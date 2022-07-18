Hasbro wants to put all our faces on action figures
Hasbro has announced a new personalization platform, Hasbro Selfie Series, that employs 3D-printing to let consumers create a collector-grade six-inch action figure in their likeness for $60.
Under a partnership with Formlabs 3D, Hasbro will initially launch with costume designs from G.I. Joe, Ghostbusters, Power Rangers and Marvel, as well as designs inspired by Star Wars heroes.
To make a figure, fans download the Hasbro Pulse app, scan their face, customize the action figure and hairstyle, and send their mock-up to Formlabs printers. The offering launches this fall exclusively on Hasbro’s app.
Hasbro first began testing the use of Formlabs 3D printers in 2014. At about that time, the hype around 3D-printing replacing traditional industrial production and ushering in an era of mass customization was crashing, due largely to the underlying technology’s costs.
In a YouTube video, Brian Chapman, Hasbro’s president of design, development and innovation, said the toy maker had long recognized that superhero fans want to be “immortalized in plastic” by seeing themselves become action figures. Only recently, however, have two technologies arrived that make it possible — “a very simple way to scan someone’s face and head and then a very affordable way to print that head in a one-off way.”
Augmented reality (AR) applications with three-dimensional depth sensors have made 3D-scanning much more accessible from smartphones for more precise depictions of faces, down to skin tones and hair color. Improving the quality of resins has also helped scale the process to make the price more reasonable to fans.
3D-printing, also called additive manufacturing, has proven to be a fast and cost-effective way to produce functional prototypes, but still has limited consumer applications.
In a report that came out this past March, McKinsey wrote that faster machines, better materials and smarter software are helping to make 3D-printing “a realistic solution for many real-world production applications.” The consultancy still saw technical barriers, including slow speed and limited build volume available in most 3D-printing machines, integration issues with machines and production-control systems, and the cost and scarcity of materials.
Also still to be determined is what sort of demand there will be from customers for hyper-personalized products.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Hasbro’s ability to produce a personalized action figure for $60 be a breakthrough for 3D-printing? What consumer product categories are most likely to offer 3D-printing applications over the next few years?
8 Comments on "Hasbro wants to put all our faces on action figures"
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Brilliant! Hasbro has a sure winner here. The challenge will be maintaining ownership of the category as it grows.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Definitely a push forward for 3-D printing and a leadership position for Hasbro.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
As someone who willingly sat four months on a wait list for a special edition Dapper Dan sweatshirt, I can attest to the power of waiting for something unique. Add personalization into the mix and it becomes an incredibly powerful way to not only drive sales of action figures, but affection for the brand. Now if they can just find more environmentally sustainable raw materials to print with, then I’d say everyone deserves to see themselves as a super hero!
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
One small step for 3-D printing, but a giant leap in marketing for Hasbro. Perhaps this will inspire other 3-D printing investments, but in and of itself, personalized action figures, while very cool for superhero fans, are yet another novelty application…
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Some malls have kiosks that sell crystal cubes you can customize with your face on them. I have also seen kiosks with create-your-own action figures that charge more than double what Hasbro has announced.
I think this is a brilliant idea. I downloaded the app and signed up as soon as I read about this last week. I hope it’s ready for Christmas because I plan to order a lot of little Bender super heroes!
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
Two birds, one stone. This is an inventive way to personalize options for the consumer and allow them to engage with their favorite brands while also testing 3-D printing functionality.
Our research shows that 71 percent of consumers say something appeals to them simply for being rare or unique. This idea nails it.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
I love this. May I be Captain America?
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
These will be great holiday gifts for kids AND adults. And don’t forget corporate. I can also see walking into an executive’s office and seeing their action figure on the shelf.