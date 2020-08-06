Gap to ‘mothball’ unsold inventory until next year
Gap Inc. plans to pack and hold summer, transitional fall and fall merchandise that doesn’t sell due to store closures and potentially lower demand until the next year’s selling season.
Gap’s strategy is a response to inventory levels that have become significantly elevated with its stores temporarily closed in response to the pandemic.
Katrina O’Connell, CFO, said last Thursday on Gap’s first-quarter conference call, “While there is a cost to storing this product, the economics are more advantaged than flowing the goods into what is likely to be a highly promotional environment.”
She added, “We feel quite good that the pack-and-hold consists of either ongoing basics or summer product that was not ever delivered to stores that we can keep on hand.”
Two other methods Gap is using to balance inventories is writing down “now seasonally irrelevant” spring merchandise, with a portion donated to charities, as well as fulfilling online orders from in-store inventory.
Some analysts had reservations about the pack-and-hold strategy.
“We are cautious about whether this season’s products will resonate with consumers next year, given rapidly changing consumer preferences,” Oliver Chen, at Cowen, wrote in a note, according to CNN. “We also view there is a risk associated with the possibility of not having enough of on-trend items for the fourth quarter of 2020, which is the most important quarter for Gap.”
Packaway accounts for nearly half of total inventories for off-price retailers, but full-price sellers only typically make limited use of the tactic to take advantage of opportunistic buys.
Most major retailers so far appear to be focusing on markdowns and order cancellations and adjustments to balance inventories, although that may change with a slow recovery.
Among vendors, PVH, the parent of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, is exploring pack-and-hold if promotions become “too aggressive” at the off-price channel in months ahead. He said many competitors are not as well-capitalized “to have the benefit of carrying goods to six or nine months to get to spring next year.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the pros and cons of a pack-and-hold strategy to manage inventory imbalances caused by the pandemic? What advice would you have about utilizing packaways to optimize inventories?
18 Comments on "Gap to ‘mothball’ unsold inventory until next year"
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
Excess out-of-season inventory is a huge problem for apparel retailers. Mothballing seasonal merchandise for a year can be risky, as styles may change and it ties up working capital. The decision to mothball or not is based on predicting the best case situation based on inventory carrying costs, opportunity costs, and expected selling prices today vs. next season. Another option that we recently discussed on RetailWire is donating to a charitable organization and recouping some of the cost through tax benefits.
Donating excess seasonal inventory to a non-profit may be the smartest choice from the perspective of both financial and social responsibility.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Good point! Gap’s Old Navy donated $30 million worth of clothing to struggling families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
It is interesting that Old Navy and Gap have taken different approaches.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I agree completely with the analysis part of the decision, especially for a retailer like Gap which sells very basic products. But you got me thinking about the donation idea.
The question is all about the deduction. What is the chance of the deduction for giving the product away has a more positive effect on the bottom line than selling the inventory off at less than what it was purchased for? I’d say the chance is pretty good.
President, Spieckerman Retail
The apparel business was bordering on trend-less before coronavirus hit and is in full-blown basics mode now that it has. Of all apparel retailers, Gap should have the least to lose pursuing a pack-and-hold strategy. Mothballing inventory isn’t too risky, so long as it’s not taken literally.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
This is certainly a financial decision and not based on brand dilution concerns that drive similar decisions for luxury fashion brands. To that extent, it should have been an easier decision. Overall I get a feeling Gap will come out ahead on this.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Inventory, like milk, doesn’t get better with age – in fact, it stinks. A brand hopelessly out of touch gains nothing from holding on to the past.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Pack-and-hold is smart if you have the resources to shelve and if the goods will remain relevant, which is why it works for Gap.
This strategy signifies part of the long-term trickle down economic impact we will see from COVID-19. Designers and manufacturers may have escaped some of the initial impact of the pandemic, only to be hit financially later.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
If Gap plans to pack and hold basic denim, tees and other “commodity” products, they can get away with it. On the other hand, boxing up trend merchandise that may well look dated next spring is a questionable decision.
In the background of this decision is reporting about Gap being sued for backpayment of rent. If the company is having these kinds of cash flow issues, isn’t the best solution to turn inventory into cash?
Worldwide Director, Industry Strategy, Microsoft
If the economics of storing inventory outweigh the loss from markdown, then this is good business sense.
Retailers just need to be careful that the holdbacks are still seasonally relevant next year. They don’t want to be holding the equivalent of yesteryear’s bellbottom pants. Well, unless you plan on holding a vintage sale.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
Seems to make a lot of sense overall – assuming they do not lose track of what they actually have. They are not alone in doing this. Irrespective it is going to have a margin impact – although any stock they need to pull back from stores is going to have a bigger impact. Suppliers are going to suffer as a result of consumer demand drops – but it is difficult to see what else can be done. Meanwhile there are some interesting approaches to “re-using” inventory from such retailers – loststock.com is one great example – a “lucky dip” of items based on your preferences.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Look, there is something called inventory turn, and holding a bunch of merchandise packed away in your “hope boxes” won’t help turn. And all that old stuff? It holds dollars hostage. OK so we get this: merchandise value depreciates, markdowns attack margin and those dollars that could be used for those three time turn buy opportunities are stuffed in the boxes down in the basement, waiting for sidewalk sales. Good turn strategy? Really? Not my favorite.
Retail industry thought leader
Gap can leverage pack-and-hold but more fashion forward brands will be challenged to do the same. I would use the pack-and-hold as a way to optimize inventory. It gives a retailer the option of reallocating merchandise based upon more up-to-date metrics. This pandemic can have a major effect on the attributes of allocation and having more current data will improve the eventual sell through.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Given that so much of its product is “basic” and does not change much from year to year, this policy makes more sense for Gap than it might for other retailers. However, let’s be clear why Gap has done this: it’s to prevent taking huge write-downs on existing stock which would impact the bottom line. It’s an act of desperation from a retailer that, even under normal circumstances, can’t shift product without resorting to huge discounts.
This has nothing to do with sustainability or protecting suppliers (which I have seen mentioned elsewhere). Indeed, Gap’s decision actually harms suppliers. They’ve already canceled orders from suppliers in Bangladesh and have demanded discounts for lines already in production. That has a very negative impact on people in the region.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
This makes perfect sense for the Gap division. They are at almost zero risk of having their first two tiers of product, basics and key items, fall out of favor by next year. There would not have been that much change in the aesthetics and attitude of the product under normal circumstances. It’s the top two tiers of fashion and risk that are the problem. As in — not enough novelty, personality and fun. Gap needs to clear out old-thinking product and make room for a new merchandising point of view a year from now. The logistics of pack and hold are doable. It’s the new merchandising and design that’s the hard part.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I am not a fan of packing away product to hold for sale until next year. That being said, Gap sells a lot of basic goods like t-shirts, tanks and denim; merchandise that if stored properly has a longer shelf life. If this strategy works for off-price retailers it should work for Gap.
It’s easy to be an armchair quarterback and think we know better than the team actually running the company. There is obviously a reason for this move, let’s see how it plays out.
Retail Strategy - UST Global
Of course it depends what the product is — but it’s largely a financial punt of write-offs into next year. Which is odd. Most companies prefer to get the bad news out as soon as possible and put it behind them.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
With the opening of many stores across the country, I’d recommend doing the math to see if immediate discounts and redistribution to other stores to flush the inventory might be more profitable than the carrying costs and fiscal liabilities of holding inventory until next year.