Are strip centers where it’s at for Macy’s and Sephora?
Macy’s and Sephora recently announced plans to focus their expansion on non-mall locations to take advantage of steadier traffic flows seen there vs. indoor malls.
At its Investor Day held on Feb. 5, Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette said the department store operator would be “proactive in addressing stores in unhealthy malls,” but also pursue expansion with smaller stores in non-mall locations. Mentioned were two units making use of the retailer’s off-price Backstage and Market by Macy’s concepts.
The first new Market by Macy’s concept, which opened in a lifestyle center in Dallas, measures 20,000 sq. ft. and features an ever-changing collection of merchandise, a beauty shop, café and bar. It also serves as a space for community oriented events.
Mr. Gennette noted that consumers no longer purchase the majority of their apparel and home needs at mall-based stores. For example, only 43 percent of handbags purchases are now made at the mall versus 57 percent in non-mall. In housewares, only four percent of purchases are now made at the mall.
He continued, “The reality is we have a large base of customers who are no longer shopping regularly in malls, but we know they have shopped Macy’s in the past.”
In early February, Sephora announced plans to open 100 locations this year in North America, double 2019’s openings. The focus will be on local neighborhoods and community centers that are “close to where customers live and work.” Locations for new stores include street and local centers as well as a mix of new and established shopping centers.
Jean André Rougeot, CEO of Sephora Americas, said in a statement, “As we look at ways to continue to be more inclusive and accessible, brick & mortar continues to be a huge opportunity for us to deepen emotional connections with our clients and local communities.”
A recent Wall Street Journal article noted that grocery sellers — a category largely immune from online selling — often help drive regular traffic when located in strip centers. Fitness centers, plentiful food and entertainment options and banks also support more routine visits versus enclosed malls.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What’s driving the apparent healthier traffic trends at strip centers versus enclosed malls? Do you see big growth opportunities for Macy’s and/or Sephora at non-mall locations?
11 Comments on "Are strip centers where it’s at for Macy’s and Sephora?"
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
The convenient in-and-out that strip malls offer is what drives the traffic. It is an entirely different experience than when shopping at an enclosed mall. The latter is an opportunity to walk around, browse many stores, perhaps stop at the food court, and so on. Strip malls give the shopper a chance to park close to the store they wish to visit, walk-in, make the purchase and leave. I see both Sephora and Macy’s having success because both retailers have loyal shoppers. One could argue that the Macy’s anchor stores still provide an opportunity to park close to the store, walk-in, and walk out without having to walk the mall. But even so, malls typically have more cars to navigate around. And of course, Sephora’s free-standing stores require the shopper to walk to the mall to get to them. I see both chains having success in strip malls, at least until we come up with the next new shopping concept.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Go where the traffic is. If Macy’s and Sephora believe their target customers are shopping in strip malls, then going there makes sense. Of course this should be tested to ensure that strip mall shoppers are interested in stores like these. I might go to the strip mall for very specific purposes, which may not be what is sold in these stores.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
Convenience is one of the biggest factors driving foot traffic to strip malls instead of traditional malls. Visiting a traditional mall is a much bigger time commitment than a strip mall as they are usually a further distance from home, parking is horrible, and then you often need to walk through the mall to get to the store you want to shop. Strip malls are often closer to home and you can get in and out quickly, which is ideal for time-starved consumers. A big advantage for retailers is that the rent cost at strip malls is, on average, 50 percent lower than traditional malls.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
The market has spoken. The traffic levels are down record levels at the malls, and customers are gravitating to their local town Main Streets and strip centers. Macy’s and Sephora are taking the right approach, as the off-mall locations will offer an additional revenue stream, are typically smaller scale, far more efficient to operate, and have steadier customer traffic compared to the traditional malls.
We are also seeing mall owners re-imagining what the shopping center could be, and finding ways to make the mall a destination once again. This is evident with the West Side Yards, SoNo Collection, American Dream etc. However with mall anchors dropping off at the same time, the Macy’s and Sephoras of the world are right on target to go where the customers are.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
It makes sense. It allows Macy’s to appear in a larger number of locations and would provide greater market reach and awareness than large footprint stores in fewer locations. This is probably necessary but not sufficient. The headwinds are strong. Macy’s has to think long and hard about how it could differentiate in terms of things that consumers truly value.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
It’s all about convenience and time savings for consumers. Enclosed malls are struggling to create enough traffic to be viable as consumers want shopping to be a quick and easy process.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Town centers are where it is at and definitely something which drives traffic into the facility. This is a great option for expansion. You already see other large mall-based stores migrating to outdoor town centers.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Sephora, yes! Ulta works well in these locations and there is no reason that Sephora can’t too. The customers are there and the offer is strong. For Macy’s, as much as the location is more solid that second- and third-tier malls, success is dependent on the format and offer within stores. The Market by Macy’s looks more attractive and attuned to what consumers want but the jury is out on whether this will work or not.
Retail industry thought leader
I believe the new anchor stores at these town center locations are driving the traffic. These anchor stores just happen to be stores like Whole Foods. This is a smart move by both Macy’s and Sephora as these smaller footprints allow them access to folks that are time starved, families with both parents working and little time to hike to the mall. It also allows them to showcase a limited merchandise mix curated for that demographic rather than attempting to planogram a full size mall location with product that by geography and store size needs to appeal to a wider audience.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
Strips malls are where the people are so it makes sense to put store locations there. With that being said, what’s inside of the stores still matters – if Macy’s isn’t improving their merchandise assortment and customer service, then they will not succeed.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The traditional mall business has split into the haves and have-nots. Unfortunately, Macy’s has many sites in sick malls that have lost other anchors, with a snowballing effect on the surviving tenants. Off-mall has always made sense for the right kind of store, from Kohl’s to Best Buy, and its lower operating costs are another attraction.
But one word of caution: Can Macy’s really be “Macy’s” in 20,000 square feet? A standard-sized store may be unsustainable in a power center, but isn’t part of the Macy’s brand about variety and assortment? Turning Macy’s into a glorified pop-up shop may not be the answer.