Apple removes other brand audio products from its store shelves

Oct 07, 2020
by George Anderson
George Anderson

Apple is pulling earphones and speakers made by Bose, Logitech, Sonos and Ultimate Ears to free up needed shelf space for new audio products it plans to introduce.

Bose and Ultimate Ears each confirmed that their products will no longer be sold by Apple.

Bloomberg reports that Apple is moving closer to rolling out new over-the-ear headphones and a smaller version of its HomePod voice-activated speaker. At present, Apple currently sells its AirPods and AirPods Pro wireless earbuds as well as its HomePod and Beats Pill+ speaker.

In April, Bloomberg reported that Apple was moving closer to debuting at least two high-end over-the-ear headphones. A premium version of the new headphones would feature “leather-like fabrics” and a fitness version would use “lighter, breathable materials.”

Prototypes of the new headphones were said to feature a retro look and contain interchangeable ear pads and headbands enabling users to customize the devices to their own tastes, similar to what the tech giant has done with its Apple Watch line. A recently leaked video on Twitter is purported by a user named Fudge to show the new “sports” version of the headphones.

Apple has announced a new product launch on October 13, although reports indicate it is likely to introduce the iPhone 12 at that time. The company has typically used the month of September to introduce iPhones in past years but didn’t do so last month when it debuted the new Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Air and next-gen iPad.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think Apple is wise removing all rival products from its store shelves, or would it be smarter to reduce, not eliminate, space for those items? Do you think that Apple needs to broaden its product coverage across computing and related products to continue competing with competitors such as Amazon.com and Google?

"Good idea or bad idea, I don't think any manufacturer has any illusions about whether they can rely on Apple as a channel."

Nikki Baird
Nikki Baird

Nikki Baird

Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
45 minutes 56 seconds ago

Apple is free to select whatever products it wishes to feature in its stores, and making room for their own devices is perfectly reasonable. Unlike Amazon which promotes a third-party marketplace, but then uses the insights to create competitive offerings, Apple is merely focusing on Apple. Apple has made thoughtful product line extensions over the years and I believe that they have a good idea of where they want to go – for Apple it’s not a race to be all to everyone so they don’t have the same pressure to continue to expand the same way the others do.

David Naumann
BrainTrust
David Naumann
Retail Industry Analyst
44 minutes 15 seconds ago

Given that Apple plans to introduce products that will directly compete with these brands, it makes sense for Apple to focus on its own products. Apple will temporarily see a small dip in sales from the loss of sales of the other brands until they have traction on the newly introduced Apple products. Broadening its product line makes sense as Apple had a loyal fan base that will gravitate to its new products as they trust the quality of the brand. Apple has more expertise in electronics that Amazon and Google and should continue to expand its product line where it makes sense.

Suresh Chaganti
BrainTrust
Suresh Chaganti
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
40 minutes 25 seconds ago

I am not an Apple enthusiast, but I was surprised to discover that they have been selling non-Apple products in their stores. It is completely expected and appropriate to have only their products. From a business standpoint, I don’t believe Apple will lose much if any in sales as the shelf space and mindshare will be taken over by their own products. From a competition point of view, neither Amazon nor Google seriously compete in this space. They will take away share from Bose etc. and even make the category much bigger.

Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
40 minutes 24 seconds ago

Many of the brands were introduced at a time when Apple was not so strong in peripherals and accessories. However now that Apple has developed a lot of its own solutions it makes sense that they want to remove competing products. The Apple stores have always been a showcase for Apple products so I don’t see this move as strange. I also don’t see it having an impact on footfall into Apple stores, which remain popular mostly because of the devices that are sold. Sure some shoppers may lament the loss of other brands, but there are plenty of other retailers that will still stock and sell them.

Nikki Baird
BrainTrust
Nikki Baird
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
36 minutes 23 seconds ago

One thing any manufacturer operating in the Apple ecosystem knows: they don’t care about the ecosystem around their products. Just ask case manufacturers, which is even a place where you would think Apple would want to encourage an ecosystem. Half the time, Apple won’t even give them a heads up as to where buttons or switches move (or disappear) until the product is in the market, leaving those manufacturers scrambling to keep up.

Good idea or bad idea, I don’t think any manufacturer has any illusions about whether they can rely on Apple as a channel. It’s a company that is built on a tightly integrated offering that they provide in its entirety.

Ray Riley
BrainTrust
Ray Riley
Chief Executive Officer, Progress Retail
28 minutes 55 seconds ago

Apple has had third-party products in its store in nearly all categories outside of desktop, phone, and laptop for years, and clearly they identified in the audio category what was working and what wasn’t – mind you at full MSRP. They now have an opportunity to introduce product lines reflective of that data that are likely better in quality and higher in margin within their coveted four-wall physical environments.

Liz Crawford
BrainTrust
Liz Crawford
VP Planning, TPN Retail
28 minutes 30 seconds ago

Well, it’s clearly a move to choke competition. It remains to be seen if ordering online will mute their brick-and-mortar move.

Raj B. Shroff
BrainTrust
Raj B. Shroff
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
27 minutes 50 seconds ago

I think it makes sense for Apple to remove all rival products. If sales of the competitive products were significant enough they wouldn’t be removing them. Specialty stores such as Vans, Crocs, etc don’t carry other brands.

Apple shouldn’t emulate Amazon or Google with regard to computing and related products.

Art Suriano
Guest
Art Suriano
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
25 minutes 50 seconds ago

Apple wants and insists on control, and that goes with the products they sell as well. Apple has been branching out in audio for the last few years and their products are quite good. I recently purchased two pairs of the Apple Buds and the large over-the-ear Beats headphones. They’re excellent and as good as anything else I’ve used. So why have competition in their stores? I can see their point. Most Apple customers are loyal to Apple products, so I see this as a profitable business decision. The few customers who purchased non-Apple products in the Apple stores do not make up for the vast number of loyal Apple customers who believe in “ALL” Apple. Sorry folks, I’m one of them — and I have no complaints.

