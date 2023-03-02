Are grocers becoming conflicted over love and football?
For the second year in a row, the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day are within days of each other, posing challenges for grocers’ marketing teams.
The game was held in January since its inception until 2002, when the September 11 attacks postponed a week of games and extended the season into the first week of February. The season was extended another week over the last two years to bring the big game even closer to Valentine’s Day.
Based on recent surveys, food has become a bigger to-do around the Super Bowl:
- A survey from Adtaxi, a digital marketing agency, found 64 percent of U.S. adults will purchase items in preparation of the Super Bowl.
- Advantage Solutions’ survey found salty snacks, cited by 79 percent, topping the list of items to serve or bring to a game-day party, followed by pizza (70 percent), beer (68 percent), prepared sandwiches (60 percent) and deserts (57 percent).
- Frito-Lay’s just-released Snack Index found 49 percent of those planning to attend Super Bowl parties cited running out of snacks as a worse concern than their team losing the game.
According to Statista, consumer spending around the Super Bowl is expected to reach $16.5 billion in 2023, or an average of $85 per U.S. adult, with around 80 percent going toward food and beverages.
Valentine’s Day, however, is an even bigger spending day. The NRF predicts U.S. sales of $23.9 billion this year, although the holiday is less known for food.
The close proximity of both days has some grocers, such as H-E-B and Stop & Shop, playing up the sale of candies, chocolates and strawberries for Valentine’s Day on websites and circulars, while Wegman’s and Kroger are among those emphasizing game-day favorites and catering for the Super Bowl. Some grocers are focusing equally on both days, although that reduces the call-to-action around a single event.
Speaking to Progressive Grocer, Melissa Myres, director for 84.51° Insights, said that while inflationary pressure may influence spending differently this year, having Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day falling close to each other has so far not been found to cause cannibalization between the two events.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How should grocers thread the needle to promote both the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day during the same time period? Should they be concerned that Valentine’s Day sales may be left on the table as they focus on the bigger Super Bowl marketing opportunity?
4 Comments on "Are grocers becoming conflicted over love and football?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Here in Arizona — the home of this year’s Super Bowl — there is no contest: Super Bowl is wining hands down. All of the grocery stores have massive displays, often in the entrance. Valentine’s ranges are still present, but they are taking a backseat!
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Different strokes for different folks. Unless the Packers are in the Super Bowl I am only in it for the commercials, which I record. But Valentine’s Day is a big deal with my kids and now grandkids. If grocers what to make everyone happy, promote both days. It’s a win-win-win.
Editor-in-Chief, RetailWire
The Pack in 2024!
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl are two different animals. If I were a grocer, I would recognize Valentine’s Day and promote the Super Bowl. The commentary notes that 80% of the Super Bowl dollars will be on food and beverage. Of the $24 billion projected by the NRF, I suspect the spending will be on restaurants, flowers, presents, and cards, most of which will not be bought in the supermarket.
Any grocer wringing their hands on what to do is wasting their time.