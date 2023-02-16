Did Temu score a major win on Super Bowl Sunday?

Source: “Temu App Official Big Game Ad | Shop like a Billionaire”

The Temu e-commerce site has only been live in the U.S. since September, but that didn’t stop the Chinese-owned marketplace from looking to connect on a long ball during the broadcast of Super Bowl LVII.

Temu ran spots in the first and third quarters during Sunday’s game followed by others during the postgame report and Next Level Chef, which followed the Super Bowl broadcast on Fox. Those spots made it the most-seen brand during and immediately following the Super Bowl, according to iSpot.tv, a cross-platform TV measurement firm, which spoke to RetailWire.

The site, which had not run any other commercials in February, rose to the seventh biggest online retailer by ad impressions with individuals two and above as a result of its commercials. Data from the iSpot Creative Assessment survey found that Temu’s spot was the second-most “colorful” ad during the game. Nearly 20 percent of respondents said they were “much more likely” to purchase the brand’s products/services after watching the commercial.

Temu, which features a wide variety of inexpensive products in the apparel and footwear, beauty and health, home and garden, electronics, office products, pet supplies and sports and outdoors categories, pushed colorful fashion choices and low prices in its spot. “The prices blow my mind. I feel so rich. I feel like a billionaire. I’m shopping like a billionaire,” goes the site’s jingle.

The Temu commercial was the fourth most effective at driving engagement during the Super Bowl, according to EDO, Inc. The spot’s level of engagement with viewers was 10-times the median for spots run during the game. A spokesperson for EDO told RetailWire that it scored the performance of every national spot during the broadcast “based on the measure of incremental online engagement for a brand or product immediately following the airing.”

A NetBase Quid search by RetailWire on social posts mentioning Temu for all of Super Bowl Sunday and Monday showed a count of 47,510, with 31,530 on the day after the game. The number of impressions also jumped on Monday to 56,619,890 up from more than 4.86 million on Sunday. A spokesperson for NetBase Quid said that a majority of the posts appear to have come from bots.

Temu in October passed Shein as the most downloaded shopping app in the U.S., according to MIT Technology Review.