Sources: Twitter - @TJones; @_alem7

H-E-B last week handed out $100 bills to all employees after being named top grocery retailer in the U.S. in dunnhumby’s third annual “Retailer Preference Index” (RPI).

With over 120,000 workers across more than 400 stores, the grocer’s distribution totaled over $12 million.

The study surveyed 7,000 U.S. households to determine which of the top 60 largest grocers have the strongest combination of financial performance and consumer emotional sentiment. The Texas-based chain beat out Trader Joe’s, which had come in first in the first two years of the RPI. H-E-B moved up from four in 2019, surpassing Costco and Amazon.

A letter to employees, signed by CEO Charles Butt and three other top executives, said they should be “extremely proud” of dunnhumby’s recognition and noted that it builds on past workplace awards received from Glassdoor, Forbes and Indeed.

The letter continues, “We know the most important ‘ranking’ we get is from our customers, and it’s clear that you’re doing an excellent A+ job in running the business while taking care of our customers.

“On behalf of the entire senior leadership team, congratulations to each of you on this outstanding achievement. We are excited to continue with you on this journey of transforming H-E-B into the world’s greatest omnichannel retailer.”

The payouts became known after ecstatic employees displayed the letter and $100 bill on social media. One worker wrote, “This is why I love the company I have worked for, for 15 yrs.”

Another wrote, “Incredibly proud to work for the #1 grocery retailer in all of US!”

Many retailers have boosted pay and benefits in a tight labor market. While many distribute annual bonuses based on performance criteria, a surprise bonus like H-E-B’s is rare.

In January, Greggs, the largest bakery chain in the U.K., distributed about $400 to each to its 25,000 employees because the launch of the vegan sausage roll drove a strong year.

Another famed disbursement came from IKEA, which in 1999 let its then 37,500 employees share one day’s receipts — estimated at $61 million — to thank them for their efforts in the previous year.