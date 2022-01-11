Can Marks & Spencer help Target replicate its designer collab magic in grocery?
Target limited-edition drops are a big part of the chain’s cheap chic appeal. Many of the fashion and home products from top designers and direct-to-consumer brands sell out almost as soon as they are rolled out. Could the retailer have plans to try and transfer that type of merchandising and marketing magic to its grocery aisles?
The retailer last week said that it is partnering with Marks & Spencer to introduce a curated assortment of the British retailer’s gourmet candy, cookie and tea gifts for the holiday season. A total of 15 items will be included in the collection and sold in Target’s stores and target.com beginning in mid-November. This is the first time that the two retailers have worked together.
A press release from Target emailed to media outlets said that the items are “highly giftable, on-trend products, all at great value.” The Marks & Spencer at Target items will include Santa’s Magical Light Up Chocolate Workshop — a mini-snow dusted milk, dark and white chocolate house with lights inside the lid. The Shortbread Biscuit Light-Up Lantern doubles as a decoration with the bonus of delicious buttery cookies inside. The Gingerbread Musical House Tin is filled with tiny gingerbread houses and, true to its description, comes with a holiday tune. The Shortbread Biscuit Bus Tin is designed to look like one of London’s double-decker buses.
The Marks & Spencer SKUs will run between $7.99 and $14.99. Target will roll out the assortment in mid-November and have it available through the 2022 Holiday season in most Target stores, on Target.com and through Target’s industry-leading same-day services, including Drive Up, Pick Up and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt.
“One of the things that differentiates Target is the way we make style affordable and accessible for all and this partnership is the latest example of us building on that legacy in food and beverage,” Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food and beverage officer, Target, said in a statement. “By joining forces with an iconic brand like Marks & Spencer, we’re bringing our guests amazing products and giving them another reason to turn to Target for the moments of joy that make the holidays special.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Target be able to translate its fashion collaboration magic to its food and beverage business? Do you expect the Marks & Spencer at Target line to be successful?
11 Comments on "Can Marks & Spencer help Target replicate its designer collab magic in grocery?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
There are very few retailers in the world that are as innovative in food as M&S. This is especially so when it comes to treats and holiday fare. I expect the limited selection of ranges to do well in Target, both because they have novelty appeal and because they deliver on quality and taste. Depending on how Target promotes them, there may also be an element of Brit-appeal to the American audience. Overall, they will make for great gifts or self-purchases. Let’s hope Target takes more lessons from M&S in terms of private label development as it looks to further amp up its grocery business in 2023.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I expect the M&S collection to sell out quickly, if Target’s history with other designers is any guide. It will give the food business a short-term sales and traffic boost, but 15 SKUs may not have the lasting impact that Target is aiming for. The first several collaborations showed the company’s risk-averse side (in terms of inventory levels), and I hope Target can avoid disappointing customers who will be shopping for the Marks & Spencer goods.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Designer collaborations have been a primary underpinning in Target’s transformation from just another shopping stop into the exemplary destination store it is today. So absolutely, this collaboration with M&S is not just smart, it is being executed with brilliant timing.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Although it’s doubtful that most Target shoppers have heard of Marks & Spencer, the novelty and Britishness of the confection collection will bring holiday-friendly newness. It’s a well-timed trial for a food and beverage brand foray.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
This is what I’m wondering — how many Target shoppers know of M&S? But I agree, either way it’s a fun collaboration and very holiday-appropriate.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Another home run for Target. Target continues to set the bar for brand collaboration and marketing.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
As a Brit, this collab excites me to no end! The only thing I would caution Target on is their rollout strategy. Target has access to data to better understand if the M&S assortment will resonate with their consumer. Hyper-localizing this collaboration will be critical to consumers that know the brand and have traveled to the UK or are fans of M&S. And what M&S does best is gift and food at Christmas!
Content Marketing Strategist
Strategic partnerships elevate the perception of Target from a discounter to an upscale experience. This new collaboration makes premium UK food products accessible and makes Target even more attractive.
Target’s curated M&S line will appeal to ravenous fans and expand the iconic brand’s reach to more U.S. shoppers. Post-Brexit, U.S.-UK trade has heated up. Bringing Cool Britannia to the competitive grocery space distinguishes Target from its rivals.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
The psychology of purchasing apparel and food/beverage is very different. Is there some pixie dust that can be taken from one and spread over the other that translates into revenue? Maybe. There’s no doubt this collaboration offers uniqueness, but will consumers act with impulse and buy OR pause, think about their inflation-busted budget and walk away? I’m betting on the latter.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
There is very little to add to my colleagues’ thoughts. This is magic!
The one thing I will add is the buzz it creates from Target shoppers. “You will never guess what I saw in Target!” Maybe greater buzz than with Target’s other collaborations?
Founder, Grey Space Matters
One key to success for Target is making sure its shoppers understand what is special about M&S and its line of foods. Given the state of the economy these types of gifts, with their British heritage, should do well in the U.S., assuming there is the proper education as likely a large percentage of shoppers are unfamiliar with the line.