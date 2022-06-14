Has online grocery shopping hit its sales ceiling?

10 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: RetailWire
Jun 14, 2022
by Tom Ryan

Coresight’s “U.S. Online Grocery Survey 2022” report found 54.3 percent of U.S. adults had purchased groceries online in the past 12 months, well above the 36.9 percent doing so in the pre-pandemic 2019 year but down from 59 percent in the 2021 survey.

The study, as reported by Supermarket News, further found 46.9 percent plan to buy groceries online in the next 12 months, down from 49.5 percent who said so in Coresight’s 2021 survey.

“The drop in intent to shop through e-commerce signifies that online grocery shopping has largely stabilized from its pandemic highs, albeit at higher levels than pre-pandemic times,” Coresight wrote in the study.

On the positive side, the survey showed more consumers increasingly adopting online as their preferred buying method.

Customers doing the bulk of their grocery shopping online grew to 28.3 percent (almost all/all, 11.8 percent; most, 16.5 percent) in Coresight’s 2022 survey. That compares to 24.7 percent (almost all/all, 10 percent; most, 14.7 percent) in 2021 and 14 percent (almost all/all, 4.3 percent; most, 9.7 percent) in 2020.

“This indicates that the online channel now captures a meaningful share of full-basket grocery shoppers,” Coresight observed.

A new survey from FMI found half of online food shoppers shop online every two weeks or more. In 2015, only seven percent reported ordering groceries online within the previous 30 days.

Convenience and value, including avoiding in-store impulse purchases, were seen as big draws for online grocery shopping. Sixty-two percent of online-reliant shoppers believe online shopping saves more time than in-person shopping, while 40 percent say online is better than in-person at helping them discover new products.

Still, 43 percent of grocery shoppers in FMI’s survey believe they get better quality products when they shop in-store, as opposed to just 17 percent who believe the same about online shopping. Even those who shop online at least some of the time said that 70 percent of their grocery trips are done in-person.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see the shift toward online grocery shopping in the U.S. retreating or creeping rather than accelerating ahead over the next few years? Should grocers reprioritize investments to address a shift back to in-store shopping?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"It will continue to increase if the experience is frictionless and special and the product is in stock and the produce is fresh."

Christine RussoPrincipal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency

Christine RussoPrincipal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency

Join the Discussion!

10 Comments on "Has online grocery shopping hit its sales ceiling?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
1 hour 6 minutes ago

Ultimately, I believe online grocery shopping will continue to retreat, but it will remain a permanent fixture in grocery retailing. Notwithstanding extraordinary events like the pandemic that can dramatically change purchase behavior, grocery retailers will need to continue to invest in their online services and be prepared to ramp-up or down depending on conditions.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Paula Rosenblum
BrainTrust
Paula Rosenblum
Co-founder, RSR Research
1 hour 3 minutes ago

I think there remain a significant number of people who prefer to pick out their own produce, and who are less than satisfied with the replacements they get via online ordering.

It’s not going away, but I do think growth will stop its rapid acceleration.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Christine Russo
BrainTrust
Christine Russo
Principal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
1 hour 3 minutes ago

It will continue to increase if the experience is frictionless and special and the product is in stock and the produce is fresh. When there are stock-outs or rotten product, then the customer will lose trust and revert back to picking and packing their own. It’s about the experience.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
1 hour 1 minute ago

In revenue terms, online remains a small part of the overall grocery market. While the proportion will increase over time, some of the acceleration seen during the pandemic is unraveling. There are a few reasons for this. First, online grocery shopping is not as easy for everyone as it is sometimes made out: large numbers of consumers find it easier to nip to the store which they are now more comfortable doing than during the peak of the pandemic; some, especially older shoppers, also like visiting grocery stores. Second, online can come with delivery costs attached which people are less willing to pay during times of hefty inflation. Third, we are now on the move more so folks can fit physical shopping in between other errands like commuting. All this underlines that some of those online forecasts during the pandemic were mighty silly!

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
David Naumann
BrainTrust
David Naumann
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
59 minutes 29 seconds ago

As the pandemic has subsided, we are probably seeing the new normal rate of online grocery shopping. While the pandemic accelerated online grocery shopping, I don’t expect to see a significant bump in more consumers adopting online grocery shopping, unless we have another event that makes online shopping more convenient or safe.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dr. Stephen Needel
BrainTrust
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
54 minutes 27 seconds ago

Historically, online grocery had always been way behind the predicted curve, representing about 10 percent to 15 percent of grocery. With the pandemic receding and, as we discussed yesterday, free curbside pickup perhaps disappearing, expect it to stay well below 20 percent.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Doug Garnett
BrainTrust
Doug Garnett
President, Protonik
52 minutes 26 seconds ago

There’s no question in my mind that online grocery sales will retreat from here. Without a pandemic, it can be a useful tool for no more than a minority of consumers — perhaps 5 percent to 10 percent.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Gary Sankary
BrainTrust
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
50 minutes 18 seconds ago

Now that people have returned to in-store shopping, I expect to see some erosion of online shopping. I firmly believe that it’s here to stay, especially curbside pickup. Customers have come to appreciate the convenience of the service. There’s also room for delivery in the mix. I expect to see fees change for consumers using these services, and I expect that will dampen demand. But best-in-class grocers have learned to meet their customers where and how they want to be reached. Demand will remain strong enough that these services will remain a credible part of a unified commerce-focused grocery strategy.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Lisa Goller
BrainTrust
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
49 minutes 27 seconds ago

If e-grocery availability and quality selections improve, more consumers will shop for food online. As more shoppers return to grocery stores, long lineups test our patience. Time savings, convenience and care will make online grocery even more appealing.

Grocers may reallocate resources to stores over the short term yet they need to keep investing in robust e-grocery. Availability, smart substitutes, agile pricing, unique assortments and fast delivery are e-grocery priorities.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
35 minutes 51 seconds ago

For the many years I was hostage to the crazy hours of commuting, working and family life, delivery would have been a life saver. That was then. And then the pandemic completely changed the shopping dynamic for everybody — temporarily. People have recalibrated how they think about grocery shopping, slightly. I think grocers have a huge opportunity to drive in-store shopping with how they handle fresh fruit/vegetables and meat. Those are products people like to peruse and choose. Canned soup and packaged pasta don’t need the same level of inspection. For people who consider grocery shopping to be drudgery, online shopping is a great fix. For those who view it as a discovery process, in-store shopping will remain the choice.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"It will continue to increase if the experience is frictionless and special and the product is in stock and the produce is fresh."

Christine RussoPrincipal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency

Christine RussoPrincipal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency

Take Our Instant Poll

How many consumers in five years will be doing the bulk of their grocery shopping online If 28 percent are currently doing so?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 