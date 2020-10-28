Source: Shopify

Shopify announced yesterday that it is partnering with TikTok to enable the one million-plus sellers on its e-commerce platform to place shoppable ads on the world’s most popular short form video app.

The deal will allow merchants on Shopify to meet more of their customers in a space where they are spending an increasing amount of their time. Sellers can use TikTok’s app to choose the product they want to promote and automatically create video ads that enable users to click and go right to their Shopify stores to check out. Templates are predesigned, allowing merchants of all sizes to participate. TikTok has opened the channel in the U.S. with plans to roll it out throughout North America, Europe and Southeast Asia early next year.

“We’re thrilled to be the first partner to welcome TikTok to the world of commerce, particularly right now, as our merchants prepare for a busy online holiday shopping season,” said Satish Kanwar, vice president of product at Shopify, in a statement. “TikTok is one of the world’s fastest growing entertainment platforms with over 100 million highly engaged users in the U.S. alone. The TikTok channel means Shopify merchants — even those without a strong TikTok following of their own yet — can connect with these new audiences using content that feels authentic and genuine to the TikTok experience.”

Shopify and TikTok are partnering in the video sharing app’s first co-branded hashtag challenge, #ShopBlack, which showcases Black-owned businesses. The program will feature more than 40 sellers on Shopify and includes custom content and music.

“With TikTok and Shopify working together the process for reaching new customers will be much smoother,” said Michael Terrence Nightwing, founder and CEO of Neter Gold, a natural body care brand. “And I can spend less time working and more time creating, which is exactly why I’m looking forward to the #ShopBlack Hashtag Challenge, and why deciding to participate was a no brainer for me.”

Shopify also announced it is launching its Black Business Directory that shoppers can use to discover and buy products from Black-owned sellers on the platform. It follows last week’s announcement of a partnership initiative between Shopify and Operation HOPE to help create one million Black-owned businesses over the next decade.