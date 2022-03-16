Grocery shopping goes mobile
With e-grocery experiencing unprecedented adoption since the beginning of the pandemic, new shopper behaviors are emerging. One of them, according to a new study, is that e-grocery shoppers order via mobile far more frequently than from their desktop computer.
Two-thirds of online grocery orders today, in fact, are made from mobile phones, according to a study by 84.51o.
The findings are consistent with another recent report that found online shopping in general trending toward mobile. A recent post from OuterBox Design said that one-third of all e-commerce orders during the 2021 holiday season came from mobile. The firm further said that 40 percent of Black Friday sales came from mobile, 54 percent of Cyber Monday sales came from mobile and that more than half of all internet shopping traffic is now mobile traffic.
And a recent report on the global U.S. online grocery market by Research and Markets pointed to the greater penetration of smart devices as one of the primary driving factors in the increasing number of online grocery purchases. Other factors included hectic working schedules, an increased number of working women, the emergence of e-commerce media and a customer inclination toward hassle-free shopping.
There were indications that mobile was becoming a popular choice for e-grocery orders well before the pandemic-driven explosion in trial and adoption of the service. Peapod in 2016 reported that one-fourth of its new users were beginning and completing grocery orders via mobile. Thirty-four percent of Peapod’s customers were no longer using a desktop computer at all for ordering from the service at that time.
In addition to the finding about online grocery’s apparent mobile-centric tilt, the 84.51o study describes a few other nascent trends in the e-grocery world. It defines two distinct shopper personas: one new to e-commerce who uses online for grocery staples and basics and still shops mainly in-store; and one loyal to e-commerce who does 75 percent of grocery shopping online, with bigger and more varied baskets. It also finds that alcohol, floral and beauty have emerged as the major impulse categories online, whereas candy, magazines and bakery are traditionally in-store impulse categories.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How should grocer assign resources when it comes to focusing on mobile apps vs. desktop sites? Do you see technologies like AR or VR possibly playing a role in online grocery ordering in the future?
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
As with almost all customer-facing apps, retailers should take a “mobile-first” approach when designing applications. With busy schedules and more reliance on smartphones, consumers are spending more time on their phones than their laptops for personal shopping. Grocery shopping list apps can also have a dual role, for online orders or for easy access when shoppers pick their items while shopping in the store.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Resources need to be focused on the mobile device for sure. The user experience all comes down to how easy and well thought-out the interface is on the mobile device. With shoppers demanding a seamless experience, too many mobile apps are crowded with poor images, and even incorrect descriptions of the product. Retailers that don’t focus on the interface and user experience on their mobile apps will lose shoppers as shoppers lose patience with the ordering process.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Mobile-friendly is a must for any user interface these days. We’ve been playing with VR shopping for almost 30 years now. The benefits are not there yet given the costs to set up a store – you lose the long-tail advantage of online shopping with warehouse fulfillment.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The statistic about mobile vs. desktop’s share of orders (2/3) provides a clear answer to the question. E-commerce sales of general merchandise have been dominated by mobile devices for several years; any grocer who hasn’t caught up with a useful, easy-to-navigate app is missing business.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
If I were a retailer I would most definitely allocate my resources to mobile apps. Desktop usage is generational just like printing and is aimed at a shrinking demographic. List management (Alexa list integration), intelligent substitution, and IoT integration are much more likely to be the practical applications rather than VR or AR.
Geolocation alone gives mobile the advantage in deserving more attention and resources. Google’s algorithm favors mobile. And the study by 84.51o points to impulse buys in categories where mobile is a huge plus, too. Actually, I don’t think there is much news here. With smartphones, most shoppers do everything while on the go and have for years.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Mobile is absolutely where grocers need to focus their efforts. They need think about their digital business holistically from a customer’s point of view. Winners have created easy to shop apps that allow customers to manage lists, make purchases and request the fulfillment option of their choice, curbside or delivery, seamlessly.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
There are mobile apps (I use one) that enable consumers to create separate shopping lists on their mobile phones. Those apps can, and probably will, evolve to where those items are selected from. A list will be turned into an online order to the grocer. Adding the current trend towards mobile orders and adding these other possibilities, grocers should put more (not all) their efforts into evolving the mobile features. The next generation of grocery shoppers is very comfortable with navigating sites through their mobile devices.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is not surprising. Most people are never very far from their mobile device and use it on the go and also at home while watching TV or doing other activities. This makes it the perfect device for tasks like grocery ordering. They key for retailers is to ensure that they are mobile friendly – making sure that images, buttons, navigation and so forth are optimized for smaller screens. Functions like shopping lists, favorites, and so forth are also important when people are shopping on mobile as they often want ease, convenience and speed.
Director, Main Street Markets
I think mobile should definitely be a priority vs. desktop when it comes to ordering.
I think there is definitely a place for AR or VR in regards to digital couponing and offers, recipes, possible add-on item suggestions, etc.
Retail Strategy - UST Global
With headless commerce, is it really too much for a retailer to do both?
COO, Mondofora
While there may be some debate about the need for hyper-fast delivery, there seems to be less question about the desire to shop online – it’s convenient and quick. While I don’t see broad demand for AR and VR in retail settings (possibly after my mom gets an Oculus Quest!), there is still a big draw for BOPIS and BOPAC. Grocers and other retailers should be developing resources and strategies to encourage online shopping, internal picking, and fast, convenient pickup in-store or at-curb.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Is it really news that mobile is the first place someone will look for your website? Laptops and desktops are great for work but most shopping – whether grocery or apparel – is done sitting on the couch with a phone. Website design should follow suit.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Question asked, question answered: two-thirds of all grocery e-commerce orders are placed via mobile device. We should pretty much always be thinking mobile-first in all aspects of user experience design, and grocery is no exception. Give the people what they want!
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I shop for groceries for a relative in another state via mobile app. In fact, I shop at a lot of different stores on my phone.
I want mobile shopping to be transparent, quick and easy. I find pop-ups during the process annoying, but perhaps wouldn’t if on a desktop.
Certainly, retailers need to recommend items so shoppers don’t forget necessities, and offer complementary items and store specials to up the sale. If they could figure out a way use technology to emulate the in-store experience – where shoppers are not bombarded with offers that distract them from the task at hand – it would be helpful. That tiny screen can only hold so much at one time.