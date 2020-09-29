Are Amazon Prime delivery shoppers disrupting Whole Foods’ stores?
Amazon Prime delivery shoppers are reportedly crowding aisles, emptying shelves, ignoring safety rules and bothering busy associates as they scurry around Whole Foods stores fulfilling online orders.
That’s according to a report from Business Insider based on interviews with seven Whole Foods employees, including three managers, across six states.
A manager at one location called Prime workers “vultures” who “come in and pick every department clean.” The first arrive at 6:00 a.m., well before the 8:00 a.m. opening.
Another charge being made is that is many Prime shoppers often stare down into their phones, neglecting social distancing protocols and one-way aisle rules in their rush to compile orders.
Finally, Prime’s pick and packers were found to be continually pestering Whole Foods’ store staff with questions on item locations. A particular nuisance cited was Amazon.com’s policy of making delivery workers scan a QR code belonging to the Whole Foods associate if an item is out of stock. The stressors for Whole Foods’ associates are said to be exacerbated by under-staffing problems.
The problems may be temporary as Amazon’s grocery sales tripled in the second quarter. Pick-up at Whole Food locations that offer the service also tripled during the period, Amazon officials said on its quarterly conference call.
However, internal pick and pack personnel — as well as those from third-party delivery services such as Instacart — may become an even more common sight in aisles as households have grown more comfortable with online grocery delivery, BOPIS and curbside pickup during COVID-19. A recent study from Mercatus and Incisv predicted online grocery sales in the U.S. will grow more than 60 percent from pre-pandemic levels to 21.5 percent of sales by 2025.
Amazon said it expanded its grocery delivery capacity by more than 160 percent and tripled its number of grocery pickup sites. An Amazon spokesperson to Business Insider cited Amazon’s tests of “dark” stores, including the first Whole Foods-supported one’s recent opening in Brooklyn, among other steps being taken.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see the increased presence of pick and pack shoppers in aisles putting a bigger strain on associates or customers in stores? Do you see the potential for customers’ in-store experiences to suffer as more online order shoppers are deployed to stores?
Retail Industry Analyst
There is a noticeable increase in online delivery pickers in many grocery chains, as they are easy to spot by watching them look at their phones and trying to pick products as quickly as possible. Picking products for Instacart or other delivery services is a model where the pickers get a fee for each order and the faster they pick, the more money they make. This problem of congestion caused by the combination of regular shoppers and home delivery pickers has propelled many grocers to explore the use of dark stores that are dedicated to online fulfillment.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
A new, pandemic-fueled shopper mission (shopping for others) increasingly clutters the store. As e-commerce accelerates, a by-product is that the in-store experience is worsened by pick-and-pack shoppers. At grocers like Whole Foods and Kroger, shoppers in-store must now navigate big carts roving down the aisles and pickers who have little regard except for their own tasks. It’s similar to shopping during re-stocking hours: shoppers understand, but it just gets in the way.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I see this a lot regardless of what retailer we are talking about. This can get pretty sketchy when there are several order pickers on the floor and it’s 5 p.m. and the store is crowded. This is why dark stores would be a perfect solution for the increased online/curbside options.
Managing Director, GlobalData
In short, yes! In my local store, which is not an exception, the whole entrance lobby has been turned into a mini-fulfillment center. It looks messy and can sometimes make it harder to get in and out of the store. Within the shop, the number of people picking online orders has increased dramatically. Because they need to check against lists, they tend to take much longer than regular shoppers so end up clogging up aisles and counters. I don’t blame them at all as they are just doing their jobs. However the whole thing makes the shopping experience less than satisfactory. Whole Foods is supposed to be a premium grocer so this kind of atmosphere is not really acceptable. It is a great example of how Amazon, great though it is, does not get everything right!
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
There are definitely teething troubles and these are early days. Bulk picking/multi-order picking with dozens of items in the cart slows down checkouts for regular customers. As things evolve, expect separate lines for third-party picker checkout and more automated/app based checkouts. As stores gain intelligence, there may be separate pickup areas to support bulk pickups.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Can anyone tell me why grocery pickers can’t simply go to the Amazon/Whole Foods warehouses directly? Why do I have to endure this “make it work” moment that robs me of the elegance of shopping Whole Foods – and paying a premium to do so?
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I am with you on this one, Bob. It is like the objective is to make the system as dysfunctional as possible.
Retail and Consumer Strategist - Open to new opportunities
The increased presence of pick and pack shoppers is a grocery industry-wide challenge that has to be addressed. There is an emerging segment of digital-first customers who have shifted over to online shopping during the pandemic and are dependent on both the grocery associates and third-party fulfillment companies such as Instacart to fulfill online orders.
While this has provided an additional revenue stream for grocers such as Whole Foods, Kroger, Target, etc., it adds far more complexity to an already congested grocery shopping experience. An average shopper has to navigate the social distancing rules and compete with pick and pack shoppers for key items.
An encouraging development out of all of this has been the emergence of the “dark store” for grocery. Amazon and Whole Foods have established the company’s first purpose-built online-only store dedicated solely to fulfilling online orders. These are the kind of strategies that have to be put into place to respond to the great digital acceleration.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
“Amazon Prime delivery shoppers are reportedly crowding aisles, emptying shelves, ignoring safety rules and bothering busy associates as they scurry around Whole Foods stores fulfilling online orders.” Well, that is an understatement. My Whole Foods had this problem solved with their dark store at Bryant Park. I don’t know what happened.
And it isn’t just for delivery, it is also for BOPIS. And it isn’t just Amazon Prime delivery shoppers. They are also present from other shop and deliver companies.
These shoppers do not belong in the store when regular shoppers are there. Either have dark stores or limit these shoppers to after hours. Why can’t grocery retailers think beyond the same old way of shopping?
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
It’s not just Amazon and Whole Foods. On a recent weekday morning trip to my local Target I noticed the ratio of pickers to shoppers was about 1:1. Which always makes me question when the picker and I are both reaching for the last jar of peanut butter, who wins that contest?
For the short term this works, but long term I think retailers who are experiencing heavy demand for online shopping will need to look at different tactics to maintain the store experience for their loyal (and more valuable) shoppers while finding ways to make online fulfillment more efficient.