Walmart teams up with Shopify to give Amazon a run for its money
Walmart is serious about growing its online marketplace business. The retailer has teamed up with Shopify to enable sellers from the platform to sell their goods on walmart.com.
The agreement between the two companies is potentially bad news for Amazon.com. Walmart is the second biggest e-commerce site in the U.S. and growing its business at a rapid pace (74 percent in the last quarter). Shopify is the second largest online platform in the country with more than one million companies.
Jeff Clementz, vice president, Walmart Marketplace, wrote in a company blog yesterday that the retailer is committed to growing its third-party seller base and is focused on recruiting small and medium businesses with product assortments that complement its own and with stellar records of customer service. Initially, 1,200 Shopify sellers will list products for sale on walmart.com.
Research published earlier this year by Tinuiti puts the number of third-party sellers on Walmart at 33,000. Fifty-seven percent of Amazon shoppers also shop on walmart.com.
Shopify sellers will be able to “seamlessly list” products for sale on Walmart’s site, according to Mr. Clementz’s post.
A spokesperson for Walmart told RetailWire that Shopify sellers “can apply to utilize Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS).” The service is positioned as a low-cost way for third-parties to use Walmart to pick, pack and ship items ordered from walmart.com.
In an email received by RetailWire, Moody’s vice president Charlie O’Shea said the Shopify deal continues Walmart’s successful expansion with third-party sellers like Advance Auto Parts on its site.
Walmart and Advance announced a deal in 2018 that included value-added content and product information from the auto parts dealer. Shoppers ordering from Walmart’s site can get same-day delivery or pick up the parts at either retailers’ stores.
Mr. O’Shea sees store space as a “key competitive advantage” for Walmart that it can use to expand its third-party partnerships.
“One of the critical factors involved in these relationships is the logistics capability of the large partners, and in the case of Walmart and Amazon, it will be interesting going forward to view the differences between a store-driven model and a largely pure-play delivery model and their impact on these third-party relationships,” said Mr. O’Shea.
- Walmart Expands Its eCommerce Marketplace to More Small Businesses – Walmart
- Shopify – the good shop to Amazon’s bad shop – The Guardian
- The Ultimate Walmart Marketplace Guide (Pros, Cons, Secrets and More) – Tinuiti
- Will fulfilling third-party vendor orders give Walmart an edge over Amazon? – RetailWire
- Walmart and Advance Auto Parts join forces online – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your take on the significance of the Walmart/Shopify deal? What will it mean for Amazon and others such as Target that also have online marketplaces?
Join the Discussion!
16 Comments on "Walmart teams up with Shopify to give Amazon a run for its money"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I think this is yet another good move by Walmart – they seem to be out-Amazoning Amazon. Logistics is a huge challenge for small online retailers, and so utilizing Walmart’s significant logistics capabilities will be extremely helpful. This coupled with Shopify’s leading online platform makes for a strong offering. Given the bad press Amazon has received about how they harvest information from their third-party “partners” to inform their own products, this definitely puts Walmart in the preferred partner category.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Sounds like Walmart has taken off the gloves in the battle against Amazon. They are clearly determined to take e-commerce market share away from Amazon, and to say that they have a head start in brick-and-mortar is an understatement. This also sounds like a huge incentive for Amazon to get into the brick-and-mortar business in a big way and in a big hurry.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
So to summarize, its “game on”!
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Never underestimate Walmart! They have a specific goal in mind for the percentage of revenue they want to have by 2024 and they have the logistics bones to make it happen. The combination of store fulfillment may make the difference in their approach and will be very interesting to watch. Fasten your seatbelts!
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Great move for both. Shopify is easy. I saw it take one of my clients from 0 to $350,000 in its first year of operation, with lots of SKUs.
Competition is healthy and Walmart is certainly viable.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
You hit the key point Paula — what Shopify brings to Walmart goes far beyond more resellers. Not many understand the power of the Shopify model unless they follow it as an investment opportunity or are among the thousands of small businesses that, as you point out, Shopify has literally put into business.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
Competition is always a good thing. Once again Walmart has raised the stakes in their ongoing battle with Amazon for the share of the consumer’s wallet. By partnering with Walmart, Shopify’s brands will now join a much larger online marketplace, where they will have increased the ability to reach new customers, scale their operations, and maximize their digital reach.
