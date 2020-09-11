AI poses a leadership test for business
The increasing attention being paid to artificial intelligence (AI) raises questions about its integration with social sciences and humanity, according to David De Cremer, founder and director of the Centre on AI Technology for Humankind at the National University of Singapore Business School.
He recently authored the book, “Leadership by Algorithm: Who Leads and Who Follows in the AI Era?”
While AI today is good at repetitive tasks and can replace many managerial functions, it could over time acquire the “general intelligence” that humans have.
“As we are becoming more aware, we are moving into a society where people are being told by algorithms what their taste is, and, without questioning it too much, most people comply easily,” said Mr. De Cremer in an interview with AI for Business (AIB), a new initiative at Analytics at Wharton. “Given these circumstances, it does not seem to be a wild fantasy anymore that AI may be able to take a leadership position.”
Many business leaders aren’t “tech savvy enough” to make the business case for AI’s use within their company. All managers and leaders, he argues, will have to “understand what an algorithm exactly does,” including its potential and limits to support efficient decision-making.
Training in soft skills will likely become even more important with AI set to replace many tasks involving hard skills, Mr. De Cremer stated.
Indeed, his book is not only a warning that AI could replace leaders, but that humans have certain unique qualities the technology will never have.
AI will never have “a soul” and cannot replace human leadership qualities that let people be creative and have different perspectives. Leadership is required to guide the development and applications of AI in ways that best serve the needs of humans. “The job of the future may well be [that of] a philosopher who understands technology, what it means to our human identity, and what it means for the kind of society we would like to see,” he noted.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What adjustments may retail leadership have to make to capture the benefits and avoid the risks of artificial intelligence? What skill sets will become more and less important for leaders as AI takes on additional tasks?
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
For the purpose of this discussion, AI supports by automating processes. Smart automation means AI can “make decisions” as necessary related to tasks, but not major decisions. In its current state, it can quickly deliver us information, suggest options, and create simulations, while still leaving it up to leadership to make ultimate decisions.
Executive Director, Impact Analytics
There will always be a combination of arts and sciences in the retail landscape. The clear advantage of leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning is that retail businesses can now make decisions backed by data intelligence. Tasks that were once mundane and repetitive could be automated, with a more prescriptive approach powered by AI.
However there has to be a balance in our society. There is a delicate balance that the retail leadership teams have to ensure, where intuition and experience have an influence on strategic decisions as well. Veering too far into fully automated decision making algorithm is too extreme, as there has to be a flexible model for executive teams to account for.
Just as the artificial intelligence machines are continuously learning and adapting, we as a society are on a parallel path in terms of how to leverage and maximize the benefits of AI without removing the human element.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Stories of people who got lost or worse while blindly following a GPS are common. The use of AI will put many companies at similar risk if the company lacks strong leadership and a clear sense of what AI is and is not. No algorithm can mimic empathy.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Business leaders need to understand the “art of the possible” with AI. That means they also need to understand what the limitations are.
Using AI in operational decisions doesn’t mean the company has an analytics culture. We use AI every day – a Tesla driver is a good analogy. Driving a fully autonomous Tesla doesn’t make the driver any more analytics-oriented than someone driving a regular car.
Laggards in retail will be passive and will benefit when the use of AI becomes pervasive across all applications. Leaders will truly understand what AI can/cannot do, and make sure to take advantage of AI where it can make a difference.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
AI augments human intelligence. Retail leadership doesn’t need to know the bits and bytes of how AI works, however they should be aware of what it can and cannot do. They need to be careful not to just force AI into a process for the sake of integrating AI. Leadership needs to evaluate business processes and determine where augmented capabilities may help in the decision process. As potential areas for improvement appear, then investigate the real value if AI is implemented.
Managing Director, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
First and foremost, they have to trust the numbers. In my work, people like to use AI as a buzzword but the beneficiaries simply don’t trust the science. They still believe that 30 years of experience is more accurate. It’s not. The proper use of the appropriate data will help you run your business more profitably. Dashboards don’t help your business – using the insights in a meaningful way will.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Your comment is so incredibly true!
CEO, Currency Alliance
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
I recommend reading the referenced Knowledge@Wharton interview of David De Cremer. I have ordered his book. In the interview he refers to Moravec’s paradox: What is easy for humans is difficult for AI and what is difficult for humans seems rather easy for AI. In today’s business world there is no doubt that AI is being used to model repetitive behavior and it does a pretty good job in those circumstances. To move to the next evolution, in which AI operates within a social context, leaders must fully understand AI’s strengths and weaknesses and invest in the necessary soft skills that mirror and complement AI’s hard skills.
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
Retail leadership will have to ensure the right people are hired and internal expertise is developed. They can’t think of this the way they started off with e-commerce, using out-of-house capabilities to the detriment of learning and building strong teams.
Necessary skill sets will be non-linear thinkers, people with cross disciplined backgrounds, technical folks and there will also have to be team structures that allow for collaboration, not silos.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Too many of us think of AI as a task-oriented technology. It is not that today and in the future it will be very far from it. If we compare analytical thinking versus systems thinking, AI is systems thinking. It doesn’t drill down, it steps back and sees how possibly unrelated information actually becomes a part of the final action.
Suresh’s example of the autonomous vehicle is one that I was going to use. I was in a Tesla this weekend and, though not self driving, it certainly was “self-thinking.” Another great example is the work done UNC relative to diagnosis. AI absorbs over 200 times more information than a human and is almost 100 percent better at diagnosing healthcare issues.
The key for leadership is to ask “how do we execute the information?” rather than “how did we get it?” And for the future don’t imagine that development in AI is a straight line. The competence of AI will be well beyond our imagination.
Managing Director, Global Strategic Consulting at Revionics
In today’s increasingly complex and dynamic retail landscape, AI is no longer optional but required to help retailers make the right data-driven business decisions and allow their strategies to come to life. The real challenge facing most retail leaders is developing the right balance and processes to use AI capabilities properly to maximize its true potential in alignment with enterprise objectives. Developing a culture of AI-informed practices which consider key qualitative insights isn’t easy, but the best retailers should be aiming to achieve this reality.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Customer Success Director, Salesforce
Principal, VSN Strategies
CEO Antuit AI