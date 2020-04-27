Are Target’s skyrocketing online sales retail’s new normal?
In a financial update last week, Target detailed how its online sales accelerated and in-store sales softened as the coronavirus pandemic raced across the country.
Comp sales for the quarter-to-date have grown over seven percent with more than 100 percent growth in digital channels offsetting a slight decline in stores.
According to the monthly pattern:
- February: Total comps increased 3.8 percent with strength across categories. Late in the month, traffic and comps at both stores and online channels picked up as stockpiling began.
- March: An “even stronger surge” in traffic and sales occurred mid-March with the mix becoming heavily concentrated in essentials and food and beverage categories. With of shelter-in-place orders arriving later in the month, “trends in stores softened significantly while digital sales accelerated dramatically.”
- April: Early sales were similar to late March but “improved meaningfully” beginning April 15. Through April 23, comps increased more than five percent as a more than 275 percent hike in online comps offset a decline in the mid-teens at stores.
“Consumer behaviors continue to change dramatically, particularly as public health officials have told Americans to minimize their time in stores,” Target CEO Brian Cornell told reporters.
At the store level, the volume of order pickup during some weeks in April was up to seven times greater than normal. Some single days have been twice as high as Cyber Monday. On the Friday before Easter, Shipt, its same-day delivery service, did more volume than it typically does in a week.
In-store sales appear to be declining as the chain deals with restrictions on the number of shoppers and consumers’ increasing apprehension about going out in public. Mr. Cornell believes, however, that consumers seeking to reduce their outings will continue to come to Target’s locations for one-stop shopping and same-day pickup. Keeping stores operating also speeds online fulfillment, he said.
Target’s performance comes as surveys and retail traffic in recovering countries overseas indicates U.S. consumers will cautiously return to stores as restrictions ease.
The retailer also warned that higher labor costs, the sale of more low-margin items and write-downs of inventory in apparel and accessories would lead to slightly lower profits in the first quarter.
- Target Extends Enhancements to Pay and Benefits and Provides COVID-19 Business Update – Target
- Target’s soaring online growth suggests scared shoppers may not return when malls and department stores reopen – MarketWatch
- Target’s shares tumble as retailer says first-quarter profits will be hurt by higher costs – CNBC
- Target digital sales make significant gains because of COVID-19 demand, but in-store sales drop, driving shares down – USA Today
- First Insight: As Stores Reopen, Consumers Feel Least Safe Shopping in Malls, Safest Shopping in Grocery and Drug Stores – First Insight
- 4 reasons retail in the US won’t be bouncing back like in China – CNBC
- Changes In Grocery Shopping Habits During Covid-19 – C+R Research
- Germans aren’t shopping despite stores being open – experts explain why – CNBC
- ‘No lines, no crowds’ – Germans stay home as stores begin to reopen after coronavirus lockdown — CNBC
- Consumer Survey: COVID-19’s Impact on Food Purchasing, Eating Behaviors and Perceptions of Food Safety – Food Insight
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What lessons might be drawn from how Target is managing through the COVID-19 crises? Do you expect accelerating online and tempered in-store growth to show a similar pattern across other essential retailers in the months ahead?
Join the Discussion!
14 Comments on "Are Target’s skyrocketing online sales retail’s new normal?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The key lesson is that all retailers need to have a robust online sales capability – period. Retailers that don’t have an online sales capability literally have no sales. The online sales experienced by Target are indicative of the move to online during this pandemic. I expect online sales will continue to be strong through the pandemic and beyond. And while this should moderate as restrictions on physical stores are removed, I do believe that COVID-19 will permanently alter buying behavior, making online sales a bigger and even more important part of the sales mix.
