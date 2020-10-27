Source: Google

Google Shopping has introduced a number of price comparison and tracking tools to help shoppers find holiday deals.

The comparison tools enable online shoppers to quickly see whether the price offered for an item is “high, low or typical” compared to others across the web and in nearby stores.

Shoppers search for an item on Google, switch over to the Shopping tab and select their favorite item to see its “price insights” across a number of websites and stores. Details include the price being charged before and after taxes and delivery fees.

For instance, a recent search for Fleetwood Mac’s LP “Rumours,” which just returned to Billboard’s Top 10 album chart after 43 years due to a viral TikTok video, showed the vinyl record available from more than 25 stores and websites, including local options. Among majors, the best price came from Best Buy at $23.99. Target and Urban Outfitters offered similar pricing but the net cost rose was over $30 after taxes and delivery charges.

Google’s comparison tools can also display whether the item is in-stock at a nearby store or if free shipping is available over an order threshold, as well as estimated delivery times and curbside and in-store pickup availability.

The price tracker tool enables shoppers to receive alerts for price drops on any products they’re considering.

At the same time, Google introduced new tools for sellers to maximize promotions, including faster average approval times and streamlined editing features that can make it easier for a brand to extend a promotion or participate in a flash sale. Products on promotion are being extended across free listings and ads in the Shopping tab, Google Images (mobile-only) and local inventory ads on search. Google is also enhancing related performance metrics.

In a blog entry, Bill Ready, president, Commerce at Google, said Google’s Holiday Shopping Study that found 40 percent of global shoppers last year used Google to find the best deal, and holiday offers this year are arriving earlier than ever. Mr. Ready wrote, “As more people are already shopping online for the holidays, retailers will have to adapt quickly to be ready for this consumer demand.”