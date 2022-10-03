Eddie Bauer has a lot of stories to tell
Outdoor apparel brand Eddie Bauer is launching a new content hub for all of its in-house and user-generated content.
Eddie Bauer Stories is a section of the Eddie Bauer website that will act as a content destination for fans of the brand. The debut follows the launch of Eddie Bauer Studios in 2021, a segment of the business that creates video content.
The new portion of the website launches in conjunction with the release of the second season of Eddie Bauer’s “Outdoor Curious” series, which features tips from experts on topics like mountaineering and camping. Episodes are available on Eddie Bauer’s YouTube channel.
Eddie Bauer is not the only outdoor brand to see the value of creating a broad range of digital content to entertain and inform loyal customers.
REI launched its REI Co-Op Studios content arm in 2021. It is dedicated to the creation of films, podcasts and editorial programs.
The REI YouTube channel features a number of regularly updated, lifestyle-focused shows, such as a cooking show (“Cook Out with Chef Maria Hines”), a yoga practice show (“Deeply Moving with Elena Cheung”) and a camping show (“Miranda in the Wild!”). The REI e-commerce site features product assortments associated with some of the digital programming.
Customer stories, the likes of which are featured on Eddie Bauer Stories, have become popular marketing tools in the outdoor world.
An article on Outside Business Journal from fall of 2021 details campaigns from three brands — The North Face, Houdini and Kari Traa — all of which are based around soliciting and publishing user-submitted customer stories.
Brands in other areas of apparel have gotten even more innovative with their digital content.
In luxury apparel, brands like Saks have begun to run livestreaming shopping shows which allow visitors to interact with people representing the brand in real-time and purchase featured products.
- Eddie Bauer Productions Launches New Content Platform “Eddie Bauer Stories” – PR Newswire
- Outdoor Curious – YouTube
- REI – YouTube
- Miranda in the Wild – REI
- REI launches Co-op Studios to produce original content and entertainment – REI
- These outdoor brands are turning customer stories into marketing gold – Outside Business Journal
- Saks has planned a livestreaming holiday season – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How likely is content creation à la Eddie Bauer and REI to become table stakes in the outdoors retail space? What are the keys for retailers and brands seeking to differentiate with video and other forms of content?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Eddie Bauer has a lot of stories to tell"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
CEO, Currency Alliance
Engaging customers with content and experiences has been demonstrated in other categories for some time now. As the concept for the metaverse evolves, this type of immersion will become even more important as customers want to experience a brand and (maybe/probably) buy along the way. The North Face also introduced quite a lot of new content last year as part of the re-launch of their loyalty program. If brands want to build more emotional relationships with their customers, they are going to have to engage in the way customers live their brands.
Chief Accelerant, Incendio
To make a content strategy really sing, Eddie Bauer needs to make sure its content and values are working in concert, or the whole thing will read as inauthentic. Or worse, like they’re dilettantes. REI has the credibility in this space because they are a tip-to-toe outfitter; Eddie Bauer has nice outdoor wear, but would you trust only their gear to take you to the top of Mt. Everest?
President, Spieckerman Retail
Eddie Bauer’s creation of a content hub is a positive development in the wake of the brand’s acquisition by Authentic Brands. It demonstrates that Authentic Brands is investing in bolstering the Eddie Bauer brand rather than treating it as just another intellectual property holding.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Such a great move for outdoor and performance retailers. Investing in content creation is a very smart strategy.
Meeting customers how they want to engage with brands and providing education, training, and product knowledge will only help create more brand loyalty.
The more consumers know about the brand, the more invested they will be in spending time with the brand and its platforms.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
If ever related content and an immersive customer experience were a fit for retail, these two companies are perfect examples.