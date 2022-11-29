Amazon and Asda go head-to-head in RetailWire’s Christmas Commercial Challenge

Sources: “Joy is made” – Amazon; “Have your Elf a Merry Christmas” – Asda

Will it be Amazon.com or Asda that joins Etsy, Kroger and Publix into the finals of the 2022 edition of the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge?

Amazon’s “Joy is Made” spot is a mini movie that tells the story of a father, a daughter and her unusual attachment to a snowglobe. The commercial, which has been viewed over 63,000 times on YouTube, was directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi.

Asda makes use of Hollywood star power for its “Have your Elf a Merry Christmas” commercial that brings back Will Ferrell’s Buddy the elf character to tell a message that the retailer is no ordinary big box retailer. The spot has been viewed more than 2.2 million times on YouTube.