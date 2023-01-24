Can opera keep loiterers away from store parking lots?

Photo: Getty Images/JeanRee

A 7-Eleven in Austin, TX, is blasting opera music nonstop outside the store as a deterrent against loiters and panhandlers.

Speaking to KVUE, a local television station, owner Sukhi Sandhu said he has faced issues since a homeless encampment developed next to the location. He has found needles on his property and claims that customers have been harassed. He told KVUE, “Customers tell us, ‘Hey, there is nobody in the parking lot. Nobody came to my window to ask for a dollar.’ The customers are saying it’s working.”

Several Walgreens in Reno likewise began playing classical music earlier this year outside their stores to deter homeless from congregating. Walgreens said in a statement provided to News4-Fox11, “We take steps to ensure the music is only loud enough for the immediate area around the store and cannot be heard by residents in surrounding neighborhoods.”

A 7-Eleven in Canada reportedly first came up with the tactic in 1985. It has also been used in recent years by stores in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Portland. The manuever is also sometimes used to disperse teens within transit systems and in public places in the U.K. and Australia.

A Seattle Times article exploring the approach said that, just as hearing music you like can uplift your mood, “when people dislike the music, their brains respond by suppressing dopamine production — souring their mood and making them avoid the music.”

An article from Police1, a resource for law enforcement online, said the volume of the music may be the primary irritant in many cases.

Homeless advocates have criticized the practice as unethical. The noise also appears to often draw complaints from nearby residents and can annoy customers as well.

In 2021, Fred Meyer played loud classical music at night at a Portland location to deter “illegal activity,” but stopped after neighbors called it “irritating” and “inhumane,” according to Kobi5.

Frederick Carter, who lives near the Austin 7-Eleven, told Fox News, “I believe, just talk to them, and ask them not to hang around, or not to live around, whatever, I think that’s the best solution.”