Why isn’t voice commerce taking off?
eMarketer last week lowered its outlook for smart speaker buyers (consumers making a purchase via a smart speaker) and smart speaker users (consumers using smart speakers for any purpose).
In a statement, eMarketer said it believes smart speaker usage still faces hurdles over payment security and privacy.
Hub Entertainment Research’s recently-released “The Case for Voice Control” study, based on a survey of 2,512 U.S. consumers, likewise found 59 percent of those who regularly use a smart speaker have concerns about privacy. Those concerns include the threats of unwanted listening (91 percent) and data being unknowingly collected (90 percent).
The heightened privacy concerns follow numerous stories of digital assistants eavesdropping in homes. European Union privacy watchdogs indicated last month that they’re working on ways to police the reach of digital assistants into private conversations.
eMarketer also points to the absence of screens on most smart speakers as an inhibitor. Although manufacturers are releasing smart speakers with screens, many users haven’t felt the need to upgrade.
“There’s a good deal of friction in the voice-based buying process because people can’t see what they’ll actually be purchasing unless they have a screen on their smart speaker,” said eMarketer principal analyst Victoria Petrock. “So, most of the purchases made today are reorders and things that don’t need to be inspected.”
On the positive side, eMarketer upped the estimates for the percentage of users listening to audio (81.1 percent) or making inquiries (77.8 percent) on smart speakers. Confirming other reports, however, eMarketer found consumers aren’t using the devices for advanced commands that might incorporate research and other shopping activities.
“Though there are thousands of smart speaker apps that do everything from let you order takeout to find recipes or play games, many consumers don’t realize that they need to take extra and more specific steps to utilize all capabilities,” said Ms. Petrock. “Instead, they stick with direct commands to play music, ask about the weather or ask questions, because those are basic to the device.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you see holding back the overall adoption of smart speakers as well as their use as a purchasing tool? Do you see friction in the shopping experience with smart speakers as a short or long term challenge?
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I think there’s a price comparison issue, too. Especially with Amazon. How do I know I’m not getting gouged this time? Alexa will not be impartial.
As for the privacy issue, this is not going away. In fact, it’s going to escalate. The presumption that Millennials don’t care about privacy was always wrong…there was no data to prove it at all, at least not when we studied it.
Trust has to be earned. That hasn’t remotely happened yet.
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Privacy is a huge concern with smart speakers, and the lack of a screen puts a damper on shopping use. Perhaps the greatest hurdle is its stationary location. Smart speakers are essentially talking lava lamps, better suited for entertainment than productivity. Voice commerce will grow, but that growth will be through mobile devices, not a countertop appliance.
Global Industry Director - Retail, Software AG
I feel right now that faith in the result is a key barrier. Asking a voice assistant to turn on the lights and it mis-hearing you is one thing but if you ask it to add a given item to your shopping basket and it gets it wrong this could be costly – as well as inconvenient.
Another area is ease of integration with multiple store platforms. Amazon might want to keep you inside their ecosystem – so shopping at Kroger, Tesco or Albert Heijn may not be so easy.
It is possible that adding screens to smart speakers – like an Amazon Echo Show or a Google Hub – could well become a conduit to helping address both of these challenges if screens are leveraged in the right way.
Managing Director, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
Trust, Accuracy, and privacy seem to be the top three reasons. The frustration everyone has had with robo-operators all claiming “we value our customers” would be a contributing factor as to why shoppers don’t trust smart speakers. They’re certainly being used for mundane tasks like music requests and the weather but the systems haven’t yet gained our trust when it comes to spending our money.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
This is totally consistent with the survey I did with Netsuite Oracle last year, “HEY ALEXA, 95% OF CONSUMERS DON’T WANT TO TALK TO A ROBOT WHEN SHOPPING.“ This is yet another way we’re being sold a bill of goods that we’ll all be doing something no one really sees a need for currently, nor enjoys doing, without being able to see or touch before buying.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
The privacy issue has and always will be a concern and this will be a sticking point for a long time. I don’t see wider acceptance of the technology until this is resolved.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Voice-only is an inferior experience. Voice assistants can in theory be personal assistants — Like answering “tell me what brand I ordered last month” kinds of questions. But they are quite far from that. Privacy concerns, an inability to process complex commands, and an inability to have contextual understanding limits the e-commerce uptake.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
I think the perceived shortcomings of voice assistants regarding their serving as viable personal shopping assistants is due to user education more than actual device capability. Our household is perhaps a level up in user savvy when it comes to voice assistants — primarily due to my wife — but our Echo Show and multiple linked devices serve exactly the purpose you describe, Suresh. And being able to link locations so that any item entered shows up on the shopping list whenever and wherever she accesses the list on her phone is a real benefit for her.