Retail industry thought leader
There is no question that retail has been changed forever by this crisis. In a current survey I’m working on 100 percent of the participants indicated this to be the case and after 20 years of surveying retail trends I have never seen 100 percent agreement on anything. I believe that the store will morph into a micro-distribution point as Bed Bath & Beyond just announced for 25 percent of their stores. BOPIS or delivery is the new normal for staple goods. Fashion will remain an in-store model for the foreseeable future but during the crisis who really cares what you’re wearing.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Target’s move into groceries and focus on rounding out its private-branded staples are paying off, even if the former is still buggy. Target is able to position itself as a worthy value option for essentials while wicking off a bit of higher-margin business in the process. Target also enjoys a rare advantage as a retailer that some customers just love to visit. Shoppers with a bit of cabin fever would be more likely to “risk” a Target visit than stores that have a narrower focus (and narrower aisles) and are more likely to throw in a few impulse items while there. Target isn’t perfect but Brian Cornell managed to lay a positive, pre-pandemic foundation that is paying off now.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
While the increase of online sales does not surprise me, as noted in the article, all that glitters is not gold. Additional labor costs, having to adjust to doing business in-store (new equipment to protect workers), and clearance on items that would have sold are all hurting the large numbers. As a side note, I was in a Target yesterday afternoon – I saw the most people I had seen in the store in many weeks. Most customers were wearing masks (as were all employees) and keeping social distancing – several of the staff were continuously cleaning shopping carts.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
This needs to be understood at a product category level. Online by itself is not a silver bullet. Online in non-essential categories has suffered. Any category that is not directly tied to at-home activities and needs has not done well.
Retailers and brands should recalibrate their product portfolio and procurement/supply chain strategies to accommodate different possible scenarios – recovery in Q4 2020, sometime in Q2 2021 or even 2022.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
For a “one-stop shopping” retailer like Target, the return to in-store visits will happen only gradually. Online shopping will continue to gain, but not at the explosive rate of the past six weeks. The real issue for Target will be the impact of higher operating costs alongside lower sales of high-margin categories like apparel.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
This is absolutely the new normal. Look for online sales (minus gas, auto and restaurants) to cross the tipping point and head to 50 percent before July. The “come back” is going to be a “crawl back,” which will keep online right in the consumer’s cross hairs. What’s really interesting is what will happen to Target’s “ship from store” philosophy in terms of e-commerce. If that works long term, it could change everything for a lot of physical stores with scale.
Director, Retail Consulting, Envista
This will absolutely become the new normal. Target is now reaping the benefits of having a superior digital customer flow that is well-executed. Target is the prime example of where the industry as a whole is going. Digital will increase, and stores will now be front and center as the means of distribution!
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
It’s too early to draw any conclusions on what the “new normal” will look and feel and act like. But the last two months certainly prove that Target has been highly agile and adept at adapting to changing shopping and buying dynamics. They had the burden/luxury of staying open and the business model/skill set that adapted quickly to a whole new set of rules. At a minimum, Target has a huge head start on many other retailers in what a new retail business model is going to look like in a post COVID-19 world.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
What’s being redefined is convenience. Before COVID-19, the retail industry was begging consumers to transition to a hybrid model where digital apps are used to streamline the brick-and-mortar experience. Because of COVID-19, adoption was forced. I live on a street of retired people. None of them used online ordering/curbside prior to COVID-19 – none of them. Now they all use it and while I do foresee some store run-ins, I think most of them are enjoying weekly, organized groceries and goods delivered to their door.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
There is little debate that much of the online sales boost will hold for the foreseeable future representing the next leg up for online sales.
Two key takeaways: one is the crucial need to have better integration and agility of systems and processes across store and online to deliver the right customer experience. The other is realizing that significant write-downs of inventory in apparel are necessary as well as the narrowing margins due to higher labor costs and controlled number of in-store customers throughout this summer of social distancing.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
What most people thought would be a five-year shift to digital sales from brick-and-mortar is now happening at a much more rapid rate. Customers are forced to assimilate to this way of shopping and there is no looking back. “Digital first” must be top of mind for all companies going forward.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Target and many other retailers have been fortunate to have a defined method of distribution aside from their stores. It is natural that the point of sale would shift from stores to online; Retailers have no choice when stores are closed or when people are cautious. What this forced move may have done is to make these retailers come up with enhanced, more efficient processes for distribution of online purchases. That is here to stay.