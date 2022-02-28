Will Foot Locker be better off long-term with fewer Nike shoes on its shelves?
Shares of Foot Locker crashed 30 percent on Friday after the sneaker chain said sharply-reduced allocations from Nike would lead to a same-store decline of between eight and 10 percent in 2022.
The change reflects Nike’s shift in recent years toward direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales while narrowing its wholesale account base. The chain also attributes part of its sales decline to the absence of another government stimulus.
Foot Locker expects Nike to supply about 55 percent of its sales by the fourth quarter of 2022 and continue at that level into 2023 — down from 65 percent in the 2021 fourth quarter and as high as 75 percent overall in 2020.
On its fourth-quarter analyst call, Dick Johnson, Foot Locker’s CEO, said Nike will “remain an important partner for our business, especially in basketball, kids and sneaker culture, where we have an unrivaled connection with our consumers.”
The big blow, Mr. Johnson said, will come from reduced allocations of “high heat” product, such as retro Air Jordans and LeBron James’ signature shoe. “We’ll still have access, we’ll just see fewer units in those SKUs.”
To make up for the Nike reduction, the chain is increasing allocations in Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Timberland, Ugg, Reebok, Crocs and other brands. The action is an acceleration of a plan launched in 2019 to add more brands and categories to better diversify Foot Locker’s mix.
Mr. Johnson believes Foot Locker will be better positioned as “a true house of brands.”
He added, “I think that COVID has allowed us all to see the consumer is changing. … Our consumer is clearly saying that they want choice and that multi-brand destinations matter. And when 75 percent of your purchases are with one vendor, it doesn’t leave a lot of space in your store for choice.”
Foot Locker will also increase Investments in apparel and private label offerings while accelerating its expansion of larger off-mall stores and making two recent acquisitions, WSS and Atmos.
Mr. Johnson admitted that Foot Locker will be challenged replacing Nike-like launch product. He said, “There is nothing like a retro Jordan launch that comes in on a Friday and sells on a Saturday. That’s a tough dynamic to overcome.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How should Foot Locker realign itself amid reduced access to Nike products? Does leaning into other brands, private labels, non-footwear categories or newer concepts offer solutions?
6 Comments on "Will Foot Locker be better off long-term with fewer Nike shoes on its shelves?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
When Nike announced that it was drastically reducing the places it would sell it’s products, no doubt the executives at Foot Locker got worried given their high concentration of Nike product. So the writing was on the wall. The fact is there are plenty of brands that would be delighted to be sold through Foot Locker, so while you can’t replace a retro Jordan launch, you can bring exciting new products, brands and lines to customers. The Nike departure will cause short term pain, but this is a storm Foot Locker can weather.
Co-Founder and COO, VectorScient
It is a failure of strategy when 75 percent of sales are coming from a single supplier — especially from a brand like Nike which has a lot more power, reach, and brand equity of their own. Looking back, Foot Locker should have diversified to include in other brands and develop own brands/private labels. It may not be too late, but Foot Locker sure is running out of time.
Director, Retail Consulting, Envista
There’s no shortage of other shoe brands out there and even more up-and-coming brands. I imagine Foot Locker clearly has a plan, and if there’s one thing they excel at it’s knowing their customer base. Foot Locker is an American staple brand, they will find a way to reinvent and stay true to the client base. Also, just so everyone is clear, this is happening likely to JD/Finish Line too, the only difference is they do not have to report public earnings.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This isn’t good news for Foot Locker in the short term. Nike remains a very popular brand that drives growth and interest in the sneaker space. Being less exposed to that success will negatively impact Foot Locker. However the company should take the longer term view and use this as an opportunity to diversify and become less reliant on Nike – which could eventually put it in a stronger place. Arguably they should have done this some time ago. This pivot will require a lot more effort around buying, partnerships, product development and marketing and that means rethinking the Foot Locker operation.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Foot Locker should have seen this coming given Nike’s ongoing wholesale pull-backs. Even so, it’s a pretty ruthless move if Nike slammed on the brakes without warning. Perhaps Foot Locker can negotiate some compelling exclusives with non-Nike brands.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
This can hardly be surprising to anybody, especially the execs at Foot Locker. Sitting there at 65 percent to 75 percent Nike penetration was a ticking time bomb. And if they will still have access to high heat product, but less units, that’s not all bad. It just might create a little FOMO.