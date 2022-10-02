Amazon Care reaches across the country
Amazon.com has launched its Amazon Care telehealth service nationwide and is opening physical clinics to more than 20 cities this year.
The service was first tested in 2019 for Amazon employees in Seattle before being rolled out to all the company’s workers in 2020 as well as those employed by other businesses. Amazon Care includes Hilton, Precor, Silicon Labs, TrueBlue, and Whole Foods Market among its corporate customers.
Employers using the Amazon Care system have given it a 4.7 out five stars rating. Key benefits are its comprehensive suite of services, on-demand access to clinicians and a seamless patient experience.
Amazon believes that its combination of telehealth and in-person services is the best of all medical worlds with its focus on delivering high quality care in a cost-effective manner. Members receive immediate access to primary and urgent care services through the Amazon Care app. Services include testing for COVID-19 and the flu, vaccinations, preventative care, sexual health, treatment of illnesses and injuries as well as prescription requests and refills. A nurse practitioner will go to a patient’s home in cases where a patient’s health issue can not be addressed by video.
Demand for Amazon Care’s telehealth services has grown, according to the company, as a result of the pandemic, which is also creating demand for in-person services. The company now operates clinics in Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington D.C. and Arlington, VA. Amazon plans to add clinics in Chicago, Miami, New York City and San Francisco this year as part of its planned 20+ city expansion.
“Patients are tired of a health care system that doesn’t put them first. Our patient-centric service is changing that, one visit at a time,” Kristen Helton, director of Amazon Care, said in a statement. “We’ve brought our on-demand urgent and primary care services to patients nationwide. As we grow the service, we’ll continue to work with our customers to address their needs.”
Amazon Care grew out of a healthcare project announced in 2018 with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase known as Haven. That initiative, which was later abandoned for the companies to work on individually, was focused on lowering the costs associated with healthcare without cutting service corners.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What will the expansion of Amazon Care mean for the Amazon brand? How do you view Amazon’s overall healthcare and wellness approach compared to those of CVS, Kroger, Walgreens, Target, Walmart, et al?
3 Comments on "Amazon Care reaches across the country"
Content Marketing Strategist
Healthcare’s costly inefficiencies and pharmacy’s juicy margins invite Amazon’s ambition. Amazon is really the Efficiency Store and its process reengineering will improve patient safety and cost savings. Eventually, Prime Air drones could deliver lightweight necessities like medications.
As always, customer (or patient) obsession, tech mastery and omnichannel efficiency will differentiate Amazon from its rivals.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Overall, if the customer experience is good this has potential. Amazon’s strategy of partnering with employers, I assume to make this a preferred provider, will give them an advantage over some of the retailers clinic options.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
If Amazon can bring the same convenience, accessibility and affordability to healthcare as they have for online shopping it could change the face of the health care industry. Amazon’s existing digital infrastructure is perfect for enabling a robust telehealth experience, their logistics network is a powerhouse for delivering medications and health related products and the Amazon Care facilities they built for employees have acted as a prototype that will help them roll out brick-and-mortar clinics quickly. Other competitors, like CVS, Walgreens or Walmart, have only parts and pieces of what Amazon has spent decades perfecting. And Amazon’s 200 million plus Prime membership offers a deep pool of customers who have been waiting with bated breath for a more accessible health care option.