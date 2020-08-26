Will Walmart’s online wellness hub produce healthy returns?
Walmart Wellness Live, a three-day online health and wellness event, will kick off on Friday with the goal of providing customers with simple ways to improve their lives through better nutrition, exercise and mental health activities.
The first event will feature singer Patti LaBelle, who will talk about her personal journey through diagnosis and treatment of type 2 diabetes, a chronic disease that affects more than three million Americans, based on numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While the disorder most frequently affects people over 45, there have been growing incidences among children, teens and young adults along with a surge in obesity among the U.S. population.
Dr. Juan Rivera, a cardiologist and chief medical correspondent for Univision, will share information on heart health resources on Saturday along with recommendations for diet and exercise to lower blood pressure, a key contributor to coronary disease.
Dr. Christine Crawford, assistant professor of psychiatry at the Boston University School of Medicine, will be on hand on Sunday to advise viewers on how to talk to family members about mental health needs, particularly at a time when so many Americans are dealing with anxiety and stress related to the pandemic. She will discuss how to understand and deal with anxiety-related behaviors.
“We are worried about a secondary health crisis, as many people put off routine medical care while they social distance during the pandemic. But there are simple, preventive measures that can help manage many of these health issues,” Dr. Tom Van Gilder, Walmart chief medical officer, said in a statement. “Our goal is to empower every American to take small steps to maximize their health from home, whether it’s a simple ingredient swap, new exercise or tools to understand how to focus on health as a family.”
Walmart introduces its program at a time when new research from Label Insight and FMI shows that omnichannel grocery shoppers are making purchases with a diet or health issue in mind.
Sixty-seven percent of online grocery shoppers “place a high level of importance on the health benefits of products,” according to the survey of 1,000 consumers. Fifty-three percent, however, say it is challenging or extremely challenging to determine online whether a product meets their dietary goals.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are American consumers at this time looking for more health content online from retailers and brands? What types of content do you think are most important to move the sales needle for foods and other health and wellness-related products?
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I am guessing this can be an extension of something like Teladoc, only perhaps there will be options to buy those recommendations made on the platform at your nearest Walmart?
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Walmart continues to impress. This bold online wellness event may fall short of “perfect” results, but the commitment and intent is to be celebrated. For those consumers taking the time to focus on their health and well-being (physically and emotionally), Walmart Wellness Live will deliver! Self-care has never been more important and Walmart is once again demonstrating that they want to be a vital part of the solution. I’m not sure how far the needle will move from a sales standpoint. However from a market positioning and accessibility standpoint, this event is priceless.
Loyalty Strategist, Maritz Motivation
My knee jerk reaction was “sure, wellness tips from Walmart is what America needs…” but the more I think about it, the more I am inclined to pull the sarcasm out of that remark.
Maybe wellness tips from Walmart IS what America needs. Bite size (no pun intended) content which is easy to digest (OK maybe subconsciously these are intended) coming from a source where consumers find themselves is exactly the type of nudge that might have a chance to connect. I don’t think it will hurt the health cause, and if there is a chance to widen the breadth of items consumers buy at Walmart, that will be a win for the brand as well.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I am honestly not convinced that a significant number of people will look to Walmart as their wellness guide, but I applaud the effort nonetheless. The more informed we are as consumers, the better choices we can make. In addition to the health information campaign, I would love to see an expanded push by Walmart to expand the assortment of healthy options in their aisles. Regardless, at a minimum, perhaps this wellness event will help to begin shifting brand expectations of Walmart (even if just slightly), toward being thought of as more of a partner in wellness.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Walmart continues its expansion into new territories. From parking lot drive in theaters, now to online medical information, the company has been bold with its ideas and their execution. Not all will take hold, but there is a clear intent to reach out and be there for consumers. I am looking forward to more innovation from the Bentonville team.
I am sure Walmart is well intentioned. But as a father and husband of healthcare professionals, it scares me.
I am sure Walmart is well intentioned. But as a father and husband of healthcare professionals, it scares me.
So much information will be misinterpreted and ultimately misused. Healthcare is not entertainment and this feels like bits and bites rather than serious information.
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
I think American consumers are looking for more health content they can believe in and realistic goals they can pursue. They are likely not seeing the doctor on a regular basis, only when sick. If done responsibly, there is a clear path for retailers and brands to offer that content and guidance.
As for content, I think leaning into wellness and preventative approaches makes the most sense so any content to help with that would be great. As IOT and health tracking devices become more prevalent, retailers are poised to create entire ecosystems of content, tracking/monitoring, products and services. Maybe even giving loyalty points for people getting steps in at their stores! Great move by Walmart as they are a voice many Americans listen to and the health crisis is real.
Loyalty & Marketing Strategist, Comarch
The pandemic has made consumers think of their health more seriously and use the time that they saved from commuting to spend on cooking and exercising. As a result, it is likely that they are looking for health content online but it is also true that the abundance of content makes it overwhelming and confusing for them on who to trust. If Walmart brings in the experts who can provide their unbiased health and nutrition advice, that might resonate better with the consumers.