From “Breathtaking: K2 - The World’s Most Dangerous Mountain” – Eddie Bauer

Outdoor apparel brand Eddie Bauer is launching a new content hub for all of its in-house and user-generated content.

Eddie Bauer Stories is a section of the Eddie Bauer website that will act as a content destination for fans of the brand. The debut follows the launch of Eddie Bauer Studios in 2021, a segment of the business that creates video content.

The new portion of the website launches in conjunction with the release of the second season of Eddie Bauer’s “Outdoor Curious” series, which features tips from experts on topics like mountaineering and camping. Episodes are available on Eddie Bauer’s YouTube channel.

Eddie Bauer is not the only outdoor brand to see the value of creating a broad range of digital content to entertain and inform loyal customers.

REI launched its REI Co-Op Studios content arm in 2021. It is dedicated to the creation of films, podcasts and editorial programs.

The REI YouTube channel features a number of regularly updated, lifestyle-focused shows, such as a cooking show (“Cook Out with Chef Maria Hines”), a yoga practice show (“Deeply Moving with Elena Cheung”) and a camping show (“Miranda in the Wild!”). The REI e-commerce site features product assortments associated with some of the digital programming.

Customer stories, the likes of which are featured on Eddie Bauer Stories, have become popular marketing tools in the outdoor world.

An article on Outside Business Journal from fall of 2021 details campaigns from three brands — The North Face, Houdini and Kari Traa — all of which are based around soliciting and publishing user-submitted customer stories.

Brands in other areas of apparel have gotten even more innovative with their digital content.

In luxury apparel, brands like Saks have begun to run livestreaming shopping shows which allow visitors to interact with people representing the brand in real-time and purchase featured products.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How likely is content creation à la Eddie Bauer and REI to become table stakes in the outdoors retail space? What are the keys for retailers and brands seeking to differentiate with video and other forms of content?