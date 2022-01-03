Can shoppers save money while reducing food waste?
A smartphone app meant to tackle the problem of food waste and help customers keep their grocery bill down in the process is hoping to make a name for itself in the U.S.
Flashfood just received a round of venture capital funding that it plans to use to fund an expansion of its U.S. presence, according to TechCrunch. Flashfood is a marketplace application that allows users to find discounted food nearing its expiration date at nearby participating grocers, and even purchase the food via the app for pickup at in-store “Flashfood zones.”
The Canadian startup has already partnered with chains as major as Loblaw, Family Fare and Stop & Shop. The plan for expansion consists of establishing new U.S. grocery partners and other strategic partnerships, as well as expanding its user base across the entire country. The app is currently available in 17 U.S. states.
Food waste is a perennial problem in this country. Environmental advocacy group Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) states that up to 40 percent of food in the U.S. goes uneaten.
As customer concerns over environmental issues have grown in recent years, some major grocers have taken steps to address the issue. Kroger, Stop & Shop and other major retailers have, for instance, begun to implement large scale anaerobic digesters that break down organic material as an alternative to throwing it into landfills. Some grocers have begun selling marked-down “ugly” fruits and vegetables that are often overlooked in favor of more visually appealing produce.
Along with looking favorably on Flashfood’s environmental proposition, customers may also be on the lookout for mobile apps that promise deep discounts on groceries.
Food prices continue to rise, according to CNBC, although grocery shoppers do not appear to have shifted spending habits despite an awareness of price hikes. There are bellwethers, however, of an impending wave of consumer price-consciousness. Customers purchasing in categories like beer, tobacco and energy drinks are beginning to look for cheaper options than their regular buys.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How important do you think the reduction of food waste is to the U.S. consumer and what should grocers do to address the issue? Do you see Flashfood or a similar app becoming a go-to grocery shopping solution in the U.S. with the right retail partners?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Quite honestly, I don’t think most U.S. consumers really focus all that much on food waste. If they did then the rates of wastage from households would be much lower. That said, people will take steps to reduce waste if it is simple and cost effective for them to do so. This new app helps them to do that, and gives them the benefit of securing lower-cost food in the process. Of course, wastage from grocers and supermarkets is another dimension and this is something the industry works hard to remedy. Again, this app is another potential tool in the arsenal.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
The reduction of food waste is not so important to the majority of the U.S. consumers but it should be. It is so easy to convert overripe produce into perfectly edible dishes, or to consume leftovers of oversized restaurant servings, that there is no excuse for not doing it. This is a cultural change that needs to be brought about by the consumer sentiment, with the subsequent support of grocery chains.
VP of Strategy, Aptos
As someone who went on a personal crusade on this topic – and now am back to where I started – I think what is essential here is the hardest thing to get: good data about what the expected lifespan is of what you’re buying. There’s a big difference between “ugly” food that has three more weeks in it, and aging food that has three days. As a consumer, when you can’t tell the difference, not only do you end up throwing out something that you didn’t know only had the three days – it ends up spreading the mold or whatever to the other stuff that should’ve had three weeks. I think consumers are even willing to spend the same (not more, but at least as much), if they can feel like they have an impact without having to put any more time into it than a “regular” shopping trip. But I have yet to see a company crack that code in the offering.
VP Planning, TPN Retail
Unless that is a very deep discount, I don’t think that shoppers will take advantage of this offering. Also, the demographics don’t line up: those tech-savvy enough to use an app to locate certain foods aren’t those who will be seeking these kinds of deals.