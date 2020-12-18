Does David’s Bridal need a loyalty program?
David’s Bridal has become the first major national bridal retailer to establish a loyalty program. Not unsurprisingly, the program appears to be all about the bride.
The program, called Diamond Loyalty Program by David’s, works in many ways like points-based programs. Members earn one Diamond point for every $1 spent.
Upon sign-up, members receive welcome coupons and are incentivized to reach higher tiers:
- Shimmer (3,000 – 3,999 Diamond points): Earn a free “Hello, beautiful” tote “full of goodies,” a bridal bouquet, and more;
- Shine (4,000 – 4,999 diamond points): Receive free streaming fitness classes, plus $200 gift cards for photography and flowers, etc.;
- Sparkle (5,000-plus diamond points): Earn a free honeymoon or getaway.
The twist in David Bridal’s loyalty program is that brides can share their loyalty numbers with friends and family to help her earn points towards, potentially, a free honeymoon.
Family and friends use the bride’s (or groom’s) phone number on each purchase. Invitations sent to friends to join the loyalty program include a free insert for the couple’s phone number.
“Two words: FREE honeymoon,” said Kelly Cook, David’s Bridal’s chief marketing and IT officer, in a statement. “During our research phase, we were ecstatic to find out how excited our brides were when they realized their families, bridal party, and wedding guests could all participate in the points-earning fun towards their FREE honeymoon or getaway.”
She noted that one bride in their research described the program as a “gamechanger”. Another said, “we’ve already booked our honeymoon so I plan to use the FREE getaway for bachelorette party weekend!”
Loyalty members can accumulate points for bridesmaid dresses, as well as for dresses purchased by other wedding attendees and dresses for other social occasions. Ms. Cook told CNBC, “We really want to own all of the dresses in her closet — not just the bridal gown.”
- David’s Bridal Announces First of Its Kind Loyalty Program – David’s Bridal
- Diamond Loyalty Program by David’s – David’s Bridal
- David’s Bridal CEO says wedding dress demand is resilient even as Covid forces smaller celebrations – CNBC
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think David’s Bridal has structured its loyalty program in a way that makes sense for the chain and its target customers? Can other retailers benefit from enabling the sharing of points among rewards members?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "Does David’s Bridal need a loyalty program?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Calling it a loyalty program is funny. Sort of like “Come back every time you get married.” I’m not sure what the right description is — maybe “bridal treat program” or something.
But in concept, it’s definitely a good way to both increase transaction value and acquire new customers. Just don’t call it a loyalty program.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
I agree – when I heard loyalty program I immediately thought that it seemed to be encouraging multiple marriages over the lifetime of the customer! So loyalty program may not be the correct terminology but the program is compelling for a bride-to-be and certainly encourages further purchasing from David’s Bridal.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
This isn’t really a loyalty program because it is so event driven. That in turn might diminish the impact. I would expected David’s Bridal to think of building loyalty based on a lifecycle approach from prom to wedding and possibly beyond for baby shower, etc. The category is too narrowly defined for their own good. And the narrowly designed loyalty program doesn’t help.
President of FutureProof Retail
The wedding industry’s loyalty program feels unromantic, but the statistics are there to make the business case. According to U.S. Census data from 2013, over 9 million Americans have been married three times or more. That works out to roughly 5.3 percent of the total married population. Add in referrals to their friends, and there are enough potential referrals to be a win-win. Personal referrals are the cheapest and most effective marketing schemes.