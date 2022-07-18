Hasbro wants to put all our faces on action figures

Jul 18, 2022
by Tom Ryan

Hasbro has announced a new personalization platform, Hasbro Selfie Series, that employs 3D-printing to let consumers create a collector-grade six-inch action figure in their likeness for $60.

Under a partnership with Formlabs 3D, Hasbro will initially launch with costume designs from G.I. Joe, Ghostbusters, Power Rangers and Marvel, as well as designs inspired by Star Wars heroes.

To make a figure, fans download the Hasbro Pulse app, scan their face, customize the action figure and hairstyle, and send their mock-up to Formlabs printers. The offering launches this fall exclusively on Hasbro’s app.

Hasbro first began testing the use of Formlabs 3D printers in 2014. At about that time, the hype around 3D-printing replacing traditional industrial production and ushering in an era of mass customization was crashing, due largely to the underlying technology’s costs.

In a YouTube video, Brian Chapman, Hasbro’s president of design, development and innovation, said the toy maker had long recognized that superhero fans want to be “immortalized in plastic” by seeing themselves become action figures. Only recently, however, have two technologies arrived that make it possible — “a very simple way to scan someone’s face and head and then a very affordable way to print that head in a one-off way.”

Augmented reality (AR) applications with three-dimensional depth sensors have made 3D-scanning much more accessible from smartphones for more precise depictions of faces, down to skin tones and hair color. Improving the quality of resins has also helped scale the process to make the price more reasonable to fans.

3D-printing, also called additive manufacturing, has proven to be a fast and cost-effective way to produce functional prototypes, but still has limited consumer applications.

In a report that came out this past March, McKinsey wrote that faster machines, better materials and smarter software are helping to make 3D-printing “a realistic solution for many real-world production applications.” The consultancy still saw technical barriers, including slow speed and limited build volume available in most 3D-printing machines, integration issues with machines and production-control systems, and the cost and scarcity of materials.

Also still to be determined is what sort of demand there will be from customers for hyper-personalized products.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Hasbro’s ability to produce a personalized action figure for $60 be a breakthrough for 3D-printing? What consumer product categories are most likely to offer 3D-printing applications over the next few years?

"This is an inventive way to personalize options for the consumer and allow them to engage with their favorite brands while also testing 3-D printing functionality."

Katie ThomasLead, Kearney Consumer Institute

Katie ThomasLead, Kearney Consumer Institute

Jeff Weidauer
Jeff Weidauer
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
1 hour 16 minutes ago

Brilliant! Hasbro has a sure winner here. The challenge will be maintaining ownership of the category as it grows.

Bob Amster
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
1 hour 13 minutes ago

Definitely a push forward for 3-D printing and a leadership position for Hasbro.

DeAnn Campbell
DeAnn Campbell
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
1 hour 11 minutes ago

As someone who willingly sat four months on a wait list for a special edition Dapper Dan sweatshirt, I can attest to the power of waiting for something unique. Add personalization into the mix and it becomes an incredibly powerful way to not only drive sales of action figures, but affection for the brand. Now if they can just find more environmentally sustainable raw materials to print with, then I’d say everyone deserves to see themselves as a super hero!

Dave Bruno
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
51 minutes 50 seconds ago

One small step for 3-D printing, but a giant leap in marketing for Hasbro. Perhaps this will inspire other 3-D printing investments, but in and of itself, personalized action figures, while very cool for superhero fans, are yet another novelty application…

Georganne Bender
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
49 minutes 46 seconds ago

Some malls have kiosks that sell crystal cubes you can customize with your face on them. I have also seen kiosks with create-your-own action figures that charge more than double what Hasbro has announced.

I think this is a brilliant idea. I downloaded the app and signed up as soon as I read about this last week. I hope it’s ready for Christmas because I plan to order a lot of little Bender super heroes!

Katie Thomas
Katie Thomas
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
48 minutes 27 seconds ago

Two birds, one stone. This is an inventive way to personalize options for the consumer and allow them to engage with their favorite brands while also testing 3-D printing functionality.

Our research shows that 71 percent of consumers say something appeals to them simply for being rare or unique. This idea nails it.

Gene Detroyer
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
14 minutes 50 seconds ago

I love this. May I be Captain America?

Shep Hyken
Shep Hyken
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
7 minutes 18 seconds ago

These will be great holiday gifts for kids AND adults. And don’t forget corporate. I can also see walking into an executive’s office and seeing their action figure on the shelf.

