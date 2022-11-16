Aldi Australia vs. Kroger: The RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge

Sources: Aldi Australia’s “You Can’t Overcook Christmas”; Kroger’s “The Magical Cookbook”

Count the critics as unimpressed with their choices in last week’s RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge choice, which put Etsy’s “To the Travelers” spot against Hobby Lobby’s “Christmas Is What You Make It” effort. In the end, Etsy prevailed with 53 percent of the votes.

That brings us to the second in a series of commercials served up for your viewing pleasure (and scrutiny). Today’s match pits Aldi Australia vs. Kroger, presenting two distinctly different takes on holiday messaging.

Aldi Australia’s “You Can’t Overcook Christmas” is all about sharing the holiday with family and friends, using “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” as the score behind this action spot. The chain’s description on YouTube says, “This year when it comes to your guests, there’s no plate or tummy too crammed. It’s time to spoil them senseless, insist they have thirds and fourths, and never, ever, take full for an answer.”

Kroger’s “The Magical Cookbook” relies on animated characters to tell a story of holidays past and the need to be fully present in those we celebrate together in 2022.