Chief Executive Officer & Founder, New Retail Ethos, LLC
The privacy issue is moving to the forefront of many consumers’ minds. With the ubiquity of emerging stories about the utter lack of security protocols, many customers are becoming concerned about their safety, data, and digital footprint.
As with most technology, the manufacturers focus on sales, user interface, and scale as opposed to strong security measures. I am looking forward to seeing technology that meshes security with performance.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Privacy is without question an issue, but the number of smart speakers sold tells me that privacy is not the biggest inhibitor to adoption. In my opinion it’s a skill issue. The average consumer just doesn’t have the ability to remember all the skills it takes to do anything beyond the basics. Finding and installing the skills that add value is problem one, and remembering the skills – and the specific syntax required to execute them – is problem two. Until Alexa makes it easier for us to put her to work, she will be relegated to life as a music concierge, a list maker and a reminder.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Smart speakers and voice commerce are two different entities. Voice commerce can exist in a mobile app say as part of a grocery shopping list. In many ways concluding that voice commerce is problematic is to miss that it hasn’t been deployed in the most favorable manner. Better UX design such as applying voice In multimodal scenarios like devices with screens and bidirectional audio will help, as will application design/policy that considers and values user privacy.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Privacy is obviously the primary concern, especially in light of news stories of “audited” conversations, hacks, broadcasts to other users, etc. I’m actually bullish on the long-term prospects for all forms of voice-activated technologies, because I believe that — for most people — the easier the interface the higher the rate of adoption. So I see the friction as a short-term problem, although one that is very, very serious and one — unless it is fixed — that could set the voice-activation industry back 10 to 15 years.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Glad to hear you are “bullish on … voice-activated technologies” Ryan. I guess I am too, since I keep trying to master voice-to-text, easily the most diabolical digital technology since auto-correct!
Managing Partner, Smart Data Solutions, ThreeBridge
The slow adoption of smart speakers for purchasing is consistent with patterns of technology adoption historically. Usually what you see is that early adopters start to use the technology first, because they enjoy using new technology and are willing to put up with early-stage problems. The next group of customers, often called early majority, are waiting for the early adopters to signal that the new technology is ready for prime time. That has not yet happened.
As additional capabilities get rolled into the main smart speaker apps, you should expect more widespread adoption. Issues of private privacy will always be a concern, but over time consumers become more comfortable with technology and their privacy concerns diminish.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
We have traded off privacy on our computers, emails, what we search, our phones, our locations, our texts and we think nothing of it. We haven’t stopped using these tools, we use them more and the same will happen with voice-activated devices. Privacy will be something to talk about, but nothing to take action to secure.
Regarding some of the hurdles to shopping via voice, my colleagues have nicely highlighted the biggest one — seeing the products. Voice works if you want Kellogg’s Corn Flakes. It doesn’t work so well if you are buying almost anything where you want to compare products.
But worry not, soon you will say “Alexa, I want to shop.” Then your TV screen will pop on, and you will navigate by voice seeing exactly what you want to see as if it were your phone or your browser.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
Voice shopping has many challenge for broad appeal and it may never be a pervasive shopping method unless it is enhanced. A combination of voice and display is much more compelling, especially if it provides an opportunity to verify purchase accuracy and compare prices. The future may enable voice commands to replace keyboards and essentially voice speakers will be merged with smart TVs or computers.