Reach and scale is one aspect of the deal. More important are the supply chain and distribution considerations that go along with online fulfillment. Walmart has invested significantly in both their digital offerings and supply chain capabilities. Shopify’s marketplace members will now have the opportunity to take advantage of Walmart’s supply chain fulfillment solutions, and reach customers they may not have been able to satisfy.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
Besides this deal with Walmart, Shopify is adding several new services for their users to make it easy for people to start and grow their digital businesses. I was on a Shopify webinar when the COO spoke and was impressed with his empathy and compassion for the users of the Shopify platform. They are trying to be the “anti-Amazon” and doing a great job of it.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
This relationship will benefit both partners, but Walmart is definitely getting the best end of the deal. Toby Lutke has built a unique and powerful platform in Shopify that makes large scale e-commerce as accessible as eBay and Marketplace make private selling for the average Joe selling his car. Walmart online shoppers and resellers will certainly benefit from that.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
While bringing Shopify under its wing, Walmart won’t bring Amazon to its knees, but it’s a smart move. Expanding its marketplace is better news for the thousands of companies using Shopify and for consumers, too. Of course, Walmart will get more traffic, revenue, and sales (product and ads) of its own products which are perhaps the Trojan Horse.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
This will help both Shopify and Walmart, but not to the extent that it will disrupt the status quo- At least not yet. This move will reduce friction for Shopify store owners to sell on Amazon. From a seller point of view, they would not want to forgo one over the other. Until Amazon makes life consistently hard for the sellers like eBay was notorious for, I do not see a seller exodus from Amazon to Shopify. It should give Amazon pause, and a reason to up their game.
Content Marketing Strategist
This year’s e-commerce wars are my favorite reality show.
Since splitting with Jet.com, Walmart faced an urgent need for a new partner to catapult its e-commerce strategy into the 2020s. Partnering with Shopify helps Walmart access tech expertise, scale fast and boost assortment variety.
Notably, Walmart could finally win with young, urban shoppers – some of whom may also be Shopify vendors. This play could boost their loyalty by deepening Walmart’s commitment to small businesses and local communities.
Shopify wins by helping its small vendors access a massive market, especially since the pandemic ignited a shift to value shopping.
This partnership is a smart move ahead of the holiday season yet it seems reactive.
Now that retail and tech are unmistakably entwined, Walmart competes against Amazon, Facebook, Google, and the comparatively more tech-savvy Target. Unless Walmart leverages its existing partnership with Google (they collaborated on Google Home voice commerce), Walmart could lag its tech titan rivals.
Sr Director, Retail Transformation Specialist, Infovista
Senior Advisor, ConsumerX Retail
If Walmart’s deal with Shopify yields something akin to their arrangement with Advance Auto Parts, I can see it benefiting consumers. As we balance out our in-home and in-store shopping behavior, having more interesting choices within the context of convenience that Amazon and Walmart offer can only be a good thing. Although the first 1,200 Shopify retailers may get lost in Walmart’s 33,000 third-party vendors. According to the website Ecomerce Platforms, there are over 500,000 active stores running on Shopify, and they’ve collectively driven more than $40 billion worth of sales.
So, yeah. Scale.
Retail Strategy - UST Global
The next question becomes — what happens to the next tier of retailers “stuck” in the middle of the market? With Walmart and Amazon (Target and a few others) having massive assortments and logistics capabilities, and now bringing along smaller retailers from the “smaller tiers” what happens to the mass middle? Nothing good I predict. If you are in the middle and don’t have a unique brand – watch out..
Founder and CEO, Bobsled Marketing
This represents a fantastic opportunity for Walmart to ramp up their assortment in a decidedly non-Amazon way which is to closely vet all incoming merchants. All merchants through this system (like their regular onboarding channels) will be monitored. Thus avoiding the problems that Amazon has faced with having an open-door policy: counterfeiting, gray market resellers, and fake reviews being the most concerning.
However, Walmart only plans to add 1,200 new merchants to their platform via this initiative this year. Either that is a comment designed to downplay their hand, or it will be a drop in the ocean versus the ocean of sellers Amazon recruits each month.