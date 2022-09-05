Source: etsy.com

Men account for a quarter of Etsy’s buyers in the U.S. and U.K. and represented an estimated 35 percent of new U.S. buyers in 2021. The online marketplace believes that, in a craft world dominated by women, men remain underserved.

“We recently conducted research to better understand men’s shopping attitudes and behaviors, and learned that those who identify as men are as likely as women to be intentional shoppers, valuing handcrafted items, supporting small businesses, wanting to make a positive impact with their purchases or buying items that reflect their personality,” said CEO Joshua Silverman last week on Etsy’s first-quarter analyst call.

Etsy research finds 10 percent of men in the U.S. versus 30 percent of women in the U.S. and the U.K. shopped on Etsy at least once in the past 12 months. Roughly 35 percent of those men versus 56 percent of those women purchased in two or more categories over the same period.

The top reasons men give for not shopping on Etsy, similar to women, all relate to awareness. Mr. Silverman said, “Etsy hasn’t come to mind. I haven’t had a need for the types of items they sell, and I don’t know what Etsy offers.”

The CEO said Etsy is just “getting started understanding these buyers” and developing product and marketing strategies “to help them learn the when and the why of Etsy, so we can come to mind more often.”

The men’s push comes as Etsy’s sales slow following a surge during the pandemic.

The arts and crafts industry heavily skews women. In its IPO filing last year, Joann’s said internal research found its typical customer is female (77 percent are women), spans a broad age range (69 percent are under 56, with 50 percent between the ages of 36 and 55), and has a median household income of approximately $75,000.

One challenge for Etsy may be that 79 percent of its sellers are women.

Past Statista research found that, while women are the dominant buyers in categories such as weaving, crocheting, pottery, ceramics and jewelry, men are by far the biggest buyers in leatherwork, metalwork and woodwork.