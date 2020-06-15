COVID-19 exposes retail’s supply chain shortcomings
A new study finds future investments in flexibility, visibility and automation will be necessary to adapt to crises similar to the coronavirus pandemic.
The study from the University of Warwick and supply chain software provider Blue Yonder, based on insights from 105 different retailers from Europe, Asia and the Americas, explored retail’s reaction to supply chain challenges created by the surge in demand for essential goods, store closures, social-distancing adaptations and significant shifts to online shopping.
Asked what proved to be the most effective supply chain strategies for dealing with COVID-19 situations, the top responses were:
- Inventory strategy to buffer against disruption, 61 percent;
- Multi-sourcing key products to reduce dependency on specific suppliers, 51 percent;
- Visibility across the supply network, 47 percent;
- Implement supply chain risk management, 38 percent;
- Reliance on suppliers with agile production systems and distribution networks, 29 percent.
In a statement, Jan Godsell, professor of operations and supply chain strategy at University of Warwick, said using inventory as a buffer “provides the greatest certainty of supply but comes at a cost.” In contrast, relying on suppliers with greater agility “is a potentially more resource efficient and resilient response.”
Asked to identify apparent supply chain bottlenecks in the current COVID-19 crisis, the top answers were:
- Warehouse operators are ill or in quarantine, 59 percent;
- Store operators are ill or in quarantine, 48 percent;
- Lack of visibility of capacity at suppliers, 46 percent;
- Lack of demand visibility from customers, 44 percent;
- Protective material (masks, gloves) for own employees, 40 percent;
- Inbound flow of raw material parts and components, 36 percent;
- Outbound transportation (delivery) to customers, 24 percent.
The study found that, with 75 to 80 percent of products seeing a demand fluctuation, retailers were slightly better at responding to decreases rather than increases in demand.
Said Mr. Godsell, “Whilst retailers found their supply chain processes and systems to be effective in responding to the demand fluctuations, many were still dependent on the human touch.”
- New study provides insights into how retailers have responded to COVID-19 by University of Warwick – University of Warwick
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What should retailers have learned from the supply chain challenges faced with the emergence of COVID-19? Do you see investments in flexibility, visibility or automation standing out as most critical for retailers in handling such crises?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "COVID-19 exposes retail’s supply chain shortcomings"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
The way we phrase it is that the supply chain has become very efficient, but at the cost of agility. So I suppose agility and flexibility are synonyms.
I actually think this study should have been done with manufacturers and distributors as well. It was not clear to me (and still is not clear to me) how on the one hand, consumers are accused of “hoarding” and on the other, the only size packages of paper goods are 20 paper towel rolls and 36 rolls of toilet paper. That’s a hoard all by itself, especially when it’s a brand you’re just going to use to tide yourself over, rather than become friends with.
Is that a retailer problem? Or a problem up the supply chain? I am 99.9 percent sure it’s not a consumer problem. I’m really curious to find out.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Overseas sourcing makes supply chain agility hard, but not impossible. The lead times are typically 12 weeks unless air freight is used. The retailers generally flex their muscle and demand just-in-time inventories, but the orders by distributors have to be placed with their manufacturers in China, months in advance.
So to counter the demand uncertainty, everyone in the chain increases safety stocks. The reality is, it is an extended supply chain where businesses need to have visibility and coordination with your supplier’s supplier.
