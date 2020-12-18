Can guilt-gifting and self-gifting save holiday selling?
A bright spot in an expected subdued holiday selling season, according to The NPD Group, will be sales from consumers looking to splurge on themselves after a tough year and/or looking to splurge on others out of guilt for missing in-person celebrations.
“Splurges on both ‘guilt-gifting’ and self-gifting will be significant components of the consumer’s retail therapy during Holiday 2020,” said Marshal Cohen, NPD’s chief industry advisor, retail, in a statement.
Predictions of the trends are supported by findings from NPD’s annual holiday purchase intentions study:
- Forty percent of consumers indicated that, as a result of COVID-19, they will buy more gifts to bring joy during challenging times;
- Three in 10 are planning to spend more than last year because they have fewer expenses related to activities like dining out and travel;
- More than 40 percent will be shipping most of their gifts because they won’t be seeing family and friends as a result of COVID-19 precautions.
A survey from NextAdvisor found parents with kids under 18 are most likely to feel pressure to spend more than they can afford this year due to the disruptions their kids have faced. Farnoosh Torabi, contributing editor at NextAdvisor, said in a statement, “The holidays may feel like the final chance to make 2020 feel like it wasn’t a total bummer — especially for our kids who missed out on the normal childhood experiences.”
Groupon’s holiday survey found nearly 70 percent of Americans say they’re more appreciative of family and friends as a result of 2020’s challenges and 67 percent are more determined than ever to give their loved ones the perfect gift this year.
Self-gifting is expected to climb, according a few holiday surveys, as people look to treat themselves more for all they’ve missed out on in 2020. According to Groupon’s survey, self-gifting is expected to expand 35 percent. The average person plans to buy themselves six gifts, with the top self-gifts identified as dinner, clothes, staycation/road trip, wine delivery and spa packages.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does it make sense that guilt-gifting and self-gifting will be prevalent this holiday season? How can retailers capitalize on the retail therapy trends?
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Guilt-gifting is a thing? I missed that memo. But I can understand the need to fill a holiday void with extra gifts. Christmas via Zoom isn’t that intriguing but that’s where we are.
Self-gifting has been big for a while now and store displays and signing are set to encourage it. Both retailers and restaurateurs continue to offer bonus gift cards, a la buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 card for yourself. They do this because it works. Who doesn’t like a little something for themselves?
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Sorry it took me a little while to comment on this post, Tom, I was shopping for a new 65″ UHD television for my new man cave, and I guess I lost track of time! Seriously, though, I definitely think people are self-gifting and, as always, the key to winning share is by delivering experiences that meet shopper expectations. This year the expectations now include safety, of course, and flexibility (e.g., curbside pickup).
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
If this were to happen it should have already been evident. With all the messages about delays in delivery, all the messages about shipping early, and all the messages about delays in whatever is scheduled, if people were going to buy more it should have happened. Maybe those planning to buy gifts for themselves will buy them during sales after the holidays.