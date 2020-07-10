Photo: RetailWire

Apple is pulling earphones and speakers made by Bose, Logitech, Sonos and Ultimate Ears to free up needed shelf space for new audio products it plans to introduce.

Bose and Ultimate Ears each confirmed that their products will no longer be sold by Apple.

Bloomberg reports that Apple is moving closer to rolling out new over-the-ear headphones and a smaller version of its HomePod voice-activated speaker. At present, Apple currently sells its AirPods and AirPods Pro wireless earbuds as well as its HomePod and Beats Pill+ speaker.

In April, Bloomberg reported that Apple was moving closer to debuting at least two high-end over-the-ear headphones. A premium version of the new headphones would feature “leather-like fabrics” and a fitness version would use “lighter, breathable materials.”

Prototypes of the new headphones were said to feature a retro look and contain interchangeable ear pads and headbands enabling users to customize the devices to their own tastes, similar to what the tech giant has done with its Apple Watch line. A recently leaked video on Twitter is purported by a user named Fudge to show the new “sports” version of the headphones.

Apple has announced a new product launch on October 13, although reports indicate it is likely to introduce the iPhone 12 at that time. The company has typically used the month of September to introduce iPhones in past years but didn’t do so last month when it debuted the new Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air and next-gen iPad.