Did Temu score a major win on Super Bowl Sunday?
The Temu e-commerce site has only been live in the U.S. since September, but that didn’t stop the Chinese-owned marketplace from looking to connect on a long ball during the broadcast of Super Bowl LVII.
Temu ran spots in the first and third quarters during Sunday’s game followed by others during the postgame report and Next Level Chef, which followed the Super Bowl broadcast on Fox. Those spots made it the most-seen brand during and immediately following the Super Bowl, according to iSpot.tv, a cross-platform TV measurement firm, which spoke to RetailWire.
The site, which had not run any other commercials in February, rose to the seventh biggest online retailer by ad impressions with individuals two and above as a result of its commercials. Data from the iSpot Creative Assessment survey found that Temu’s spot was the second-most “colorful” ad during the game. Nearly 20 percent of respondents said they were “much more likely” to purchase the brand’s products/services after watching the commercial.
Temu, which features a wide variety of inexpensive products in the apparel and footwear, beauty and health, home and garden, electronics, office products, pet supplies and sports and outdoors categories, pushed colorful fashion choices and low prices in its spot. “The prices blow my mind. I feel so rich. I feel like a billionaire. I’m shopping like a billionaire,” goes the site’s jingle.
The Temu commercial was the fourth most effective at driving engagement during the Super Bowl, according to EDO, Inc. The spot’s level of engagement with viewers was 10-times the median for spots run during the game. A spokesperson for EDO told RetailWire that it scored the performance of every national spot during the broadcast “based on the measure of incremental online engagement for a brand or product immediately following the airing.”
A NetBase Quid search by RetailWire on social posts mentioning Temu for all of Super Bowl Sunday and Monday showed a count of 47,510, with 31,530 on the day after the game. The number of impressions also jumped on Monday to 56,619,890 up from more than 4.86 million on Sunday. A spokesperson for NetBase Quid said that a majority of the posts appear to have come from bots.
Temu in October passed Shein as the most downloaded shopping app in the U.S., according to MIT Technology Review.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think Temu set out to accomplish with its Super Bowl Sunday commercials? Was it successful?
3 Comments on "Did Temu score a major win on Super Bowl Sunday?"
Chief Operating Officer, Bloo Kanoo
Honestly, I didn’t remember what Temu sold until I got to the word “billionaire” in the article. If Super Bowl commercials don’t necessarily move the transactional needle then their primary purpose is awareness and in a sample of one, Temu failed. However I suspect that Temu achieved awareness for its target audience. Apparently, I have no desire to be a billionaire!
Managing Director, GlobalData
Temu is already a popular app in the U.S. The Super Bowl commercial has stimulated even more interest and will no doubt boost downloads and ultimately sales. Not least because the low prices and value for money message Temu pushed during the Super Bowl will resonate with many Americans. While there are some questions around their quality and sustainability, the rise of Chinese shopping platforms, including others like Shein, is a threat to incumbents, including Amazon. They may only be nibbling away at market share right now, but the bites they are taking are getting bigger.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
The data suggests they were successful if their objective was to introduce themselves.
Now their challenge will be meeting the customers’ expectations. Will searching and ordering be easy? Will the delivery be smooth and prompt? Will the quality of the products exceed the cheap price? And, of course, returns?