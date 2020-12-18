Source: David’s Bridal

David’s Bridal has become the first major national bridal retailer to establish a loyalty program. Not unsurprisingly, the program appears to be all about the bride.

The program, called Diamond Loyalty Program by David’s, works in many ways like points-based programs. Members earn one Diamond point for every $1 spent.

Upon sign-up, members receive welcome coupons and are incentivized to reach higher tiers:

Shimmer (3,000 – 3,999 Diamond points): Earn a free “Hello, beautiful” tote “full of goodies,” a bridal bouquet, and more;

Shine (4,000 – 4,999 diamond points): Receive free streaming fitness classes, plus $200 gift cards for photography and flowers, etc.;

Sparkle (5,000-plus diamond points): Earn a free honeymoon or getaway.

The twist in David Bridal’s loyalty program is that brides can share their loyalty numbers with friends and family to help her earn points towards, potentially, a free honeymoon.

Family and friends use the bride’s (or groom’s) phone number on each purchase. Invitations sent to friends to join the loyalty program include a free insert for the couple’s phone number.

“Two words: FREE honeymoon,” said Kelly Cook, David’s Bridal’s chief marketing and IT officer, in a statement. “During our research phase, we were ecstatic to find out how excited our brides were when they realized their families, bridal party, and wedding guests could all participate in the points-earning fun towards their FREE honeymoon or getaway.”

She noted that one bride in their research described the program as a “gamechanger”. Another said, “we’ve already booked our honeymoon so I plan to use the FREE getaway for bachelorette party weekend!”

Loyalty members can accumulate points for bridesmaid dresses, as well as for dresses purchased by other wedding attendees and dresses for other social occasions. Ms. Cook told CNBC, “We really want to own all of the dresses in her closet — not just the bridal gown.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think David’s Bridal has structured its loyalty program in a way that makes sense for the chain and its target customers? Can other retailers benefit from enabling the sharing of points among rewards members?