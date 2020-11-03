Are online sales metrics irrelevant for brick and click retailers?
Dick’s Sporting Goods became the latest retailer to tell Wall Street it will move away from reporting online metrics.
On its fourth-quarter conference call, Lee Belitsky, CFO, said that beginning in the first quarter of 2020, although Dick’s will continue to provide consolidated same-store sales results, it will no longer separately provide e-commerce sales growth and penetration metrics.
“Our athletes [customers] are increasingly shopping across multiple channels and on the same transaction. And to attribute the sale to one channel or the other can be quite arbitrary,” said Mr. Belitsky. “We believe this single view of the consumer best represents our omnichannel approach, which centers around serving our athletes, whenever, wherever and however they want to shop.”
In the fourth quarter, online sales represented 25 percent of revenues, up from 23 percent a year ago.
The change comes as the retailer reported that its approximately 850 stores contributed “tremendously” to e-commerce growth through BOPIS and ship from store. For 2019, BOPIS grew at twice the rate of the 15 percent sales growth seen in the overall e-commerce business.
Dick’s joins other retailers that no longer report online sales separately for similar reasons, although many executives still talk up online progress.
In 2013, Macy’s reportedly became the first major retailer to stop providing online metrics. Their CFO at the time, Karen Hoguet, said the “line between stores and the Internet is blurring so much.” Yet on its 2019 fourth-quarter conference call, Jeff Gennette, CEO, said Macy’s digital business generated $6 billion in revenue in 2019, saw accelerated growth in the fourth quarter and contributes to profitability.
Others who have stopped reporting online and in-store sales separately include J.C. Penney, Kohl’s and Nordstrom. On its fourth-quarter conference calls, Kohl’s officials still indicated digital sales continued to grow at a double-digit pace. Penney’s officials didn’t discuss growth but said online’s margins were improving. Nordstrom didn’t discuss its online performance specifically.
Walmart, Target, Kroger and Home Depot are among the retailers that regularly report online growth, but not penetration. American Eagle, Foot Locker and Williams Sonoma are among those regularly reporting online as a percentage of sales.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are online growth and/or penetration metrics becoming irrelevant with increasing omnIchannel behavior by consumers? How has the value of the metric changed?
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
This absolutely makes sense. In an omnichannel world, the physical store is not just a sales channel. It is part of customer journey and serves as a marketing channel. This is why closing stores has animpact beyond the sales traditionally attributed to that store.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
These online metrics are still relevant and retailers should continue to track them, however, the blending of channels has made it increasingly difficult to break out results for reporting purposes. I think it’s understandable and reasonable for some retailers to de-emphasize these metrics in their public reporting.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
From an operational perspective, I think retailers will continue to track online sales. However for public reporting it is a good idea to consolidate revenues for online and brick-and-mortar. As stated, many transactions are influenced by multiple channels and often start in one channel and finish in another. Sales attribution by channels is blurred. Analyzing revenues by market and customer are better barometers of success.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Online growth and penetration metrics are not only NOT becoming irrelevant, they might be becoming more relevant than ever. That doesn’t mean the retailer has a duty to report them. Understanding the cause and effect of investments in brick-and-mortar versus investments in online is important. And yes, it may be very difficult to determine how an investment in one channel affects the other. But if a given strategy or tactic is working, the retailer is under no obligation to share that information. Internally they might be scrambling to understand the “why?” but that’s their proprietary information to to deploy and disclose as they deem appropriate. Cause and effect is always relevant.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I don’t know why anyone would report online progress separately, unless it was notably underperforming in prior years.
To us, it’s just another comparable channel.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
I’m with Mr. Belitsky of Dick’s. Retailers should watch sales carefully, but attempting to give credit to one channel or another is increasingly arbitrary, particularly as stores take over a lot of order fulfillment.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
The retail world has moved away from treating online and in-store as channels independent from one another. Customers do not think of shopping one way or another, they think of shopping at Dick’s Sporting Goods or another brand, so why should retailers constantly focus on reporting one against the other? This type of reporting was valuable as online retail was getting started and it was important to show that a particular retailer was on trend with the new development. For a long time, we have talked about breaking down the barriers within retailers and getting the whole company to focus on what is the best way to serve the customer and not on individual channel success or failure and in particular the incentives for those running those channels at the cost of total business success.
This can only be a good thing. Let’s focus on what is important, reflect how customers shop and not drive even wider division that is so harmful for a retail business.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
By reporting online sales separately, retailers are emphasizing them and thereby artificially influencing them. Consumers don’t think in terms of channels, they think about getting what they want in the best way. One day that might be online, another day it might be in-store. Track them – yes. Report them – no.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Makes sense to me — it’s only a matter of time until the penetration is 100 percent anyway, if it isn’t already. As David stated, it’s more important to understand where your customer is headed next than count on online sales — that’s just standard operating procedure now.