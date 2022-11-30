Can Alexa find a path to monetization?
Echo devices continually rank among Amazon.com’s best sellers, but the Alexa business is reportedly bleeding money and management is facing questions about the initiative’s viability.
According to The New York Times, Alexa was losing $5 billion a year as recently as 2018, when its ranks included 10,000 engineers. A Business Insider article indicates Amazon’s Worldwide Digital division, which operates Alexa and Prime Video streaming, is on track to lose more than $10 billion this year, largely tied to Alexa. The unit also reportedly felt the brunt of Amazon’s biggest-ever layoffs.
Launched in November 2014, Echo has become the dominant smart speaker in the U.S. As of June 2021, 69 percent of smart speakers in use in the U.S. were Amazon’s Echo brand, with Google Home at about 25 percent and Apple, five percent, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP). Over 50 million U.S. homes had at least one Amazon Echo device. (Over 20 million had multiple units.)
However, Alexa, which sells at cost, continues to be tapped for trivial tasks such as playing music or checking the weather and hasn’t become the core household shopping tool as hoped for to support its monetization. Voice shopping’s continued inhibitors are the absence of screens on most devices and concerns over payment security and privacy.
In October, The Information reported that Google was likewise reducing resources to its Google Assistant division due to similar challenges monetizing the business via display ads and partnerships. Apple and Google are also seen having an advantage because they can incorporate voice commands into their mobile devices.
Amazon’s launch last fall of a small robot, Astro, that in addition to incorporating Alexa’s abilities can move around (starting price $1,000) was seen by some as a signal Amazon was looking at premium opportunities around Alexa.
In an employee note from mid-November on the layoffs, CEO Andrew Jassy said Amazon still has “conviction in pursuing” newer initiatives in development over the last several years, citing Alexa as well as Prime Video, Kuiper, Zoox, and Healthcare.
The New York Times reported Amazon aims to cut up to 10,000 jobs, or three percent of its workforce, with its devices, retail and human resources divisions primarily being impacted.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you eventually see voice shopping taking off, or do you see other ways to drive incremental revenue from Alexa-enabled devices? How would you assess the strengths and weaknesses of Amazon’s range of Echo devices?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Voice shopping will find a place in the market, but I believe it will be small for a very long time. It’s clear that despite significant investments in creating Alexa and devices that use it, and being connected to the most prolific online retailer in the world, Amazon still couldn’t make money at it. The fact is, it’s really hard and that’s part of the challenge — high cost of development and low consumer usage for shopping means that this endeavor will burn cash, and that’s exactly what’s it’s been doing from the start. Given how much Amazon has invested in this I don’t believe that they will give up completely, but they are hitting pause.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
If they didn’t quit a long time ago, they will not. They are not following this innovation foolishly.
Managing Director, GlobalData
A lot of households have and use Alexa devices. However they tend to use them for very simple tasks like checking the weather, setting alarms and timers, or playing music. It is extremely difficult to monetize such things. In theory Amazon should make money from subscription services like Audible and streaming music services, but take up has been relatively low. Another possibility is to use Alexa to advertise, but this is a virtual non-starter because people’s tolerance of Alexa parroting advertisements is extremely low. Then there is voice shopping which hasn’t taken off in the way some predicted — mainly because it has a lot more friction than traditional online shopping. This leaves Alexa as a nice-to-have service which gathers data and enhances the Prime program rather than being a major revenue driver.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Does voice-enabled shopping have mainstream potential for replenishment items? Maybe (at best). For product discovery? Not a chance. Product discovery online is gruesome as it is, when one can actually see the choices. Voice discovery is simply a non-starter. I use My two Echo devices constantly for things like shopping lists, order status, simple internet searches, kitchen timers, Yankees schedules and, of course, music streaming. But I don’t believe enough people yet trust ordering anything via voice, even for replenishment items, and I am not sure they ever will. As such, I suspect “Alexa, play music by Steely Dan on Amazon Music” is likely to remain my most common command for the foreseeable future.
Content Marketing Strategist
Alexa’s biggest opportunities include product replenishment, voice in vehicles and home healthcare. It takes time for consumers to shift habits but voice innovations offer convenience and ease. As physical and digital realms converge, Alexa will gain momentum.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I’m a big fan of Alexa. I have Dots, Echos, and Alexa-powered TVs all over the house. I interact with them multiple times a day for news, weather and music. In the many years I have had these devices however, I’ve only made two purchases with them. Unless you’re reordering something and you know exactly what you want, it’s just too tedious. Browsing and selecting items comes with a lot of friction. You find yourself having to listen to Alexa talk through option after option. I quickly give up and grab my phone. It’s much easier to scroll and click to make a purchase.
I don’t see the massive adoption of this technology for anything other than a personal assistant. I would be really sad if Amazon gave up on this technology, I certainly don’t want to go back to converting pints into tablespoons in my head ever again.
President and CEO, Mpro5 Inc.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
I do not have a voice-activated device. I cannot assess the strengths or weaknesses. My daughter has a Google device. The device responds with many services; music, recipes, weather, and even an interactive encyclopedia. Though she uses the device regularly, I don’t see where it is making money for Google.
My one take is that voice-activated devices are convenient. Monetizing? Certainly, shopping pops out. For groceries, building a shopping list comes to mind. Talk into the device as desired products are read off and order the list a few days or a week later. However shopping that needs viewing is more challenging.
Other controls add to its value: home heating/air conditioning, running appliances, security systems, and lighting. But I still find the monetizing issue a challenge.
Amazon and Google know that households will eventually be totally Jetsons. How they will integrate is the question.
Mobile Trends Analyst, Apptopia
Amazon is best off building an Alexa SDK that rivals Apple CarPlay, so that the voice assistance technology can be used in cars via mobile apps that drivers want to shop from while on the road. For example, Dunkin’ Donuts installed the Apple CarPlay app and drivers could voice order their coffee while driving and the navigation would direct them to the nearest location. I am not sure what the Android equivalent of Apple CarPlay is, or if one exists, so Alexa could potentially fill that void or simply compete with CarPlay. The voice assistance in the car use case could alleviate user concern about Alexa listening to everything because people are in their cars a whole lot less. Besides, when driving, the need for hands-free help is necessary.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
In 2018, the top 15 most-asked questions on Google Android were non-revenue related, like “take me home,” “where am I,” “what’s the name of this song?” There was only one that was tangentially related to monetization, “restaurants near me.”
Devices like Amazon’s Echo are typically found in the home and therefore are predisposed to non-revenue related activities, i.e. temperature, time, music. Voice activated mobile apps like Apple’s Siri, and Google’s Assistant are much better positioned for monetization activities versus Alexa. And depending on what source you look at, the CAGR growth for voice activation is expected to be at a 17 percent to 24 percent pace over the next five to seven years. With technology getting better, the digital savvy Millennials’/Gen Zers’ incomes swelling and shoppers having more confidence in security, voice shopping, will become larger over the next 10 years.
Founder & President, David Biernbaum & Associates LLC
Consumers need to see products and choices on first-time purchases but once they are in the habit of purchasing a certain brand and item, they might re-order via voice — if they are confident Alexa is offering the best of the available prices and values. Amazon has more work to do in building consumer confidence.
President, Protonik
Alexa is already in the only monetization path possible. After all, a great many devices are sold because of Alexa.
The problem seems to be that Amazon believed it’s own PR and thought people would want to shop by Alexa. That isn’t true, never was true, and is highly unlikely at any time in the future. Voice shopping is inherently ineffective because writing lists or checking online boxes is MUCH faster and more accurate. Alexa cannot win that battle.