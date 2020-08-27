Food trucks find good parking spaces in the suburbs
Food trucks, the darlings of urban-dwelling foodies and office workers looking for quick lunch options, have hit the road in search of customers, and some are finding them in nearby suburbs surrounding cities such as Austin, TX, Nashville and Seattle, The Associated Press reports.
The move by office workers and others out of cities has negatively affected a business that looked unstoppable prior to the pandemic. The food truck industry expanded at a nearly seven percent compounded annual rate between 2014 and 2019, according to IBIS World. A study published in March by Reportlinker.com forecast annual compounded growth of six percent through 2025. Of course, all of these sales numbers and projections were made pre-pandemic.
As a result of COVID-19’s spread, large numbers of workers, not furloughed or laid off as a result of the virus, moved their workplaces from urban offices to their own homes.
In July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 26 percent of Americans were engaged in telework, down from 31 percent in June. Those most likely to be working from home are those in management, financial and business operations (46 percent), followed by those in professional and related occupations (44 percent). Only five percent of people in service occupations are working from home, according to the government’s numbers.
B.J. Lofback, who operated a truck serving Korean food in Nashville prior to the pandemic, shifted to just making lobster rolls once the full effects of the pandemic on his business became clear. He took his truck to nearby suburbs where he found plenty of customers.
“The economics just worked,” Mr. Lofback told the AP. “Me personally, I’m hoping that even if a vaccine dropped tomorrow and herd immunity was accomplished tomorrow, I hope neighborhoods still have us out.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect food trucks to continue to expand their routes into suburban areas after the pandemic has passed? Is now a good opportunity for restaurant operators and food retailers to be pursuing food truck opportunities?
3 Comments on "Food trucks find good parking spaces in the suburbs"
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I have seen food trucks out in full force into suburban areas and people are responding positively to them – it’s outside, people are social distancing as they wait for orders, and there are a lot of them. It’s a good move to service a clientele that likes to eat out, but really don’t want — or are not ready — to do a sit down meal at a restaurant.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Food that travels well is one of the ways that restaurants can survive as restaurants have capacity restrictions. Food trucks already had that down prior to the pandemic. Fresh food you can buy just down the street or around the corner from home – in your neighborhood – is a great opportunity. We are seeing customers’ buying behaviors change. They will change again as life returns to a normal that looks something like pre-pandemic behavior. (Aren’t our customers’ behaviors always changing?) For now, food trucks can capitalize on this behavior. They can get their customers used to their new locations/routes in the suburbs.
Retail Industry Strategy Esri
On one hand I love the creativity and small entrepreneur aspect of it. On the other hand I am sympathetic to small restaurants who pay rent and have other overhead seeing these trucks parked on the street in front of their businesses. This was an issue when I worked in downtown Minneapolis. I think spreading them out is a good thing, and actually fills a need for food options in the suburbs.