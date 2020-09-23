COVID-19 may push retailers to use voice assistants instead of touch screens
While it’s no longer thought to be a primary source of transmission of the novel coronavirus, people are still thinking twice before interacting with public touch screens. Throughout retail, some are seeing voice-driven technology as a perfect solution that lets customers interact with automated kiosks while keeping their hands to themselves.
Circle K, Delaware North, Dunkin’ and White Castle are a few of the retailers who have entered into an agreement with MasterCard to pilot a voice ordering artificial intelligence (AI) for their restaurant drive-thrus. The solution allows customers to speak in natural language and is capable of processing complex orders and substitutions as if the customer were speaking with a human being.
Before the pandemic, chains like McDonald’s had already been looking for ways to blend voice-based automated ordering into their drive-thru experience. In 2019, McDonald’s acquired a speech-based AI startup to gain technology for the effort, according to Mashable SE Asia.
Such voice solutions are appearing in other places where touch screen kiosks have grown familiar. Multiple startups have begun to roll out speech-recognition technology that can be implemented on existing touch screen kiosks in restaurants and retail stores, allowing screen-based kiosks used for ordering, product search and other in-store tasks to reliably take voice commands.
Retail-adjacent areas like hotels and cruise ships, which have likewise been battered by the dangers and constraints of the novel coronavirus pandemic, are also introducing voice controls to try to make guests feel more comfortable, according to a PYMNTS article.
Previous to the pandemic, much of the discussion about voice controls and voice commerce centered around the proliferation of in-home devices like the Amazon Echo and Google Home. While these devices proved popular and received big pushes by their respective vendors, the amount of shopping done through the devices lagged.
Customer concerns over privacy and the difficulty of the buying process while using a smart speaker were two big reasons experts gave for the slow uptake on voice-based home shopping. In fact, experts pointed to the lack of screens as being a prime factor rendering shopping more difficult by voice assistant.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will the desire to avoid the touching surfaces drive mass use of voice-assisted kiosks, and might they replace touch screens altogether? What impact might this have on in-home use of the voice-assisted technology?
13 Comments on "COVID-19 may push retailers to use voice assistants instead of touch screens"
Managing Director, GlobalData
I can see more retailers exploring this option – but the key to success is ensuring it works accurately, quickly and intuitively. The video example shown in this article just looks annoying and, personally, I’d rather just touch the screen than shouting out a bunch of numbers and instructions. While I accept the need for some changes during a global pandemic, touch is an integral part of being human and I don’t think going overboard in trying to minimize it will be met with success unless the alternative is better.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Forget the coronavirus, I’ve always had an issue touching the screens in the stores. They’re impossible to keep clean and, let’s face it, there are germs everywhere. One benefit of COVID-19 is that it created a lot more awareness. Investing in voice-assisted kiosks is wise, safer and, when perfected, more convenient. I think retailers will be smart to go in that direction. At some point COVID-19 will be behind us, and I caution retailers in what they invest in because when COVID-19 is gone or no longer a significant threat, I would hate to see retailers lose out on money spent during this period but investing in more voice-assisted kiosks will be a huge benefit now and in the future.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
While voice-assisted solutions make sense in a world averse to direct contact, there is much work to be done in the recognition AI. My Echo still misunderstands me after four years if I ask for anything more than the weather. Voice is unlikely to speed up the transaction process for that reason. The bigger opportunity is voice on mobile where the phone has the chance to “learn” speech patterns and offers touch/voice combined.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
This will work well for those who are absolutely microbe phobic and for situations in which the spoken information is not personal. As long as spoken numbers can be used to respond to prompts, the voice-activated kiosks have a future in retail.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
The capabilities of near-field communications (NFC) will have a greater impact on retail than voice at this time. With NFC, the customer can store their various credit, debit, and loyalty cards within their cell phone’s virtual wallet. The increased consumer demand brought on by COVID-19 for touchless transacting will open the path for voice as well but this will take some time.
My colleagues and I believe retailers and restaurateurs will transition to bring your own device (BYOD) mobile payment or contactless “pay-at-table” technology. With contactless BYOD technology, customers can use any device to scan a QR code, read the menu, order and pay without touching. Voice is an evolution but perhaps more trouble than it’s worth today.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I think this technology has a ways to go before it’s ready for use at mass. I see (and experience) enough trouble with touch screens not working correctly. I can only imagine trying to navigate menus by voice command in a pubic place with other conversations all around. I could see myself screaming and taking my frustrations out on a kiosk, just like I sometimes do with poor Alexa at home.
Chief Marketing Officer, PerimeterX
New norms continue to be driven by the pandemic and as a result innovation and digital transformation have accelerated. As retailers strive to address customers’ health concerns, testing voice interaction is a logical step but, in addition to physical safety, information security will be key — particularly for payment information. And as familiarity with voice-activated technology and comfort with security increase, in-home adoption will grow.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
Accurate voice-assisted kiosks (emphasis on “accurate”) are far more efficient and speedy than touch screens so, once again, convenience will win the game eventually at retail.
Retail Thought Leader
There will be no shift to using voice assisted kiosks. There’s just not enough value, and there is a lack of privacy and challenges with Natural Language Processing when it comes to ordering. We will see more kiosks however – primarily to avoid engagement with cashiers (due to COVID-19) but these will remain touch based. It will be easier for retailers to set up regular cleaning of touch interfaces or even self-service equipment next to the interfaces such as wipes and sanitary napkins to wipe down hands after touching a screen. The effort would require retraining the consumer, having zero fault ordering tools and AI power to rapidly change orders and understand a quick shift. I don’t see this as an upcoming trend and I believe it will have limited effect on in-home voice assisted technology.
President, Protonik
First, we had the dystopian idea of the “endless aisle” which captivated the tech press. Now we get to stand in the physical aisle say “No. Nails. Not nail remover.”
Even if there’s a drive to avoid touching things today, I can’t imagine this is the smart long term solution. After all, kiosks are usually rarely in working order for physical access. Now let’s add voice recognition in the store environment?
I’d recommend stores focus more on getting good help.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
So, full disclosure — I have been involved with, and an advocate of, voice-activated technologies for over 20 years, so I’m hardly unbiased. I believe that eventually the simplest interface always wins and voice is almost always the simplest interface, outside of implant or haptic technologies. So I fully expect its use will increase organically. What COVID-19 has done is accelerate the rate of introduction and acceptance of certain consumer-facing technologies including voice activation. That said, voice-activated systems have their own issues, but those have come a long way toward resolution since I was first introduced to Dragon, a voice-activated writing program that took about three days to set up and couldn’t be used if you had a cold, or were tired, or were in a room with odd acoustics, or 10,000 other things. Finally, I expect voice activation to proceed faster in home. Alexa, have you and Siri been arguing again?
Loyalty & Marketing Strategist, Comarch
I think voice-assisted kiosks are good to have right now given the consumer psychology to avoid touching common surfaces but I anticipate this as a supplement to the touch screen experience once there is a vaccine. It depends on how effectively it is implemented and if it is helping the customers get through the transaction as quickly as possible. If there are too many hurdles, customers might abandon the use and move to more familiar options like the touch screen.
Founder | CEO, Female Brain Ai & Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
I do not understand if the end game for voice-assisted kiosks is shouting commands into tall machines in a noisy environment, such as fast-food restaurants, bars, hotel lobbies, stores, etc. Does this solve the problem? Sure there’s no touch, but how about mental health? Human frustration has more friction than simply installing a hand sanitation station next to a touch screen kiosk. Wipe. Touch. Wipe. Next.