their routine for more than just occasional stock-up purchases. The percentage of shoppers using e-grocery monthly or less frequently was 16.8 percent. The numbers for weekly use of curbside pickup stood at 15.6 percent.

Online grocery shopping experienced an unprecedented wave of trial and adoption in early-2020 when the implementation of social distancing guidelines throughout the U.S. drastically limited the amount of in-store shopping people could do, and fears over potentially contracting COVID-19 kept many customers at home. The question of what e-grocery will look like in the long term has become a bit of a moving target, as record inflation and new variants of the novel coronavirus continue to rattle the economy and impact consumer habits.

One certainty, however, is that e-grocery is a habit for many more than it was pre-pandemic. A Coresight survey last month found that 54.3 percent of customers had purchased groceries online at least once within the previous 12 months. This number is far higher than the 36.9 percent for 2019.

A recent “Bricks Meet Clicks/Mercatus Shopping Survey” reported in The Produce News found online grocery spending up six percent year-over-year in June, rising to $7.2 billion. Spending for the entirety of Q2 was up one percent year-over-year. Delivery in particular was up six percent over 2021, but down for Q2.

The $7.2 billion represents a drop from the $8.7 billion in total e-grocery spend found in the Mercatus Shopping Survey covering the numbers for March, reported by MarketWatch. When that report was released, there was speculation that inflation was driving customers back into stores because of the added cost of e-grocery.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do the weekly use statistics for delivery and pickup mean for grocery operations? What are the best-in-class strategies and tactics for dealing with e-grocery demand?