Does Sephora need a same-day delivery subscription?

Sephora has launched a subscription program that allows shoppers to get unlimited same-day delivery in as little as two hours for $49 a year.

The beauty retailer created the Same-Day Unlimited program following its June survey that found 63 percent of beauty shoppers would use same-day delivery if they ran out of a product and needed an immediate replacement. The same study found delivery within hours was the most desired service by respondents.

“Beauty ‘emergencies’ can happen at any time,” Sephora said in a statement obtained by Pymnts.com. The service is only available to customers within range of the service.

Sephora also offers one-off same-day delivery within two hours through Uber, Doordash and Shipt for a fee starting at $6.95. The company recently started offering members of its Beauty Insiders free rewards program free standard delivery with no minimum purchase required as well as auto-replenishment on repeat purchases.

Nadine Graham, SVP and general manager of e-commerce at Sephora, told WWD that research shows convenience is top-of-mind for beauty shoppers.

“We are really trying to build that ultimate kind of ecosystem for them to make shopping as easy and seamless as possible,” said Ms. Graham. “It also allows us to build this kind of ecosystem with our local stores; stores can serve these clients by delivering straight to their homes. It just deepens that connection that we have with our clients.”

Many retailers have partnered with delivery platforms to support one-off same-store delivery for a fee. In November 2021, Sephora competitor Ulta Beauty partnered with DoorDash to offer same-day delivery from select cities.

Most delivery subscription programs focus on grocery — delivery of non-grocery items in under two hours is rare.

In January, 7‑Eleven introduced 7NOW Gold Pass, which offers free delivery typically in about 30 minutes for $5.95 a month. Walmart+ members must pay an extra $10 Walmart Express fee for delivery of food, consumables and general merchandise in under two hours. Amazon Prime members earn free same-store delivery “in just a few hours” for eligible items in select cities on orders over $25 ($2.99 fee under $25).