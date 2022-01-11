Can Marks & Spencer help Target replicate its designer collab magic in grocery?

Photos: Target/Marks & Spencer

Target limited-edition drops are a big part of the chain’s cheap chic appeal. Many of the fashion and home products from top designers and direct-to-consumer brands sell out almost as soon as they are rolled out. Could the retailer have plans to try and transfer that type of merchandising and marketing magic to its grocery aisles?

The retailer last week said that it is partnering with Marks & Spencer to introduce a curated assortment of the British retailer’s gourmet candy, cookie and tea gifts for the holiday season. A total of 15 items will be included in the collection and sold in Target’s stores and target.com beginning in mid-November. This is the first time that the two retailers have worked together.

A press release from Target emailed to media outlets said that the items are “highly giftable, on-trend products, all at great value.” The Marks & Spencer at Target items will include Santa’s Magical Light Up Chocolate Workshop — a mini-snow dusted milk, dark and white chocolate house with lights inside the lid. The Shortbread Biscuit Light-Up Lantern doubles as a decoration with the bonus of delicious buttery cookies inside. The Gingerbread Musical House Tin is filled with tiny gingerbread houses and, true to its description, comes with a holiday tune. The Shortbread Biscuit Bus Tin is designed to look like one of London’s double-decker buses.

The Marks & Spencer SKUs will run between $7.99 and $14.99. Target will roll out the assortment in mid-November and have it available through the 2022 Holiday season in most Target stores, on Target.com and through Target’s industry-leading same-day services, including Drive Up, Pick Up and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt.

“One of the things that differentiates Target is the way we make style affordable and accessible for all and this partnership is the latest example of us building on that legacy in food and beverage,” Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food and beverage officer, Target, said in a statement. “By joining forces with an iconic brand like Marks & Spencer, we’re bringing our guests amazing products and giving them another reason to turn to Target for the moments of joy that make the holidays special.”