Family Dollar has a big rodent problem
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge last week filed a lawsuit against Family Dollar Stores that alleges the chain and its parent company, Dollar Tree, knew for years that it had a rodent infestation at a distribution center in the state and did nothing about it. As a result, according to the suit, the retailer wound up selling unsafe products at hundreds of stores in Arkansas as well as in five other states.
The suit brought by Ms. Rutledge followed a Food and Drug Administration inspection earlier this year that tied infestations at 404 Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee to the warehouse in West Memphis. The chain was forced to temporarily close the stores in connection with the infestation.
The FDA issued an unsafe product alert for Family Dollar going back to January 1, 2021 covering food, cosmetics, medical devices, over-the-counter medications and pet food bought from the retailer.
AG Rutledge cited the FDA’s findings in announcing her office’s suit against the company. The FDA’s inspection of the plant found “live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination.”
A fumigation of the warehouse in January turned up more than 1,100 dead rodents. Thousands more have previously been recovered, according to Family Dollar’s internal records.
“In many rural communities of Arkansas, families rely on discount stores like Family Dollar for essential products such as food, medicine or pet food,” said Ms. Rutledge in a statement. “Family Dollar has had knowledge of this dangerous and massive rodent infestation for over two years, yet they continued to sell and profit from potentially contaminated goods. Consumers lost money and could have lost their lives.”
The Arkansas AG is suing Family Dollar under the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act. The state is seeking up to $10,000 for each violation of the act and is seeking to revoke Family Dollar’s authorization to conduct business in the state.
“We don’t want to wipe out a source of groceries and medicines, but if those groceries and medicines are not safe, then we need someone else providing that service,” said Ms. Rutledge as quoted by The New York Times.
Family Dollar has not issued a comment.
- Attorney General Rutledge Files Suit Against Family Dollar Following Rodent Infestation – Attorney General Leslie Rutledge
- FDA Alerts the Public to Potentially Contaminated Products from Family Dollar Stores in Six States – Food and Drug Administration
- Family Dollar Stores Issues Voluntary Recall of Certain FDA-Regulated Products in Six States Including Drugs, Devices, Cosmetics, Foods – Food and Drug Administration
- Arkansas Sues Family Dollar Over Persistent Rodent Infestation – The New York Times
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How does a situation like the one at Family Dollar’s West Memphis distribution center continue for so long? What can the chain do now to repair its reputation in the affected states and beyond?
Join the Discussion!
10 Comments on "Family Dollar has a big rodent problem"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Family Dollar is a mess and has been ever since Dollar Tree acquired it. The rodent infestation is one symptom of a lack of control, operating discipline and willingness to spend money to resolve problems. Dollar Tree management needs to get a much better grip on the business before even more damage is done to its reputation.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Someone fell asleep at the switch. It is hard to believe that this was willful misconduct by a company so large, and in the 21st century. Heads will roll.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Turning a blind eye is nothing new. Getting your name associated with rats and the food you carry in over 400 stores is. “Now with less rats” probably won’t work but saying how clean they are will just draw more attention. I would suggest suspending any food rollouts for awhile.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
The competition can say “rat free since…” — unless they can’t?
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
A perfect re-positioning strategy and statement, Gary.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Really? They knew for years that it had a rodent infestation at a distribution center in the state and did nothing about it? Simply, this defines an operation that is fully out of control. And one that has no sense of protecting their customers. There is no way of fixing this reputation.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Prioritize the bottom line over customers and employees. Don’t invest in employee training or engagement. Management gets lazy about enforcing safety and cleanliness rules and laws. Allow a corporate culture of “look the other way.” — It’s not surprising that this is the outcome.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
There is a lot of blame to spread around here, including the Arkansas AG who needed 15 months after the FDA action to file a lawsuit. Clearly most of the responsibility belongs to Family Dollar and its parent Dollar Tree, by allowing this problem to spread unchecked to hundreds of stores and by allowing its warehouse workers to work in unsanitary conditions. Just an appalling story.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
This lack of attention falls directly on management. Staffers surely had mentioned the problem, joked about it and the only way not to know would have been to stay home or ignore it. What can the chain do now? This place has become radioactive to customers by now. Literally, their only step is a complete reconstruction with an outside company. This boat is 80 percent under water. This is a huge public relations nightmare.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
How does this happen? Easily — nobody was watching what was going on and even fewer cared. I have to believe the employees at the distribution center knew about the rats and had to say something to somebody, who obviously did nothing. I don’t know many people that fond of working around rats outside of a laboratory. As to damage control, it’s a little late for anything less than a few very public “executions” of fall guys and an abject admission of wrongdoing, followed by promises that it will never happen again. That said, whatever they do will be way too little, way too late. This is unforgivable.