Kroger said its self-service advertising platform now leverages three sources — its own customer loyalty program, data science from its media advertising business and Microsoft PromoteIQ — to allow brands for the first time to view in-store and online sales results attributed to advertising campaigns across the grocer’s properties.

With the platform, marketers can sponsor product listing ads and banner display ads on Kroger websites and mobile apps. Kroger applies only 100 percent verified transactions from both in-store and online customers.

“The digital advertising world is plagued with inaccurate data,” said Cara Pratt, VP, commercial and product strategy for Kroger Precision Marketing at 84.51°, in a blog entry. “It has forced marketers to ask tough questions about their media choices. KPM has vowed to be a transparent and accountable media partner to CPGs.”

The new capabilities come as Google in a recent study showed how Google Analytics tapped the loyalty card data of Sephora’s customers in Singapore to show the offline impact of the beauty chain’s online ads. Wrote Google in the study, “Using Analytics 360, the team was able to see from a specific AdWords campaign level which loyalty members made purchases both on the Sephora website and at brick-and-mortar locations.”

Among the findings was that 70 percent of customers who visited the Sephora website before buying in-store did so on the day of purchase. Additionally, more than half of those visitors were on mobile.

Last July, a partnership between LiveRamp and the shopper intelligence platform, Catalina, promised retailers the ability to track and target customers in-store as easily as they do online via clicks. LiveRamp’s identity resolution capabilities would map two-year shopping patterns across about 170 million consumers in Catalina’s retail partner loyalty programs to 390 million digital devices and 85 million households.

“We’ve seen all sorts of data targeted by CPG companies — everything from some transaction data to location data and demographic data,” Grant Ries, CEO of LiveRamp’s B2B arm, told Adweek last year. “But Catalina’s data is much richer, it’s happening in real time, inside stores; it’s actionable, and there’s intent there. And now, they can target that data in a cross-channel way.”