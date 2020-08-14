Can airport retailers weather the turbulence?
With travel at historical lows due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, airport retailers that were thriving just a few months ago are now having trouble getting people in the door. An airport in Australia has launched an e-commerce website to try to help its vendors weather the turbulence.
Brisbane Airport launched the BNE Marketplace online store and got the site up and running in only 16 days, according to Airport Technology. While the marketplace currently features 3,000 products from just two of the airport’s major retail partners, the opportunity is open to all retailers in the airport. Martin Ryan, executive general manager for the consumers division at Brisbane Airport Corporation, touts good deals and fast shipping as potential draws to the website, while acknowledging it might not be the first place customers check for products to buy.
Airports had developed into a hotspot for retail innovation in the years prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic. This was especially true internationally, where the last few decades have seen airports featuring an increasing number of themed experiential retailers, luxury retailers and upscale dining locations in the terminals. By 2017, the space was expected to experience high single-digit growth rates for the then-foreseeable future.
There have been other attempts at innovation in airport retail since the start of the pandemic to try to meet the new needs of travelers. For instance, North American airport fixture Hudson announced in June that it planned to roll out automated PPE vending machines in the pre-security areas of airports.
While 2020 had been projected to set a record with 4.72 billion passengers over last year’s 4.54 billion, according to Airport Technology, the pandemic brought the travel and related industries to a grinding halt.
In the U.S., when air travel was at its lowest in the second week of April, only 670,000 people went through airport checkpoints, according to CNN. In comparison, TSA numbers indicate that more than 16,500,000 travelers went through checkpoints that same week in 2019.
U.S. numbers had begun to show a rebound, increasing steadily to 4.7 million passengers in mid-July, but have again begun to sink with new COVID-19 outbreaks in the U.S.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What fallout do you expect of COVID-19 for airport retail in the short and long term, and what can retailers do to mitigate the losses they face? Do you see a place for sites like the BNE Marketplace after the pandemic ends?
6 Comments on "Can airport retailers weather the turbulence?"
Principal, Retail Technology Group
For those operators whose only retail business is in airports this pandemic may be fatal, but not necessarily. Their cash reserves prior to COVID-19 and ability to cut expenses during the pandemic will determine the outcome. Other airport retailers also operate stores outside airports and they may be able to mitigate the poor overall performance in airports with compensatory better performance across the rest of their chain. Each case stands on its own. It is not a good time to be an airport retailer, or an airport concessions manager.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
The pandemic’s impact on retail is easy to see domestically, but even more dramatic in the travel sector. Efforts to mitigate the downturn are welcome but likely will not be successful.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I last flew on March 10th, the day before everything blew up — from the NBA to Tom Hanks. Airport traffic was surprisingly robust even though people were well aware that COVID-19 was starting to spread. As everyone knows, air travel has plunged since then, and it’s hard to see how many retailers will survive for the length of time required to return to some version of “normal.”
More than any other kind of brick-and-mortar retail, airport shopping is entirely dependent on foot traffic — with the exception of brands with other locations or websites, not tied exclusively to travelers. (For example, we’ve all seen InMotion electronics stores in airports, but their online shop is “under construction” months after it should have been operating.) When survival is at stake, retailers need to react with the utmost sense of urgency.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Airport retail is in severe distress. Traveller numbers are down significantly and nowhere more so than in international travel – which is where the bulk of duty free and luxury purchases are made. Honestly, there is little that can be done to mitigate this in the short term. However, one thing that U.S. airports can do as traffic comes back is to improve the retail offer. Far too many airports, especially those that serve large cities like New York, have abysmal retail offers. My local airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor, has undertaken a lot of work to improve the environment for passengers and retailers. They were seeing strong results from it before the pandemic hit, and I am sure they will see growth resume once things start to normalize.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Airport store websites can’t compete with the vast and complete product selection of merchandise of the professional retailers who have and do occupy much of the consumer’s mind. This is a horrible time for those wonderful airport retailers. Once in a fairly exclusive environment, now in the lion’s cage. It is going to be tough to outrun the internet lions.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Retailers who also have stores outside of airports have a stronger likelihood of surviving loss of customers due to the pandemic; those that only have locations inside airports will not fare as well.
Midway Airport in Chicago recently underwent a beautiful expansion to include new shopping and restaurants. Before the pandemic I was at Midway almost weekly and I always frequented airport stores. The BNE Marketplace is a good idea because we have to move forward, but it will only work for some retailers; travelers have no reason to visit most airport shops online.
We survived a long stretch of non-travel after September 11 and I am optimistic that we will come back from this, too. Unfortunately it may be a while.