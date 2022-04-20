Photo: Champ Sports

Champs Sports, a sporting goods retailer owned by Foot Locker, will soon launch the first location of its HomeField experiential store concept.

Homefield, which is opening this month in Pembroke Pines, FL, will carry sneakers and equipment aimed at a number of different individual athletic pursuits and team sports, including running, training, yoga, basketball, football and baseball, according to a press release.

The store has a full basketball court and multi-sport court, a VR system, and is intended as a destination for running enthusiasts as well, stocking 65 performance shoes and a try-on treadmill in-store. The store is 35,000 square feet — the largest of any concept owned by Foot Locker — and will host regular event programming and workshops, as well as sporting events.

During the grand opening weekend, customers will be able to take part in numerous workout classes, customize footwear in conjunction with a local artist and visit a gaming lounge.

Homefield’s debut comes shortly after Foot Locker announced a further expansion into experiential retail under its main banner.

At the J.P. Morgan Retail Roundup conference in early April, Foot Locker said that it plans to continue expanding its off-mall footprint by expanding its number of experiential Power Stores to 300 within the next three years, according to SGB Media.

In summer of 2020, the chain had only opened a handful of Power Stores in the U.S. and globally.

While Foot Locker appears to be having success with its move off-mall and into standalone stores, the retailer experienced a big setback — or at least its stock did — with Nike’s announcement that it would be drastically reducing the number of SKUs it made available to Foot Locker.

Nike has played a particularly big role in Foot Locker’s appeal to “sneakerheads” who collect the shoes. So Nike’s reduction of “high heat” sneakers with a high collector appeal is where the chain anticipates the biggest blow.

Nike has cut or reduced a number of its major wholesale relationships in the past few years as it has begun relying more heavily on direct-to-consumer sales.