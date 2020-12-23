Sources: (Clockwise from upper left) Macy’s, Lidl, DocMorris, John Lewis, Myer, Tesco, Co-op, Smiths City

It’s frequently been said this year that COVID-19 pushed many retailers to accelerate their digital initiatives and make adjustments in other areas of their businesses.

No doubt, it forced many to push up their 2020 promotional plans for the Christmas selling period, many going live with their seasonal commercials as soon as Halloween was in the books. We reflected this new reality in this year’s RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge, kicking off our annual competition earlier than ever before (Nov. 3).

The competition, as usual, was spirited with retailers from the U.S. and around the globe offering their individual takes on what it would take to move and connect with consumers in a time of great uncertainty. We put up eighteen spots in all for our BrainTrust panel of industry experts and members of the community to critique and vote on. The following are the winners from those head-to-head contests based on poll results. Be sure to vote for your overall favorite as we crown a champion for 2020.

