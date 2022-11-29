Amazon and Asda go head-to-head in RetailWire’s Christmas Commercial Challenge
Will it be Amazon.com or Asda that joins Etsy, Kroger and Publix into the finals of the 2022 edition of the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge?
Amazon’s “Joy is Made” spot is a mini movie that tells the story of a father, a daughter and her unusual attachment to a snowglobe. The commercial, which has been viewed over 63,000 times on YouTube, was directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi.
Asda makes use of Hollywood star power for its “Have your Elf a Merry Christmas” commercial that brings back Will Ferrell’s Buddy the elf character to tell a message that the retailer is no ordinary big box retailer. The spot has been viewed more than 2.2 million times on YouTube.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your critique of the Christmas spots from Amazon and Asda? Which retailer does a better job of connecting with its core customers while reaching out to new shoppers with its Christmas spot?
7 Comments on "Amazon and Asda go head-to-head in RetailWire’s Christmas Commercial Challenge"
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I saw the Amazon ad over the holiday weekend but didn’t remember it was from Amazon. I guess that’s a bit of an indictment of its effectiveness (or my own distraction). The Asda ad has a much stronger brand message. But which ad am I more likely to click on to see again and share with others? Hands down, the Amazon ad.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
These two spots are so different. Amazon’s is beautifully filmed but I found my mind wandering. What’s with the kid’s attraction to the snow globe? Snow? Was it her mother’s? It didn’t feel Christmasy. And I thought how lucky the dad was to have a greenhouse handy. Bah humbug? Maybe. Or maybe that spot just tried too hard.
The Asda ad screamed Christmas. It was predictably funny, but I liked how it included so much of the store and its associates. It held my interest and made me laugh. Asda wins in my book.
Fun fact: My first job was as an elf at Santa’s Village. We elves have to stick together!
Managing Director, GlobalData
Amazon’s is a well produced spot. However I find it lacking in holiday cheer and, if anything, it is mildly depressing. I also thought it went on a bit and after watching it once I have no particular desire to watch it again. The “Joy is Made” strapline at the end is also a bit odd. That’s true, of course, but seems more appropriate for a brand like Etsy rather than Amazon which sells products.
Asda’s advert is the complete opposite: upbeat and festive. And the contrast between the peppy Buddy the Elf and the Asda staff who have their feet firmly on the ground is amusing. Plus Asda gets its products and services like online delivery into the piece.
Asda gets my vote!
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Amazon’s spot has my vote. It has all the elements that warm your heart and make Christmas special. The father’s ingenuity was brilliant and the look and feel of the daughter as the lights were turned on in the homemade snow globe were priceless. Asda’s was cute, but the overall story line was pretty weak. Amazon wins by a long shot.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Asda is Asda and who doesn’t know what it is. It’s a good ad, in that it does tell you all the stuff you can get for the holidays at their store. Amazon takes the high (emotional) road telling a nice story without beating us over the heads with the fact that their paper shredder was key. I like it better, but I’m not sure it’s one that drives business. That said, how much more business would you expect an ad to drive for Amazon? I’ll go with the tears for the Amazon ad.
President and CEO, Mpro5 Inc.
The Amazon ad kind of works as a story however I was confused about the girl in it — is she deaf? Is the mother gone and the snow globe reminds her of her “complete” family? Regardless of the unanswered questions I liked it as a mini-story but fail to make a connection with Amazon — it comes across as a nice, short spot. I thought I was going to love the Asda ad but it falls flat due to its over-reliance on the same lines as the movie. I did like the way the Asda uniforms meshed with the green Elf costume.
Amazon by a nose. Prediction: neither of these will advance to the finals!
Content Marketing Strategist
Amazon’s spot inspires us to create our own joy while reinforcing its positioning as The Everything Store. Taika Waititi’s beautiful images and dazzling ending resonate with most parents who strive to give their children the magic of the season.
Will Ferrell’s wacky elf distinguishes Asda from its rivals during grocery’s busiest time of year. The ad is off-the-wall bonkers and its playfulness will drive new traffic to Asda as more shoppers seek deals.
Excellent casting and storytelling by both retailers.