Food retailers need to go ‘all-in’ with Hispanic consumers
The fastest-growing population in the country over the next forty years will be Hispanic, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. There are already 75 million residents of Hispanic heritage — one in five people in the U.S. Hispanics are great food consumers, buying about five percent more than the average shopper, and they are becoming more mobile and digitally proficient, with 95 percent owning smartphones.
All of this adds up to a huge opportunity for supermarkets, according to a panel at FMI’s Midwinter Conference. This opportunity requires discipline to understand the unique buying behaviors of the Hispanic consumer and is not without risk for retailers. The reward, according to Mark Baum, chief collaboration officer & senior vice president, Industry Relations at FMI, and moderator of the panel, is well worth the effort for any operator with a potential Hispanic shopper base.
“Hispanic shoppers’ buying power is expected to be $24 billion by 2025,” said Mr. Baum. “With larger households that often include older adult relatives, Hispanic families’ weekly grocery spend is about $20 above average; they favor supermarkets as their primary store.”
Understanding the differences among Hispanic subcultures is critically important to successfully entering into or expanding marketing efforts to the sector, said Oscar Gonzalez, co-president, Northgate Gonzalez Market, a 41-store chain in California. “Mexicans don’t want to be treated like Salvadorans, and Salvadorans don’t want to be treated like Mexicans,” he said.
Both Mr. Gonzalez and Omar G. Jorge Peña, chairman of Aurora Grocery Group, a 24-store chain operating in five eastern states, agree that authenticity is also crucial for success. “Hispanic shoppers can quickly figure out if a retailer is faking it. They want the real thing, and that doesn’t mean just one store associate who speaks Spanish,” said Jorge Peña. Retailers also need to show they are “a committed partner to the community. If you’re not all-in, don’t even attempt it.”
DISCUSSION QUESTION: How effective have U.S. grocers been in catering to the wide variety of consumers that are grouped within the Hispanic demographic? How can grocery retailers best deploy marketing and merchandising tactics to capture a greater share of wallet from this growing community?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Food retailers need to go ‘all-in’ with Hispanic consumers"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Having worked for a retailer that has Hispanic customers and a retailer that’s main focus is the Hispanic customer, I do not know that you can go “all-in” with Hispanic customers. First-gen, second-gen, Hispanic Millennials, Hispanics from Mexico, Puerto Rico, South America, the Caribbean, Central America, etc. – all have foods that are unique to them. It is very difficult for the mainstream retailer to service all of those demographic types properly. What I have seen in most non-Hispanic-centric retailers is a middle-of-the-road assortment – that assortment that has gone more mainstream and is attractive to those Millennials and consumers that have incorporated that assortment into their everyday cooking. This will take some evaluation and carefully curated assortments (geared toward individual neighborhoods) from those retailers that are thinking of offering product assortments tailored to the Hispanic demographic.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I’ll agree with Mr. Hernandez – you probably cannot go all-in because there isn’t anything like a Hispanic consumer – age and origin are much more important. That said, if you are operating in a Mexican community, those stores can be Mexican-oriented. Salvadorian community – Salvadorian products, etc. Going all-in may be going all-small-in.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
There is already a road map for how to take advantage of the future of Hispanic cuisines. I say Hispanic cuisine and not the Hispanic consumer, because the future is in the products. The road map was built from the 1890s to the 1950s. Follow the growth of Italian products in your store. Walk the store and imagine it without those products of Italian heritage.
Already Hispanic products are crossing ethnicities. I imagine we can all go to our cupboards and refrigerators and find beans, rice, salsa, tortillas, avocados, et. al. Heck, salsa sales surpassed catsup sales 20 years ago.
With regard to the Hispanic shopper, it is all about the products, not about the language. By the second generation, all will be fluent in English.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Richard Hernandez nailed it, there isn’t much more to add. We have been talking about the opportunity and impact of the Hispanic market forever – I remember Faith Popcorn sharing the importance of serving this diverse market in the early-’90s – yet there still isn’t as much happening at retail as there should be.
Principal, VSN Strategies
This is a very important conversation for the supermarket industry. The presentations at FMI Midwinter made clear that the expanding Hispanic market is actually an aggregation of sub-segments, each with its own preferences and traits. We heard this weekend about the rich variety of national cuisines, degree of acculturation, and generational differences beneath the broad descriptor, “Hispanic market.”
While this makes the challenge more complex for retailers, it is actually high time that they look more deeply at the varying needs within their communities. While no grocery retailer can be all things to all people, many face an opportunity to be more responsive to the wants and needs of their local communities.
We heard the term “authenticity” mentioned several times by the speakers at Midwinter. While that’s a quality you can’t fake, many shoppers will be appreciative of visible effort. Listen actively and they will tell you what they need most.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Hi James, the term “authenticity” has long been used as a pillar in the Hispanic market, however it brings us back to the topic of the day which is being “all-in.” Authenticity not only means assortment, but do you have associates that can speak Spanish and help answer questions about product or location of product? Do the people that work there use the product- can they make recommendations? I have been involved in a lot of studies on this and consumers said loud and clear that these are important attributes that support authenticity.
Channel Development Manager
I’m friends with the owners of Minneapolis’ largest Asian supermarket, United Noodles – local segmentation is the key to their success. Did you know there is a significant Hawaiian community way up here in the Twin Cities? UN sure does – and stocks the same products you can find at a local grocer in Honolulu, fresh fruits, meats, and poke, beverages, hot spam musubi in their deli; and cements local loyalty with targeted promotions and even cultural programming like their famous luau each November. The store is packed with hundreds of expatriates and friends that day! And they do similar things for the Filipino community as well, and our Indonesian/Malaysian community, etc. as well as for the traditional Chinese, Korean, and Japanese shoppers.
Principal, VSN Strategies
The outstanding LeeLee supermarket here in Tucson may also be described as “pan-Asian,” and it devotes specific aisles to regional cuisines – Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Middle-eastern, Thai, Filipino and yes, Hawaiian. This strategy creates item duplication (how many places in the store do they need to merchandise tea?) but it provides each segment with the brands they know and trust.
Similarly, we see “pan-Hispanic” strategies in play at outstanding operators like the aforementioned Northgate and Aurora. Here in Tucson, a newly-opened Cardenas supermarket is a superb example. The experts speaking at Midwinter made multiple references to this. “Big middle” supermarket operators had best pay attention.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
In the majority of traditional format supermarkets, Hispanic food merchandising is an afterthought. The product resides in a random aisle blending in with other ethnic foods. More of these items need to be integrated into traditional, non-ethnic categories to ensure Hispanic selections are side-by-side with the traditional varieties.