Each situation is unique, but the answer lies in combination of:
Managing Director, GlobalData
There are definitely things that need to be improved in the supply chain. However, we mustn’t forget that the pandemic was an exceptional circumstance which created some exceptional short term shifts in demand. Some changes – such as greater inventory visibility, the ability to fulfill from stores, advanced shipping notification, and so on – are sensible investments that will pay dividends in a post-coronavirus world. However, changes to create a supply chain that can cope with all exceptional circumstances will likely not be cost-effective. There is a trade-off between flexibility and efficiency and retailers need to find the right balance.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
Issues in the supply chain were an early consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak. (I wrote about this on February 10th based on conversations I was having with retailers in January). Key to my point there was the subject of visibility – without visibility you cannot make any realistic decisions and the complexity of retail supply chains combined with data silos that have been created inside and across the expanded organization make life really difficult. While in the longer term, structural changes to supply chains and where product is attained from may take place in order increase flexibility – the biggest winner in terms of investment has to be focused on eliminating data silos to enable visibility. This is something that will pay off irrespective of supply chain complexity.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
The need for agility, flexible fulfillment options (BOPIS, curbside pickup, micro-fulfillment centers, etc) speed to market, and mitigating the last-mile strategies were already emerging supply chain themes pre-COVID-19. However, we were faced with extraordinary short term customer demands that effectively exposed some of the weaknesses of the supply chain that were built around predictive and prescriptive demand planning.
No single data and analytics integrated platform could have ever predicted the phenomenon we all experienced with the first few weeks of the pandemic. However, there are long term supply chain contingency planning strategies that could be implemented. Manufacturers, distributors, and retailers can no longer move forward with their outdated operating models. By establishing a convergence model, the three main players can effectively collaborate to build supply chain contingency plans, that center around changing consumer behaviors, that enables the safety stock supply levels to meet any future surges.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
The retailers that had modern IT solutions helping them to react quickly, forecast better and understand what was happening at a local level were the ones that did best. It is not sufficient to have DC replenishment solutions, as the study suggests visibility throughout the supply chain is so important. If you have the ability to manage the whole supply chain from store right through to supplier, you have the visibility and capability to manage the flow of goods where it is most necessary and effective. Too often retailers have supply chains with separate systems for central replenishment and store replenishment which does not provide the visibility and flexibility required.
A retailer needs maximum flexibility in these situations, certainly multiple supply points and suppliers is part of a strategy and I am sure we will see much more of this going forward. However, the main problem is still that too many retailers have not invested in modern solutions and rely on dated software that is not fit for purpose.
Sr Director, Retail Transformation Specialist, Infovista
The main lesson learned is that retailers extracted maximum efficiency from their supply chains at the expense of agility and flexibility (the two are very tightly related and might as well be the same thing – flexibility creates agility). Achieving any improvement in the supply chain starts with visibility – without clear end to end visibility throughout the entire supply chain to your suppliers and the supplier’s suppliers, retailers won’t be able to effectively make improvements to the balance between agility and efficiency. There is a technology investment required to gain that level of visibility, in addition to automation although automation is certainly important on the execution side of the equation. The COVID-19 pandemic is an extreme use case and it would be difficult to plan for that scenario while maintaining complete balance between agility and efficiency, so perhaps that is an unreasonable expectation. However, there is definite room for improvement between retailers and manufacturers. Agility, visibility, and automation all have an important critical role to play in this equation.
Principal, Mark Heckman Consulting
In my mind, the pandemic has underscored the costs and risks of allocating valuable warehouse and retail store space to items that do not find their way into shoppers’ baskets on a regular basis. Many of these infrequently purchased items are a product of projecting an image of “variety” to the consumer, which has some inherent value. But many others are the result of brand line extensions and trading deals that have nothing to do with consumer demand. For many retailers, it might be smart to re-think their approach to profitability — focusing on the “sell” rather than the “buy”; focusing on having more inventory of what shoppers buy on hand and a bit less of what they don’t.
Influencer, Consultant and Strategic Advisor
Everyone agrees retailers need more agility and visibility in their supply chains, which to me sounds like words out of a dictionary. The question is how? I agree with Paula that the supply chain has become efficient in terms of cargo ships, freight trains, big-rig trucks, containers and crates. So shift the hard work of supply chain transformation to optimizing inventory at the commerce level. Focus on inventory in stores, fulfillment centers, e-commerce channels, digital platforms, last-mile delivery, and direct-to-consumer. This is where the rubber meets the road, where sales and profits are maximized. Do this by using dashboards with real-time visibility, folding customer metrics into forecasting, shift away from massive to local, and invest in advanced technologies ( IoT, AI, machine learning, blockchain, and robotics) to improve operational speed.