With e-grocery experiencing unprecedented adoption since the beginning of the pandemic, new shopper behaviors are emerging. One of them, according to a new study, is that e-grocery shoppers order via mobile far more frequently than from their desktop computer.

Two-thirds of online grocery orders today, in fact, are made from mobile phones, according to a study by 84.51o.

The findings are consistent with another recent report that found online shopping in general trending toward mobile. A recent post from OuterBox Design said that one-third of all e-commerce orders during the 2021 holiday season came from mobile. The firm further said that 40 percent of Black Friday sales came from mobile, 54 percent of Cyber Monday sales came from mobile and that more than half of all internet shopping traffic is now mobile traffic.

And a recent report on the global U.S. online grocery market by Research and Markets pointed to the greater penetration of smart devices as one of the primary driving factors in the increasing number of online grocery purchases. Other factors included hectic working schedules, an increased number of working women, the emergence of e-commerce media and a customer inclination toward hassle-free shopping.

There were indications that mobile was becoming a popular choice for e-grocery orders well before the pandemic-driven explosion in trial and adoption of the service. Peapod in 2016 reported that one-fourth of its new users were beginning and completing grocery orders via mobile. Thirty-four percent of Peapod’s customers were no longer using a desktop computer at all for ordering from the service at that time.

In addition to the finding about online grocery’s apparent mobile-centric tilt, the 84.51o study describes a few other nascent trends in the e-grocery world. It defines two distinct shopper personas: one new to e-commerce who uses online for grocery staples and basics and still shops mainly in-store; and one loyal to e-commerce who does 75 percent of grocery shopping online, with bigger and more varied baskets. It also finds that alcohol, floral and beauty have emerged as the major impulse categories online, whereas candy, magazines and bakery are traditionally in-store impulse categories.